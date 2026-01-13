“No End in Sight” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 13, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Like a house cat, but not a tiger – TAME
- 5 Across: Mini cactus holder – POT
- 8 Across: They’re elected in conclaves – POPES
- 13 Across: Aleppo’s country – SYRIA
- 14 Across: Australia’s tallest native bird – EMU
- 15 Across: Opposite of obtuse – ACUTE
- 16 Across: “None for me” – IPASS
- 17 Across: Pizza ___ (meme based around an NYC rodent) – RAT
- 18 Across: Far from wordy – TERSE
- 19 Across: British English expression meaning “And there it is!” – BOBSYOURUNCLE
- 22 Across: Rowing tool – OAR
- 23 Across: “I’m onto you now!” – OHO
- 24 Across: Name that sounds like a hearty dish – STU
- 26 Across: Liquid mishap – SPILL
- 30 Across: Big brass instrument – TUBA
- 34 Across: ___ mismo (Spanish for “right now”) – AHORA
- 36 Across: Sign in a TV studio – ONAIR
- 38 Across: “For ___ a Jolly Good Fellow” – HES
- 39 Across: “Surprisingly…” – CURIOUSLYENOUGH
- 42 Across: Donkey – ASS
- 43 Across: Get ready to be knighted – KNEEL
- 44 Across: ___ paint (medium used at a graffiti art workshop) – SPRAY
- 45 Across: Waffle House alternative – IHOP
- 47 Across: Dog collar attachment – IDTAG
- 49 Across: Wok, for example – PAN
- 50 Across: Make a choice – OPT
- 52 Across: ___ Speedwagon – REO
- 54 Across: Predetermined break on a travel itinerary – SCHEDULEDSTOP
- 61 Across: Genre of music with accordions – POLKA
- 63 Across: Like some humor and wine – DRY
- 64 Across: “The First Wives Club” star Keaton – DIANE
- 65 Across: Zodiac ram – ARIES
- 66 Across: Back in time – AGO
- 67 Across: Word before “voice” or “child” – INNER
- 68 Across: Milky espresso drink – LATTE
- 69 Across: Japanese currency – YEN
- 70 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Mistake like “mistaek” – TYPO
- 2 Down: United ___ Emirates – ARAB
- 3 Down: Gateway Arch state – MISSOURI
- 4 Down: GPA-inflating class – EASYA
- 5 Down: Country whose official languages are Spanish, Quechua and Aymara – PERU
- 6 Down: Actor Epps – OMAR
- 7 Down: Ballet garment – TUTU
- 8 Down: Quilting square – PATCH
- 9 Down: Spotted cat – OCELOT
- 10 Down: Unadulterated – PURE
- 11 Down: Aliens (Abbr.) – ETS
- 12 Down: “Didn’t I tell ya?” – SEE
- 13 Down: Bro or sis, e.g. – SIB
- 20 Down: Surgeons’ workplaces, for short – ORS
- 21 Down: “I swear!” – NOLIE
- 24 Down: “Keep it down!” – SHUSH
- 25 Down: Body’s midsection – TORSO
- 27 Down: Sat for a photo – POSED
- 28 Down: Narrow waterway – INLET
- 29 Down: Boxer McCarter – LAYLA
- 31 Down: Communications officer on “Star Trek” – UHURA
- 32 Down: Started – BEGAN
- 33 Down: Like a used fire pit – ASHY
- 34 Down: Berry in some purple desserts – ACAI
- 35 Down: Just peachy – AOK
- 37 Down: Hospital workers (Abbr.) – RNS
- 40 Down: Join forces – UNITE
- 41 Down: Like the other team – OPPOSING
- 46 Down: Feature of pita bread – POCKET
- 48 Down: Test for some prospective M.A. students – GRE
- 51 Down: Life stage – PHASE
- 53 Down: Actor Redmayne – EDDIE
- 54 Down: Narrow cut – SLIT
- 55 Down: Crucial time – DDAY
- 56 Down: Strong desire – URGE
- 57 Down: French city with a big cat on its flag – LYON
- 58 Down: Pungent kick – TANG
- 59 Down: Some binary digits – ONES
- 60 Down: For each – PER
- 61 Down: Buddy – PAL
- 62 Down: Pop singer Rita – ORA
This crossword had a lively, international flavor, blending everyday expressions with geography, language, food, music, and pop culture. The Across clues moved from simple household items and pets to religious traditions, world locations, and witty idioms, with longer entries capturing classic British sayings and conversational phrases that felt natural and satisfying to uncover. There was a playful mix of humor, from meme-inspired rodents to knightly rituals, alongside practical references like studio signs, travel stops, and coffee drinks. The Down clues reinforced this variety with spelling mishaps, famous landmarks, ballet attire, sci-fi characters, and common slang, rewarding broad general knowledge rather than tricky wordplay. Overall, the puzzle felt energetic, accessible, and well-rounded, offering a steady, enjoyable solve with plenty of familiar touchstones. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.