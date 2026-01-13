“No End in Sight” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 13, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Like a house cat, but not a tiger – TAME

Like a house cat, but not a tiger – 5 Across: Mini cactus holder – POT

Mini cactus holder – 8 Across: They’re elected in conclaves – POPES

They’re elected in conclaves – 13 Across: Aleppo’s country – SYRIA

Aleppo’s country – 14 Across: Australia’s tallest native bird – EMU

Australia’s tallest native bird – 15 Across: Opposite of obtuse – ACUTE

Opposite of obtuse – 16 Across: “None for me” – IPASS

“None for me” – 17 Across: Pizza ___ (meme based around an NYC rodent) – RAT

Pizza ___ (meme based around an NYC rodent) – 18 Across: Far from wordy – TERSE

Far from wordy – 19 Across: British English expression meaning “And there it is!” – BOBSYOURUNCLE

British English expression meaning “And there it is!” – 22 Across: Rowing tool – OAR

Rowing tool – 23 Across: “I’m onto you now!” – OHO

“I’m onto you now!” – 24 Across: Name that sounds like a hearty dish – STU

Name that sounds like a hearty dish – 26 Across: Liquid mishap – SPILL

Liquid mishap – 30 Across: Big brass instrument – TUBA

Big brass instrument – 34 Across: ___ mismo (Spanish for “right now”) – AHORA

___ mismo (Spanish for “right now”) – 36 Across: Sign in a TV studio – ONAIR

Sign in a TV studio – 38 Across: “For ___ a Jolly Good Fellow” – HES

“For ___ a Jolly Good Fellow” – 39 Across: “Surprisingly…” – CURIOUSLYENOUGH

“Surprisingly…” – 42 Across: Donkey – ASS

Donkey – 43 Across: Get ready to be knighted – KNEEL

Get ready to be knighted – 44 Across: ___ paint (medium used at a graffiti art workshop) – SPRAY

___ paint (medium used at a graffiti art workshop) – 45 Across: Waffle House alternative – IHOP

Waffle House alternative – 47 Across: Dog collar attachment – IDTAG

Dog collar attachment – 49 Across: Wok, for example – PAN

Wok, for example – 50 Across: Make a choice – OPT

Make a choice – 52 Across: ___ Speedwagon – REO

___ Speedwagon – 54 Across: Predetermined break on a travel itinerary – SCHEDULEDSTOP

Predetermined break on a travel itinerary – 61 Across: Genre of music with accordions – POLKA

Genre of music with accordions – 63 Across: Like some humor and wine – DRY

Like some humor and wine – 64 Across: “The First Wives Club” star Keaton – DIANE

“The First Wives Club” star Keaton – 65 Across: Zodiac ram – ARIES

Zodiac ram – 66 Across: Back in time – AGO

Back in time – 67 Across: Word before “voice” or “child” – INNER

Word before “voice” or “child” – 68 Across: Milky espresso drink – LATTE

Milky espresso drink – 69 Across: Japanese currency – YEN

Japanese currency – 70 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Mistake like “mistaek” – TYPO

Mistake like “mistaek” – 2 Down: United ___ Emirates – ARAB

United ___ Emirates – 3 Down: Gateway Arch state – MISSOURI

Gateway Arch state – 4 Down: GPA-inflating class – EASYA

GPA-inflating class – 5 Down: Country whose official languages are Spanish, Quechua and Aymara – PERU

Country whose official languages are Spanish, Quechua and Aymara – 6 Down: Actor Epps – OMAR

Actor Epps – 7 Down: Ballet garment – TUTU

Ballet garment – 8 Down: Quilting square – PATCH

Quilting square – 9 Down: Spotted cat – OCELOT

Spotted cat – 10 Down: Unadulterated – PURE

Unadulterated – 11 Down: Aliens (Abbr.) – ETS

Aliens (Abbr.) – 12 Down: “Didn’t I tell ya?” – SEE

“Didn’t I tell ya?” – 13 Down: Bro or sis, e.g. – SIB

Bro or sis, e.g. – 20 Down: Surgeons’ workplaces, for short – ORS

Surgeons’ workplaces, for short – 21 Down: “I swear!” – NOLIE

“I swear!” – 24 Down: “Keep it down!” – SHUSH

“Keep it down!” – 25 Down: Body’s midsection – TORSO

Body’s midsection – 27 Down: Sat for a photo – POSED

Sat for a photo – 28 Down: Narrow waterway – INLET

Narrow waterway – 29 Down: Boxer McCarter – LAYLA

Boxer McCarter – 31 Down: Communications officer on “Star Trek” – UHURA

Communications officer on “Star Trek” – 32 Down: Started – BEGAN

Started – 33 Down: Like a used fire pit – ASHY

Like a used fire pit – 34 Down: Berry in some purple desserts – ACAI

Berry in some purple desserts – 35 Down: Just peachy – AOK

Just peachy – 37 Down: Hospital workers (Abbr.) – RNS

Hospital workers (Abbr.) – 40 Down: Join forces – UNITE

Join forces – 41 Down: Like the other team – OPPOSING

Like the other team – 46 Down: Feature of pita bread – POCKET

Feature of pita bread – 48 Down: Test for some prospective M.A. students – GRE

Test for some prospective M.A. students – 51 Down: Life stage – PHASE

Life stage – 53 Down: Actor Redmayne – EDDIE

Actor Redmayne – 54 Down: Narrow cut – SLIT

Narrow cut – 55 Down: Crucial time – DDAY

Crucial time – 56 Down: Strong desire – URGE

Strong desire – 57 Down: French city with a big cat on its flag – LYON

French city with a big cat on its flag – 58 Down: Pungent kick – TANG

Pungent kick – 59 Down: Some binary digits – ONES

Some binary digits – 60 Down: For each – PER

For each – 61 Down: Buddy – PAL

Buddy – 62 Down: Pop singer Rita – ORA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had a lively, international flavor, blending everyday expressions with geography, language, food, music, and pop culture. The Across clues moved from simple household items and pets to religious traditions, world locations, and witty idioms, with longer entries capturing classic British sayings and conversational phrases that felt natural and satisfying to uncover. There was a playful mix of humor, from meme-inspired rodents to knightly rituals, alongside practical references like studio signs, travel stops, and coffee drinks. The Down clues reinforced this variety with spelling mishaps, famous landmarks, ballet attire, sci-fi characters, and common slang, rewarding broad general knowledge rather than tricky wordplay. Overall, the puzzle felt energetic, accessible, and well-rounded, offering a steady, enjoyable solve with plenty of familiar touchstones. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

