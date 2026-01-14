“Botch Job” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 14, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fancy to the max – POSH

Fancy to the max – 5 Across: Has sore muscles – ACHES

Has sore muscles – 10 Across: ___ of honor – MAID

___ of honor – 14 Across: Raylan’s dad in “Justified” – ARLO

Raylan’s dad in “Justified” – 15 Across: Tropical fruit – GUAVA

Tropical fruit – 16 Across: 15th-century Peruvian – INCA

15th-century Peruvian – 17 Across: Person giving the forecast – WEATHERREPORTER

Person giving the forecast – 20 Across: “I didn’t do it” – NOTME

“I didn’t do it” – 21 Across: Lion’s hangout – DEN

Lion’s hangout – 22 Across: Group of lions – PRIDE

Group of lions – 23 Across: Stat that lowers a QB’s points in fantasy football – INT

Stat that lowers a QB’s points in fantasy football – 25 Across: “What am ___ do?” – ITO

“What am ___ do?” – 26 Across: World Cup whistleblower – SOCCERREFEREE

World Cup whistleblower – 33 Across: Peter who never grows up – PAN

Peter who never grows up – 34 Across: Sent a message via Outlook – EMAILED

Sent a message via Outlook – 35 Across: “And you ___ . . .?” – ARE

“And you ___ . . .?” – 37 Across: That girl – SHE

That girl – 38 Across: ___ Azul (paintbrush-shaped lollipop brand) – PINTA

___ Azul (paintbrush-shaped lollipop brand) – 39 Across: Roadie’s vehicle – VAN

Roadie’s vehicle – 40 Across: Sharp, shrill bark – YAP

Sharp, shrill bark – 41 Across: Devices that can detect heat or motion – SENSORS

Devices that can detect heat or motion – 43 Across: Suffix for a superlative – EST

Suffix for a superlative – 44 Across: Frog’s mating call – CROAK

Frog’s mating call – 46 Across: Currency on a Kyoto receipt – YEN

Currency on a Kyoto receipt – 47 Across: One might be sore or poor – LOSER

One might be sore or poor – 49 Across: Gesture of acknowledgment – HATTIP

Gesture of acknowledgment – 51 Across: Put on a clothesline – AIRDRY

Put on a clothesline – 52 Across: Utility company employee who measures the usage of gas, water, etc. – METERREADER

Utility company employee who measures the usage of gas, water, etc. – 56 Across: Heartfelt request – PLEA

Heartfelt request – 58 Across: Disney princess who turns into a frog – TIANA

Disney princess who turns into a frog – 59 Across: Building sites – LOTS

Building sites – 62 Across: Constricting snakes – BOAS

Constricting snakes – 63 Across: Jacks and jokers – CARDS

Jacks and jokers – 64 Across: Mark on a leopard’s coat – SPOT

Mark on a leopard’s coat – 65 Across: Boot bottom – SOLE

Boot bottom – 66 Across: Cries from futbol fans – OLES

Cries from futbol fans – 67 Across: Best Bowler, for one – ESPY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Least valuable chess piece – PAWN

Least valuable chess piece – 2 Down: Nabisco cookie – OREO

Nabisco cookie – 3 Down: Wooden strip – SLAT

Wooden strip – 4 Down: It might pick up a private comment – HOTMIC

It might pick up a private comment – 5 Down: Five, for many kindergartners – AGE

Five, for many kindergartners – 6 Down: Poutine morsel – CURD

Poutine morsel – 7 Down: Tortoise’s rival – HARE

Tortoise’s rival – 8 Down: Like leap years – EVEN

Like leap years – 9 Down: Maple tree extract – SPA

Maple tree extract – 10 Down: Fitting room fixture – MIRROR

Fitting room fixture – 11 Down: Prefix meaning “against” – ANTI

Prefix meaning “against” – 12 Down: Coated with a sweet glaze – ICED

Coated with a sweet glaze – 13 Down: Take a chance – DARE

Take a chance – 18 Down: Therefore – HENCE

Therefore – 19 Down: Made a choice – OPTED

Made a choice – 24 Down: City home to Arizona State – TEMPE

City home to Arizona State – 25 Down: “My concern is . . .” – IFEAR

“My concern is . . .” – 26 Down: Largest hot desert – SAHARA

Largest hot desert – 27 Down: Chili or jambalaya, often – ONEPOTMEAL

Chili or jambalaya, often – 28 Down: Like monsoon season – RAINY

Like monsoon season – 29 Down: Wash the suds from – RINSE

Wash the suds from – 30 Down: Name that’s an anagram of “lento” – ELTON

Name that’s an anagram of “lento” – 31 Down: Listens clandestinely – EAVESDROPS

Listens clandestinely – 32 Down: Pink pencil part – ERASER

Pink pencil part – 33 Down: “Tricked ya!” – PSYCH

“Tricked ya!” – 36 Down: Contest submission – ENTRY

Contest submission – 41 Down: Comedy show bit – SKIT

Comedy show bit – 42 Down: Lost traction – SLID

Lost traction – 45 Down: “You can relax, soldier” – ATEASE

“You can relax, soldier” – 48 Down: Last words of a threat – ORELSE

Last words of a threat – 50 Down: Store with chew toys and kibble – PETCO

Store with chew toys and kibble – 51 Down: Penlight batteries, often – AAAS

Penlight batteries, often – 53 Down: Currency on a Tehran receipt – RIAL

Currency on a Tehran receipt – 54 Down: Few and far between – RARE

Few and far between – 55 Down: Wraps things up – ENDS

Wraps things up – 56 Down: “This Old House” network – PBS

“This Old House” network – 57 Down: Bathroom, in Canberra – LOO

Bathroom, in Canberra – 60 Down: Turtleneck or blouse – TOP

Turtleneck or blouse – 61 Down: Pig’s enclosure – STY



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had a lively, everyday-pop-culture feel, mixing TV references, sports, geography, and common expressions into a grid that felt both modern and approachable. The Across clues moved from luxury descriptors and aching muscles to fantasy football stats, weather forecasts, and Disney royalty, giving the puzzle a broad, entertainment-friendly tone. Longer entries centered on real-world roles like referees, reporters, and utility workers, while shorter answers kept things brisk with familiar words from travel, animals, and casual conversation. The Down clues added comfortingly simple knowledge about food, weather, school-age facts, and household items, reinforcing the puzzle’s accessible nature. Overall, it felt upbeat, practical, and rooted in everyday language rather than tricky wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.