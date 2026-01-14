“Botch Job” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 14, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Fancy to the max – POSH
- 5 Across: Has sore muscles – ACHES
- 10 Across: ___ of honor – MAID
- 14 Across: Raylan’s dad in “Justified” – ARLO
- 15 Across: Tropical fruit – GUAVA
- 16 Across: 15th-century Peruvian – INCA
- 17 Across: Person giving the forecast – WEATHERREPORTER
- 20 Across: “I didn’t do it” – NOTME
- 21 Across: Lion’s hangout – DEN
- 22 Across: Group of lions – PRIDE
- 23 Across: Stat that lowers a QB’s points in fantasy football – INT
- 25 Across: “What am ___ do?” – ITO
- 26 Across: World Cup whistleblower – SOCCERREFEREE
- 33 Across: Peter who never grows up – PAN
- 34 Across: Sent a message via Outlook – EMAILED
- 35 Across: “And you ___ . . .?” – ARE
- 37 Across: That girl – SHE
- 38 Across: ___ Azul (paintbrush-shaped lollipop brand) – PINTA
- 39 Across: Roadie’s vehicle – VAN
- 40 Across: Sharp, shrill bark – YAP
- 41 Across: Devices that can detect heat or motion – SENSORS
- 43 Across: Suffix for a superlative – EST
- 44 Across: Frog’s mating call – CROAK
- 46 Across: Currency on a Kyoto receipt – YEN
- 47 Across: One might be sore or poor – LOSER
- 49 Across: Gesture of acknowledgment – HATTIP
- 51 Across: Put on a clothesline – AIRDRY
- 52 Across: Utility company employee who measures the usage of gas, water, etc. – METERREADER
- 56 Across: Heartfelt request – PLEA
- 58 Across: Disney princess who turns into a frog – TIANA
- 59 Across: Building sites – LOTS
- 62 Across: Constricting snakes – BOAS
- 63 Across: Jacks and jokers – CARDS
- 64 Across: Mark on a leopard’s coat – SPOT
- 65 Across: Boot bottom – SOLE
- 66 Across: Cries from futbol fans – OLES
- 67 Across: Best Bowler, for one – ESPY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Least valuable chess piece – PAWN
- 2 Down: Nabisco cookie – OREO
- 3 Down: Wooden strip – SLAT
- 4 Down: It might pick up a private comment – HOTMIC
- 5 Down: Five, for many kindergartners – AGE
- 6 Down: Poutine morsel – CURD
- 7 Down: Tortoise’s rival – HARE
- 8 Down: Like leap years – EVEN
- 9 Down: Maple tree extract – SPA
- 10 Down: Fitting room fixture – MIRROR
- 11 Down: Prefix meaning “against” – ANTI
- 12 Down: Coated with a sweet glaze – ICED
- 13 Down: Take a chance – DARE
- 18 Down: Therefore – HENCE
- 19 Down: Made a choice – OPTED
- 24 Down: City home to Arizona State – TEMPE
- 25 Down: “My concern is . . .” – IFEAR
- 26 Down: Largest hot desert – SAHARA
- 27 Down: Chili or jambalaya, often – ONEPOTMEAL
- 28 Down: Like monsoon season – RAINY
- 29 Down: Wash the suds from – RINSE
- 30 Down: Name that’s an anagram of “lento” – ELTON
- 31 Down: Listens clandestinely – EAVESDROPS
- 32 Down: Pink pencil part – ERASER
- 33 Down: “Tricked ya!” – PSYCH
- 36 Down: Contest submission – ENTRY
- 41 Down: Comedy show bit – SKIT
- 42 Down: Lost traction – SLID
- 45 Down: “You can relax, soldier” – ATEASE
- 48 Down: Last words of a threat – ORELSE
- 50 Down: Store with chew toys and kibble – PETCO
- 51 Down: Penlight batteries, often – AAAS
- 53 Down: Currency on a Tehran receipt – RIAL
- 54 Down: Few and far between – RARE
- 55 Down: Wraps things up – ENDS
- 56 Down: “This Old House” network – PBS
- 57 Down: Bathroom, in Canberra – LOO
- 60 Down: Turtleneck or blouse – TOP
- 61 Down: Pig’s enclosure – STY
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This crossword had a lively, everyday-pop-culture feel, mixing TV references, sports, geography, and common expressions into a grid that felt both modern and approachable. The Across clues moved from luxury descriptors and aching muscles to fantasy football stats, weather forecasts, and Disney royalty, giving the puzzle a broad, entertainment-friendly tone. Longer entries centered on real-world roles like referees, reporters, and utility workers, while shorter answers kept things brisk with familiar words from travel, animals, and casual conversation. The Down clues added comfortingly simple knowledge about food, weather, school-age facts, and household items, reinforcing the puzzle’s accessible nature. Overall, it felt upbeat, practical, and rooted in everyday language rather than tricky wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.