“Be You” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 2, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: MLB officials – UMPS

MLB officials – 5 Across: Symbol on the Vietnamese flag – STAR

Symbol on the Vietnamese flag – 9 Across: Pesters – IRKS

Pesters – 13 Across: “Yeah, OK!” – SURE

“Yeah, OK!” – 14 Across: Lubricates – OILS

Lubricates – 15 Across: One might be automatically filtered – EMAIL

One might be automatically filtered – 16 Across: Ivy whose mascot is Bruno the Bear – BROWNUNIVERSITY

Ivy whose mascot is Bruno the Bear – 19 Across: Tortie, Persian or Scottish Fold – CAT

Tortie, Persian or Scottish Fold – 20 Across: “___ about time!” – ITS

“___ about time!” – 21 Across: Person who might celebrate winter solstice – PAGAN

Person who might celebrate winter solstice – 22 Across: Abhorred – LOATHED

Abhorred – 25 Across: Sticky ___ pudding – TOFFEE

Sticky ___ pudding – 28 Across: Use scissors on – SNIP

Use scissors on – 29 Across: Dirty – LEWD

Dirty – 31 Across: “___ as pie!” – EASY

“___ as pie!” – 32 Across: Insult – DIS

Insult – 34 Across: No, in German – NEIN

No, in German – 36 Across: Cell service letters – LTE

Cell service letters – 37 Across: Source of shade by the sea – BEACHUMBRELLA

Source of shade by the sea – 41 Across: In the style of, on a menu – ALA

In the style of, on a menu – 42 Across: Japanese writing system – KANA

Japanese writing system – 43 Across: Number of semifinal matches in a knockout tournament – TWO

Number of semifinal matches in a knockout tournament – 44 Across: Certain tequila cocktail, casually – MARG

Certain tequila cocktail, casually – 46 Across: Backstory – LORE

Backstory – 48 Across: Discipline with puppy pose – YOGA

Discipline with puppy pose – 51 Across: “Darn! Alright, then” – OHWELL

“Darn! Alright, then” – 53 Across: Joint coverage? – KNEEPAD

Joint coverage? – 55 Across: “Glass ___: A Knives Out Mystery” – ONION

“Glass ___: A Knives Out Mystery” – 57 Across: Radio host Glass – IRA

Radio host Glass – 58 Across: “I didn’t need to know that…” – TMI

“I didn’t need to know that…” – 60 Across: Spiky sea creature that digs into rock – BURROWINGURCHIN

Spiky sea creature that digs into rock – 64 Across: Japanese noodle soup – RAMEN

Japanese noodle soup – 65 Across: ___ on a log – BUMP

___ on a log – 66 Across: Houseplant with spores – FERN

Houseplant with spores – 67 Across: “Buffalo Fluffalo” author Kalb – BESS

“Buffalo Fluffalo” author Kalb – 68 Across: RBI, for one – STAT

RBI, for one – 69 Across: Miner’s finds – ORES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: iPhone charger letters – USBC

iPhone charger letters – 2 Down: Wall paintings – MURALS

Wall paintings – 3 Down: Particle composed of three quarks – PROTON

Particle composed of three quarks – 4 Down: Hem some pants, say – SEW

Hem some pants, say – 5 Down: Bottom of a compass rose – SOUTH

Bottom of a compass rose – 6 Down: Shiny strands on a Christmas tree – TINSEL

Shiny strands on a Christmas tree – 7 Down: “Baby Cobra” comedian Wong – ALI

“Baby Cobra” comedian Wong – 8 Down: “Tell me if you’re coming” letters – RSVP

“Tell me if you’re coming” letters – 9 Down: “Everything’s OK!” – IMSAFE

“Everything’s OK!” – 10 Down: Drop in the forecast? – RAINFALL

Drop in the forecast? – 11 Down: Baby fox – KIT

Baby fox – 12 Down: ___ as a fox – SLY

___ as a fox – 15 Down: Thus – ERGO

Thus – 17 Down: Be overly critical – NITPICK

Be overly critical – 18 Down: Suffer an embarrassing loss – EATDIRT

Suffer an embarrassing loss – 23 Down: Opera set in Egypt – AIDA

Opera set in Egypt – 24 Down: Copenhagen’s country – DENMARK

Copenhagen’s country – 26 Down: “___bien?” – ESTA

“___bien?” – 27 Down: “In the ___ of a hurricane there is quiet” (“Hamilton” lyric) – EYE

“In the ___ of a hurricane there is quiet” (“Hamilton” lyric) – 30 Down: Part of “WWW” – WEB

Part of “WWW” – 33 Down: Like the kid-friendly part of a pool – SHALLOW

Like the kid-friendly part of a pool – 35 Down: It might be celebrated on the spring equinox – NEWYEAR

It might be celebrated on the spring equinox – 37 Down: Meh – BLAH

Meh – 38 Down: Catchy songs – EARWORMS

Catchy songs – 39 Down: Game with Skip cards – UNO

Game with Skip cards – 40 Down: Play on repeat – LOOP

Play on repeat – 41 Down: “Te ___” (declaracion romantica) – AMO

“Te ___” (declaracion romantica) – 45 Down: Romance and mystery, for two – GENRES

Romance and mystery, for two – 47 Down: It’s a mystery! – ENIGMA

It’s a mystery! – 49 Down: Action taken in Farming Simulator 25 – GATHER

Action taken in Farming Simulator 25 – 50 Down: Look up to – ADMIRE

Look up to – 52 Down: Pride member – LION

Pride member – 54 Down: Burst – ERUPT

Burst – 56 Down: Writing tips? – NIBS

Writing tips? – 59 Down: Places to stay during a long road trip – INNS

Places to stay during a long road trip – 60 Down: “Gimme a sec!” – BRB

“Gimme a sec!” – 61 Down: Dubai’s country, for short – UAE

Dubai’s country, for short – 62 Down: Trail mix morsel – NUT

Trail mix morsel – 63 Down: Money exec – CFO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt expansive and modern, confidently mixing campus culture, seasonal traditions, science, and internet-era language into a grid that stayed lively throughout. I liked how the puzzle moved smoothly from light, conversational clues into a few longer, more specific ideas that gave the solve real structure without slowing momentum. The balance between everyday familiarity emails, food, casual reactions and niche knowledge created a satisfying rhythm, where progress felt steady but never dull. The longer entries were especially effective at anchoring the grid and giving it personality, while the shorter fill kept everything accessible and quick to parse. Overall, it came across as energetic, well-paced, and thoughtfully assembled. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

