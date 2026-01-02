“Be You” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 2, 2026.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: MLB officials – UMPS
- 5 Across: Symbol on the Vietnamese flag – STAR
- 9 Across: Pesters – IRKS
- 13 Across: “Yeah, OK!” – SURE
- 14 Across: Lubricates – OILS
- 15 Across: One might be automatically filtered – EMAIL
- 16 Across: Ivy whose mascot is Bruno the Bear – BROWNUNIVERSITY
- 19 Across: Tortie, Persian or Scottish Fold – CAT
- 20 Across: “___ about time!” – ITS
- 21 Across: Person who might celebrate winter solstice – PAGAN
- 22 Across: Abhorred – LOATHED
- 25 Across: Sticky ___ pudding – TOFFEE
- 28 Across: Use scissors on – SNIP
- 29 Across: Dirty – LEWD
- 31 Across: “___ as pie!” – EASY
- 32 Across: Insult – DIS
- 34 Across: No, in German – NEIN
- 36 Across: Cell service letters – LTE
- 37 Across: Source of shade by the sea – BEACHUMBRELLA
- 41 Across: In the style of, on a menu – ALA
- 42 Across: Japanese writing system – KANA
- 43 Across: Number of semifinal matches in a knockout tournament – TWO
- 44 Across: Certain tequila cocktail, casually – MARG
- 46 Across: Backstory – LORE
- 48 Across: Discipline with puppy pose – YOGA
- 51 Across: “Darn! Alright, then” – OHWELL
- 53 Across: Joint coverage? – KNEEPAD
- 55 Across: “Glass ___: A Knives Out Mystery” – ONION
- 57 Across: Radio host Glass – IRA
- 58 Across: “I didn’t need to know that…” – TMI
- 60 Across: Spiky sea creature that digs into rock – BURROWINGURCHIN
- 64 Across: Japanese noodle soup – RAMEN
- 65 Across: ___ on a log – BUMP
- 66 Across: Houseplant with spores – FERN
- 67 Across: “Buffalo Fluffalo” author Kalb – BESS
- 68 Across: RBI, for one – STAT
- 69 Across: Miner’s finds – ORES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: iPhone charger letters – USBC
- 2 Down: Wall paintings – MURALS
- 3 Down: Particle composed of three quarks – PROTON
- 4 Down: Hem some pants, say – SEW
- 5 Down: Bottom of a compass rose – SOUTH
- 6 Down: Shiny strands on a Christmas tree – TINSEL
- 7 Down: “Baby Cobra” comedian Wong – ALI
- 8 Down: “Tell me if you’re coming” letters – RSVP
- 9 Down: “Everything’s OK!” – IMSAFE
- 10 Down: Drop in the forecast? – RAINFALL
- 11 Down: Baby fox – KIT
- 12 Down: ___ as a fox – SLY
- 15 Down: Thus – ERGO
- 17 Down: Be overly critical – NITPICK
- 18 Down: Suffer an embarrassing loss – EATDIRT
- 23 Down: Opera set in Egypt – AIDA
- 24 Down: Copenhagen’s country – DENMARK
- 26 Down: “___bien?” – ESTA
- 27 Down: “In the ___ of a hurricane there is quiet” (“Hamilton” lyric) – EYE
- 30 Down: Part of “WWW” – WEB
- 33 Down: Like the kid-friendly part of a pool – SHALLOW
- 35 Down: It might be celebrated on the spring equinox – NEWYEAR
- 37 Down: Meh – BLAH
- 38 Down: Catchy songs – EARWORMS
- 39 Down: Game with Skip cards – UNO
- 40 Down: Play on repeat – LOOP
- 41 Down: “Te ___” (declaracion romantica) – AMO
- 45 Down: Romance and mystery, for two – GENRES
- 47 Down: It’s a mystery! – ENIGMA
- 49 Down: Action taken in Farming Simulator 25 – GATHER
- 50 Down: Look up to – ADMIRE
- 52 Down: Pride member – LION
- 54 Down: Burst – ERUPT
- 56 Down: Writing tips? – NIBS
- 59 Down: Places to stay during a long road trip – INNS
- 60 Down: “Gimme a sec!” – BRB
- 61 Down: Dubai’s country, for short – UAE
- 62 Down: Trail mix morsel – NUT
- 63 Down: Money exec – CFO
This USA Today Crossword felt expansive and modern, confidently mixing campus culture, seasonal traditions, science, and internet-era language into a grid that stayed lively throughout. I liked how the puzzle moved smoothly from light, conversational clues into a few longer, more specific ideas that gave the solve real structure without slowing momentum. The balance between everyday familiarity emails, food, casual reactions and niche knowledge created a satisfying rhythm, where progress felt steady but never dull. The longer entries were especially effective at anchoring the grid and giving it personality, while the shorter fill kept everything accessible and quick to parse. Overall, it came across as energetic, well-paced, and thoughtfully assembled. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.