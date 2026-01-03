“Twisted Metal” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 3, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Certainly!” – YES

“Certainly!” – 4 Across: Artemis I org. – NASA

Artemis I org. – 8 Across: Steamed ___ (burger nickname in a classic “The Simpsons” episode) – HAMS

Steamed ___ (burger nickname in a classic “The Simpsons” episode) – 12 Across: Magic show, e.g. – ACT

Magic show, e.g. – 13 Across: Phone messages – TEXTS

Phone messages – 14 Across: Country that celebrates Tihar – NEPAL

Country that celebrates Tihar – 15 Across: “T.G.I.F.!” – WHATAWEEK

“T.G.I.F.!” – 17 Across: Hint at – IMPLY

Hint at – 18 Across: “Easy-peasy!” – NOPROBLEMATALL

“Easy-peasy!” – 20 Across: “Once and Again” star Ward – SELA

“Once and Again” star Ward – 21 Across: “What was I thinking?!” – DOH

“What was I thinking?!” – 22 Across: Word ___ (rhyming term for a crossword enthusiast) – NERD

Word ___ (rhyming term for a crossword enthusiast) – 24 Across: Made an impression? – DENTED

Made an impression? – 28 Across: Goat’s bleat – MAA

Goat’s bleat – 30 Across: “NFL on Fox” sideline reporter___ Oliver – PAM

“NFL on Fox” sideline reporter___ Oliver – 31 Across: Underwater detection tech – SONAR

Underwater detection tech – 33 Across: Little quarrels – SPATS

Little quarrels – 35 Across: Teenie Beanies at McDonald’s, e.g. – HAPPYMEALTOYS

Teenie Beanies at McDonald’s, e.g. – 39 Across: ___ chaat – SAMOSA

___ chaat – 40 Across: Exclamation in a game of tag – NOTIT

Exclamation in a game of tag – 41 Across: Greek god of love – EROS

Greek god of love – 42 Across: Hockey player’s fake-out – DEKE

Hockey player’s fake-out – 43 Across: Bunny movement – HOP

Bunny movement – 46 Across: “The camera’s rolling!” – WERELIVE

“The camera’s rolling!” – 49 Across: Painful spots – SORES

Painful spots – 51 Across: “Ack! Didn’t realize the meeting started five minutes ago!” – SORRYIMLATE

“Ack! Didn’t realize the meeting started five minutes ago!” – 54 Across: It has its ups and downs! – SEESAW

It has its ups and downs! – 58 Across: Group that claps when the “Applause” sign lights up – AUDIENCE

Group that claps when the “Applause” sign lights up – 59 Across: Still being tested – INBETA

Still being tested – 60 Across: Storyline – PLOT

Storyline – 61 Across: “Be ___, Do Crime: Sixteen Stories of Queer Chaos” – GAY

“Be ___, Do Crime: Sixteen Stories of Queer Chaos” – 62 Across: Amounts owed – DEBTS

Amounts owed – 63 Across: One-named soccer star – PELE

One-named soccer star – 64 Across: Uber ride approximation (Abbr.) – ETA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Takes a deep breath, in a way – YAWNS

Takes a deep breath, in a way – 2 Down: Reverberated – ECHOED

Reverberated – 3 Down: Pantry necessity – STAPLE

Pantry necessity – 4 Down: Rookie gamer, say – NEWB

Rookie gamer, say – 5 Down: On-ice leap for Nathan Chen – AXEL

On-ice leap for Nathan Chen – 6 Down: Horse for a knight – STEED

Horse for a knight – 7 Down: Indecisive parent’s response – ASKMOM

Indecisive parent’s response – 8 Down: “___ & She-Ra: A Christmas Special” – HEMAN

“___ & She-Ra: A Christmas Special” – 9 Down: Digital wallet choice – APPLEPAY

Digital wallet choice – 10 Down: Hot Topic regulars, perhaps – MALLRATS

Hot Topic regulars, perhaps – 11 Down: Crafty – SLY

Crafty – 13 Down: “___ Te Ching” – TAO

“___ Te Ching” – 14 Down: Minor quibble – NIT

Minor quibble – 16 Down: Use a capo, say – TRANSPOSE

Use a capo, say – 19 Down: “I see it now!” – AHA

“I see it now!” – 23 Down: “My ___ are open” – DMS

“My ___ are open” – 25 Down: At most – TOPS

At most – 26 Down: “Orinoco Flow” singer – ENYA

“Orinoco Flow” singer – 27 Down: Hydroelectric power generator – DAM

Hydroelectric power generator – 29 Down: Italian wine region – ASTI

Italian wine region – 32 Down: She played Regina George in 2024’s “Mean Girls” – RENEERAPP

She played Regina George in 2024’s “Mean Girls” – 34 Down: Cause of some flat tires – POTHOLE

Cause of some flat tires – 35 Down: Rabbitlike animal – HARE

Rabbitlike animal – 36 Down: Love, in Spanish – AMOR

Love, in Spanish – 37 Down: Totally fine – AOK

Totally fine – 38 Down: 4G ___ – LTE

4G ___ – 39 Down: Stitch – SEW

Stitch – 42 Down: Device for recording TV shows – DVR

Device for recording TV shows – 44 Down: Like some tabbies – ORANGE

Like some tabbies – 45 Down: Tabby, perhaps – PETCAT

Tabby, perhaps – 47 Down: Exams for future attorneys (Abbr.) – LSATS

Exams for future attorneys (Abbr.) – 48 Down: Caitlin Clark’s college – IOWA

Caitlin Clark’s college – 49 Down: Strike down – SMITE

Strike down – 50 Down: “I’m outtie!” – SEEYA

“I’m outtie!” – 52 Down: ___ goat (Nordic Christmas symbol) – YULE

___ goat (Nordic Christmas symbol) – 53 Down: Admired individual – IDOL

Admired individual – 54 Down: Beatle boots-wearing kid on “Hey Arnold!” – SID

Beatle boots-wearing kid on “Hey Arnold!” – 55 Down: Opposite of WSW – ENE

Opposite of WSW – 56 Down: Recede, like the tide – EBB

Recede, like the tide – 57 Down: “Ready, ___, go!” – SET



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

The puzzle was lively and entertaining, packed with upbeat conversational phrases and pop-culture touches that gave the grid a playful, contemporary feel. Many of the longer entries leaned into expressive, spoken-style exclamations that added humor and momentum, while shorter clues relied on crisp definitions and familiar references to keep the solve flowing smoothly. There was a nice balance between light trivia, everyday language, and a few cleverly phrased clues that rewarded solvers who enjoy modern crossword flair without heavy obscurity. Overall, it felt energetic, accessible, and consistently fun from start to finish. I would rate this a 4 out of 5.

