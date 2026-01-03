“Twisted Metal” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 3, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Certainly!” – YES
- 4 Across: Artemis I org. – NASA
- 8 Across: Steamed ___ (burger nickname in a classic “The Simpsons” episode) – HAMS
- 12 Across: Magic show, e.g. – ACT
- 13 Across: Phone messages – TEXTS
- 14 Across: Country that celebrates Tihar – NEPAL
- 15 Across: “T.G.I.F.!” – WHATAWEEK
- 17 Across: Hint at – IMPLY
- 18 Across: “Easy-peasy!” – NOPROBLEMATALL
- 20 Across: “Once and Again” star Ward – SELA
- 21 Across: “What was I thinking?!” – DOH
- 22 Across: Word ___ (rhyming term for a crossword enthusiast) – NERD
- 24 Across: Made an impression? – DENTED
- 28 Across: Goat’s bleat – MAA
- 30 Across: “NFL on Fox” sideline reporter___ Oliver – PAM
- 31 Across: Underwater detection tech – SONAR
- 33 Across: Little quarrels – SPATS
- 35 Across: Teenie Beanies at McDonald’s, e.g. – HAPPYMEALTOYS
- 39 Across: ___ chaat – SAMOSA
- 40 Across: Exclamation in a game of tag – NOTIT
- 41 Across: Greek god of love – EROS
- 42 Across: Hockey player’s fake-out – DEKE
- 43 Across: Bunny movement – HOP
- 46 Across: “The camera’s rolling!” – WERELIVE
- 49 Across: Painful spots – SORES
- 51 Across: “Ack! Didn’t realize the meeting started five minutes ago!” – SORRYIMLATE
- 54 Across: It has its ups and downs! – SEESAW
- 58 Across: Group that claps when the “Applause” sign lights up – AUDIENCE
- 59 Across: Still being tested – INBETA
- 60 Across: Storyline – PLOT
- 61 Across: “Be ___, Do Crime: Sixteen Stories of Queer Chaos” – GAY
- 62 Across: Amounts owed – DEBTS
- 63 Across: One-named soccer star – PELE
- 64 Across: Uber ride approximation (Abbr.) – ETA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Takes a deep breath, in a way – YAWNS
- 2 Down: Reverberated – ECHOED
- 3 Down: Pantry necessity – STAPLE
- 4 Down: Rookie gamer, say – NEWB
- 5 Down: On-ice leap for Nathan Chen – AXEL
- 6 Down: Horse for a knight – STEED
- 7 Down: Indecisive parent’s response – ASKMOM
- 8 Down: “___ & She-Ra: A Christmas Special” – HEMAN
- 9 Down: Digital wallet choice – APPLEPAY
- 10 Down: Hot Topic regulars, perhaps – MALLRATS
- 11 Down: Crafty – SLY
- 13 Down: “___ Te Ching” – TAO
- 14 Down: Minor quibble – NIT
- 16 Down: Use a capo, say – TRANSPOSE
- 19 Down: “I see it now!” – AHA
- 23 Down: “My ___ are open” – DMS
- 25 Down: At most – TOPS
- 26 Down: “Orinoco Flow” singer – ENYA
- 27 Down: Hydroelectric power generator – DAM
- 29 Down: Italian wine region – ASTI
- 32 Down: She played Regina George in 2024’s “Mean Girls” – RENEERAPP
- 34 Down: Cause of some flat tires – POTHOLE
- 35 Down: Rabbitlike animal – HARE
- 36 Down: Love, in Spanish – AMOR
- 37 Down: Totally fine – AOK
- 38 Down: 4G ___ – LTE
- 39 Down: Stitch – SEW
- 42 Down: Device for recording TV shows – DVR
- 44 Down: Like some tabbies – ORANGE
- 45 Down: Tabby, perhaps – PETCAT
- 47 Down: Exams for future attorneys (Abbr.) – LSATS
- 48 Down: Caitlin Clark’s college – IOWA
- 49 Down: Strike down – SMITE
- 50 Down: “I’m outtie!” – SEEYA
- 52 Down: ___ goat (Nordic Christmas symbol) – YULE
- 53 Down: Admired individual – IDOL
- 54 Down: Beatle boots-wearing kid on “Hey Arnold!” – SID
- 55 Down: Opposite of WSW – ENE
- 56 Down: Recede, like the tide – EBB
- 57 Down: “Ready, ___, go!” – SET
The puzzle was lively and entertaining, packed with upbeat conversational phrases and pop-culture touches that gave the grid a playful, contemporary feel. Many of the longer entries leaned into expressive, spoken-style exclamations that added humor and momentum, while shorter clues relied on crisp definitions and familiar references to keep the solve flowing smoothly. There was a nice balance between light trivia, everyday language, and a few cleverly phrased clues that rewarded solvers who enjoy modern crossword flair without heavy obscurity. Overall, it felt energetic, accessible, and consistently fun from start to finish. I would rate this a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.