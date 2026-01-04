“Catch Me If You Can” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 4, 2026.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Sesame Street” basics – ABCS
- 5 Across: Dame ___ Thompson – EMMA
- 9 Across: Black jack, possibly – SPADE
- 14 Across: Cat’s nail – CLAW
- 15 Across: Wreck – RUIN
- 16 Across: Features of bagels – HOLES
- 17 Across: No longer feral – TAME
- 18 Across: Actor Russo who portrayed Frigga – RENE
- 19 Across: Nocturnal baby bird – OWLET
- 20 Across: Maintain a calm, pleasant demeanor during a stressful situation – SMILEANDWAVE
- 23 Across: Back muscles, for short – LATS
- 24 Across: Flat caps – BERETS
- 28 Across: Landscaping roll – SOD
- 31 Across: Spill the beans – TATTLE
- 34 Across: Hot spot? – OVEN
- 35 Across: Opera highlights – ARIAS
- 37 Across: That, in Spanish – ESO
- 38 Across: Journalist Gwen who wrote “The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama.” – IFILL
- 39 Across: Formal event at which attendees wear masks – MASQUERADEBALL
- 42 Across: Live in – OCCUPY
- 43 Across: Ways out – EXITS
- 44 Across: Penne ___ vodka – ALLA
- 45 Across: GPS lines – RDS
- 48 Across: Winter hours in Iowa – CST
- 49 Across: Caribbean or Caspian – SEA
- 50 Across: Ladybug, e.g. – BEETLE
- 52 Across: Mineral-rich rocks – ORES
- 56 Across: Intense anger – IRE
- 58 Across: First American woman in space – SALLYRIDE
- 60 Across: Widely shared images – MEMES
- 62 Across: “r u on your way?” – ETA
- 63 Across: “The sun’ll come out, tomorrow” singer – ANNIE
- 64 Across: Word after “secret” or “double” – AGENT
- 65 Across: Daiquiri ingredient – RUM
- 66 Across: Takes a breather – RESTS
- 67 Across: Cruise ship stop – PORT
- 68 Across: Darjeeling, for one – TEA
- 69 Across: Fabric colors – DYES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Plays a role – ACTS
- 2 Down: Comic book sound effect – BLAM
- 3 Down: Sleeveless top – CAMI
- 4 Down: Just dandy – SWELL
- 5 Down: List of mistakes – ERRATA
- 6 Down: Semisoft cheese whose name lends itself to Halloween puns – MUENSTER
- 7 Down: “___ your manners!” – MIND
- 8 Down: From the top – ANEW
- 9 Down: Push – SHOVE
- 10 Down: Legal authority to act for another – POWEROFATTORNEY
- 11 Down: Every single one – ALL
- 12 Down: Civil rights activist Ruby – DEE
- 13 Down: Numerical guess (Abbr.) – EST
- 21 Down: Gobbles down – EATSUP
- 22 Down: Timehop’s dino mascot – ABE
- 25 Down: The lesser of two ___ – EVILS
- 26 Down: Spill the beans – TELL
- 27 Down: NBC sketch show since 1975 – SNL
- 28 Down: Girl Scout cookies with toasted coconut – SAMOAS
- 29 Down: ___ of Delphi (ancient prophet) – ORACLE
- 30 Down: “User assumes risk” statement – DISCLAIMER
- 32 Down: Airport org. – TSA
- 33 Down: Vein of 52-Across – LODE
- 36 Down: Latin word for “water” – AQUA
- 38 Down: Sacred Egyptian bird – IBIS
- 40 Down: Literary Jane – EYRE
- 41 Down: Microsoft spreadsheet program – EXCEL
- 46 Down: Joshua Tree National Park biome – DESERT
- 47 Down: There’s one of Sue Bird outside of Climate Pledge Arena – STATUE
- 50 Down: Top-rated – BEST
- 51 Down: Pack animal that hums – LLAMA
- 53 Down: Get suds off of – RINSE
- 54 Down: Manuscript tweaks – EDITS
- 55 Down: Observes – SEES
- 57 Down: “Seasons of Love” musical – RENT
- 59 Down: Three-foot unit – YARD
- 60 Down: “You are here” diagram – MAP
- 61 Down: Sense of self – EGO
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a smooth and engaging solve with a friendly, conversational tone throughout. The clueing felt fair and intuitive, allowing the grid to open up steadily without any frustrating stalls. It leaned toward the easier side of medium difficulty, making it both relaxing and satisfying to complete. Overall, it was a well-paced and enjoyable daily puzzle that delivered a nice sense of accomplishment. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.