“Catch Me If You Can” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 4, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Sesame Street” basics – ABCS

5 Across: Dame ___ Thompson – EMMA

9 Across: Black jack, possibly – SPADE

14 Across: Cat’s nail – CLAW

15 Across: Wreck – RUIN

16 Across: Features of bagels – HOLES

17 Across: No longer feral – TAME

18 Across: Actor Russo who portrayed Frigga – RENE

19 Across: Nocturnal baby bird – OWLET

20 Across: Maintain a calm, pleasant demeanor during a stressful situation – SMILEANDWAVE

23 Across: Back muscles, for short – LATS

24 Across: Flat caps – BERETS

28 Across: Landscaping roll – SOD

31 Across: Spill the beans – TATTLE

34 Across: Hot spot? – OVEN

35 Across: Opera highlights – ARIAS

37 Across: That, in Spanish – ESO

38 Across: Journalist Gwen who wrote “The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama.” – IFILL

39 Across: Formal event at which attendees wear masks – MASQUERADEBALL

42 Across: Live in – OCCUPY

43 Across: Ways out – EXITS

44 Across: Penne ___ vodka – ALLA

45 Across: GPS lines – RDS

48 Across: Winter hours in Iowa – CST

49 Across: Caribbean or Caspian – SEA

50 Across: Ladybug, e.g. – BEETLE

52 Across: Mineral-rich rocks – ORES

56 Across: Intense anger – IRE

58 Across: First American woman in space – SALLYRIDE

60 Across: Widely shared images – MEMES

62 Across: “r u on your way?” – ETA

63 Across: “The sun’ll come out, tomorrow” singer – ANNIE

64 Across: Word after “secret” or “double” – AGENT

65 Across: Daiquiri ingredient – RUM

66 Across: Takes a breather – RESTS

67 Across: Cruise ship stop – PORT

68 Across: Darjeeling, for one – TEA

69 Across: Fabric colors – DYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Plays a role – ACTS

2 Down: Comic book sound effect – BLAM

3 Down: Sleeveless top – CAMI

4 Down: Just dandy – SWELL

5 Down: List of mistakes – ERRATA

6 Down: Semisoft cheese whose name lends itself to Halloween puns – MUENSTER

7 Down: “___ your manners!” – MIND

8 Down: From the top – ANEW

9 Down: Push – SHOVE

10 Down: Legal authority to act for another – POWEROFATTORNEY

11 Down: Every single one – ALL

12 Down: Civil rights activist Ruby – DEE

13 Down: Numerical guess (Abbr.) – EST

21 Down: Gobbles down – EATSUP

22 Down: Timehop’s dino mascot – ABE

25 Down: The lesser of two ___ – EVILS

26 Down: Spill the beans – TELL

27 Down: NBC sketch show since 1975 – SNL

28 Down: Girl Scout cookies with toasted coconut – SAMOAS

29 Down: ___ of Delphi (ancient prophet) – ORACLE

30 Down: “User assumes risk” statement – DISCLAIMER

32 Down: Airport org. – TSA

33 Down: Vein of 52-Across – LODE

36 Down: Latin word for “water” – AQUA

38 Down: Sacred Egyptian bird – IBIS

40 Down: Literary Jane – EYRE

41 Down: Microsoft spreadsheet program – EXCEL

46 Down: Joshua Tree National Park biome – DESERT

47 Down: There’s one of Sue Bird outside of Climate Pledge Arena – STATUE

50 Down: Top-rated – BEST

51 Down: Pack animal that hums – LLAMA

53 Down: Get suds off of – RINSE

54 Down: Manuscript tweaks – EDITS

55 Down: Observes – SEES

57 Down: “Seasons of Love” musical – RENT

59 Down: Three-foot unit – YARD

60 Down: “You are here” diagram – MAP

61 Down: Sense of self – EGO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a smooth and engaging solve with a friendly, conversational tone throughout. The clueing felt fair and intuitive, allowing the grid to open up steadily without any frustrating stalls. It leaned toward the easier side of medium difficulty, making it both relaxing and satisfying to complete. Overall, it was a well-paced and enjoyable daily puzzle that delivered a nice sense of accomplishment. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

