“Letter Openers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 5, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Duds – GARB
- 5 Across: “gimme a min” – BRB
- 8 Across: Move like a happy dog’s tail – WAG
- 11 Across: Violinist Stern – ISAAC
- 13 Across: “Wish of a Lifetime” org. – AARP
- 15 Across: Number of pitches in an immaculate inning – NINE
- 16 Across: Contouring makeup tools with bristles – FANBRUSHES
- 18 Across: Quaint descriptor for a “shoppe” – OLDE
- 19 Across: Part of NYC – YORK
- 20 Across: More risky – DICIER
- 22 Across: Tour de France vehicles – BICYCLES
- 26 Across: Cookies with a Blueberry Pie variety – OREOS
- 28 Across: Currency in Germany – EURO
- 29 Across: Swarms – TEEMS
- 32 Across: Espionage org. – CIA
- 33 Across: Nike rival – ADIDAS
- 36 Across: 500 sheets of paper – REAM
- 37 Across: “Peculiar…” – ODD
- 38 Across: Boston or Salem, e.g. – CAPITALCITY
- 41 Across: Comic strip exclamation – ACK
- 43 Across: “Dang it!” – CRAP
- 44 Across: Group of fish – SCHOOL
- 47 Across: Wrath – IRE
- 48 Across: New worker – HIREE
- 50 Across: Roti flour – ATTA
- 51 Across: Drink sometimes topped with foam art – LATTE
- 53 Across: Most intelligent – SMARTEST
- 56 Across: Annoys downstairs neighbors, perhaps – STOMPS
- 59 Across: “About Me” sections – BIOS
- 60 Across: “Divergent” actor James – THEO
- 61 Across: The Iron Maidens and Dread Zeppelin, for two – COVERBANDS
- 66 Across: Make warmer – HEAT
- 67 Across: Fell in the standings – SLID
- 68 Across: Egyptian peninsula – SINAI
- 69 Across: Genre played at raves (Abbr.) – EDM
- 70 Across: Showrunners, for short – EPS
- 71 Across: Money owed – DEBT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: File type for some memes – GIF
- 2 Down: Free ___ bird – ASA
- 3 Down: Participated in a 10K, perhaps – RAN
- 4 Down: Nickname for “The Mandalorian” character Grogu – BABYYODA
- 5 Down: Laundry holder, often – BASKET
- 6 Down: Cheerleader’s cheer – RAH
- 7 Down: Born and ___ – BRED
- 8 Down: Road Runner’s nemesis, in “Looney Tunes” – WILEECOYOTE
- 9 Down: Mobile operating system with a robot logo – ANDROID
- 10 Down: “Wow!” – GEE
- 12 Down: Shoe with holes in it – CROC
- 14 Down: It comes between chi and omega – PSI
- 15 Down: Pinot ____ – NOIR
- 17 Down: Web address – URL
- 21 Down: ___ Crisp (apple variety) – COSMIC
- 22 Down: “The Golden Girls” star Arthur – BEA
- 23 Down: Birth control option (Abbr.) – IUD
- 24 Down: Squad with spinners and seamers – CRICKETTEAM
- 25 Down: Colorful shawls – SERAPES
- 27 Down: Feeling gloomy – SAD
- 30 Down: Snakelike fish – EEL
- 31 Down: Apple computers – MACS
- 34 Down: H.S. science class – APCHEM
- 35 Down: iPhone assistant – SIRI
- 39 Down: Roofing material – SLATE
- 40 Down: “Even still…” – THATSAID
- 41 Down: Feel crummy – AIL
- 42 Down: Attended uninvited – CRASHED
- 45 Down: NFL tiebreakers – OTS
- 46 Down: Muscle targeted by a pullup – LAT
- 49 Down: Places deeply – EMBEDS
- 52 Down: Palindromic sound – TOOT
- 54 Down: Ben Affleck film about Michael Jordan’s Nike deal – AIR
- 55 Down: Steals from – ROBS
- 57 Down: Alternatives to 31-Down – PCS
- 58 Down: Foot bottom – SOLE
- 60 Down: In ___ know – THE
- 62 Down: A-lister – VIP
- 63 Down: U-turn from SSW – NNE
- 64 Down: Tiny amount of wasabi – DAB
- 65 Down: Eager word from someone who’s placed a whoopee cushion – SIT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
The puzzle had a lively, contemporary feel, drawing heavily on everyday language, pop culture, and modern habits, from texting shorthand and internet formats to sports, music, and food. Many of the Across clues leaned on familiar brand names, common expressions, and practical objects, which made the grid approachable while still offering variety through longer descriptive entries and themed groupings. The Down clues added depth with references spanning technology, television, geography, and science, keeping the solve engaging without straying into obscurity. Overall, it was a well-balanced crossword that felt current and energetic, offering steady progress. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
