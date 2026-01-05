“Letter Openers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 5, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Duds – GARB

Duds – 5 Across: “gimme a min” – BRB

“gimme a min” – 8 Across: Move like a happy dog’s tail – WAG

Move like a happy dog’s tail – 11 Across: Violinist Stern – ISAAC

Violinist Stern – 13 Across: “Wish of a Lifetime” org. – AARP

“Wish of a Lifetime” org. – 15 Across: Number of pitches in an immaculate inning – NINE

Number of pitches in an immaculate inning – 16 Across: Contouring makeup tools with bristles – FANBRUSHES

Contouring makeup tools with bristles – 18 Across: Quaint descriptor for a “shoppe” – OLDE

Quaint descriptor for a “shoppe” – 19 Across: Part of NYC – YORK

Part of NYC – 20 Across: More risky – DICIER

More risky – 22 Across: Tour de France vehicles – BICYCLES

Tour de France vehicles – 26 Across: Cookies with a Blueberry Pie variety – OREOS

Cookies with a Blueberry Pie variety – 28 Across: Currency in Germany – EURO

Currency in Germany – 29 Across: Swarms – TEEMS

Swarms – 32 Across: Espionage org. – CIA

Espionage org. – 33 Across: Nike rival – ADIDAS

Nike rival – 36 Across: 500 sheets of paper – REAM

500 sheets of paper – 37 Across: “Peculiar…” – ODD

“Peculiar…” – 38 Across: Boston or Salem, e.g. – CAPITALCITY

Boston or Salem, e.g. – 41 Across: Comic strip exclamation – ACK

Comic strip exclamation – 43 Across: “Dang it!” – CRAP

“Dang it!” – 44 Across: Group of fish – SCHOOL

Group of fish – 47 Across: Wrath – IRE

Wrath – 48 Across: New worker – HIREE

New worker – 50 Across: Roti flour – ATTA

Roti flour – 51 Across: Drink sometimes topped with foam art – LATTE

Drink sometimes topped with foam art – 53 Across: Most intelligent – SMARTEST

Most intelligent – 56 Across: Annoys downstairs neighbors, perhaps – STOMPS

Annoys downstairs neighbors, perhaps – 59 Across: “About Me” sections – BIOS

“About Me” sections – 60 Across: “Divergent” actor James – THEO

“Divergent” actor James – 61 Across: The Iron Maidens and Dread Zeppelin, for two – COVERBANDS

The Iron Maidens and Dread Zeppelin, for two – 66 Across: Make warmer – HEAT

Make warmer – 67 Across: Fell in the standings – SLID

Fell in the standings – 68 Across: Egyptian peninsula – SINAI

Egyptian peninsula – 69 Across: Genre played at raves (Abbr.) – EDM

Genre played at raves (Abbr.) – 70 Across: Showrunners, for short – EPS

Showrunners, for short – 71 Across: Money owed – DEBT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: File type for some memes – GIF

File type for some memes – 2 Down: Free ___ bird – ASA

Free ___ bird – 3 Down: Participated in a 10K, perhaps – RAN

Participated in a 10K, perhaps – 4 Down: Nickname for “The Mandalorian” character Grogu – BABYYODA

Nickname for “The Mandalorian” character Grogu – 5 Down: Laundry holder, often – BASKET

Laundry holder, often – 6 Down: Cheerleader’s cheer – RAH

Cheerleader’s cheer – 7 Down: Born and ___ – BRED

Born and ___ – 8 Down: Road Runner’s nemesis, in “Looney Tunes” – WILEECOYOTE

Road Runner’s nemesis, in “Looney Tunes” – 9 Down: Mobile operating system with a robot logo – ANDROID

Mobile operating system with a robot logo – 10 Down: “Wow!” – GEE

“Wow!” – 12 Down: Shoe with holes in it – CROC

Shoe with holes in it – 14 Down: It comes between chi and omega – PSI

It comes between chi and omega – 15 Down: Pinot ____ – NOIR

Pinot ____ – 17 Down: Web address – URL

Web address – 21 Down: ___ Crisp (apple variety) – COSMIC

___ Crisp (apple variety) – 22 Down: “The Golden Girls” star Arthur – BEA

“The Golden Girls” star Arthur – 23 Down: Birth control option (Abbr.) – IUD

Birth control option (Abbr.) – 24 Down: Squad with spinners and seamers – CRICKETTEAM

Squad with spinners and seamers – 25 Down: Colorful shawls – SERAPES

Colorful shawls – 27 Down: Feeling gloomy – SAD

Feeling gloomy – 30 Down: Snakelike fish – EEL

Snakelike fish – 31 Down: Apple computers – MACS

Apple computers – 34 Down: H.S. science class – APCHEM

H.S. science class – 35 Down: iPhone assistant – SIRI

iPhone assistant – 39 Down: Roofing material – SLATE

Roofing material – 40 Down: “Even still…” – THATSAID

“Even still…” – 41 Down: Feel crummy – AIL

Feel crummy – 42 Down: Attended uninvited – CRASHED

Attended uninvited – 45 Down: NFL tiebreakers – OTS

NFL tiebreakers – 46 Down: Muscle targeted by a pullup – LAT

Muscle targeted by a pullup – 49 Down: Places deeply – EMBEDS

Places deeply – 52 Down: Palindromic sound – TOOT

Palindromic sound – 54 Down: Ben Affleck film about Michael Jordan’s Nike deal – AIR

Ben Affleck film about Michael Jordan’s Nike deal – 55 Down: Steals from – ROBS

Steals from – 57 Down: Alternatives to 31-Down – PCS

Alternatives to 31-Down – 58 Down: Foot bottom – SOLE

Foot bottom – 60 Down: In ___ know – THE

In ___ know – 62 Down: A-lister – VIP

A-lister – 63 Down: U-turn from SSW – NNE

U-turn from SSW – 64 Down: Tiny amount of wasabi – DAB

Tiny amount of wasabi – 65 Down: Eager word from someone who’s placed a whoopee cushion – SIT



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

The puzzle had a lively, contemporary feel, drawing heavily on everyday language, pop culture, and modern habits, from texting shorthand and internet formats to sports, music, and food. Many of the Across clues leaned on familiar brand names, common expressions, and practical objects, which made the grid approachable while still offering variety through longer descriptive entries and themed groupings. The Down clues added depth with references spanning technology, television, geography, and science, keeping the solve engaging without straying into obscurity. Overall, it was a well-balanced crossword that felt current and energetic, offering steady progress. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.