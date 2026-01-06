“Love Story (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 6, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Duck out of sight, perhaps – HIDE

Duck out of sight, perhaps – 5 Across: Musical dramas that might end on a high note? – OPERAS

Musical dramas that might end on a high note? – 11 Across: Game whose name is shouted near its end – UNO

Game whose name is shouted near its end – 14 Across: Make-or-break time – DDAY

Make-or-break time – 15 Across: Get married – TIETHEKNOT

Get married – 17 Across: “Keep it coming!” – MORE

“Keep it coming!” – 18 Across: Form of long-distance medical care – TELEHEALTH

Form of long-distance medical care – 19 Across: Fingerprinting supply – INK

Fingerprinting supply – 20 Across: Trapeze artists’ safety equipment – NETS

Trapeze artists’ safety equipment – 21 Across: What an informant might wear – WIRE

What an informant might wear – 22 Across: ____ of relativity – THEORY

____ of relativity – 24 Across: An ugly one might be worn to a Christmas party – SWEATER

An ugly one might be worn to a Christmas party – 27 Across: Oaks-to-be – ACORNS

Oaks-to-be – 28 Across: Dish in many cook-offs – CHILI

Dish in many cook-offs – 29 Across: Transported goods – CARGO

Transported goods – 30 Across: Event that might feature flying fish? – FOODFIGHT

Event that might feature flying fish? – 34 Across: Org. with a “Where’s My Refund?” webpage – IRS

Org. with a “Where’s My Refund?” webpage – 35 Across: Pocahontas’ vessel – CANOE

Pocahontas’ vessel – 36 Across: “Succession” surname – ROY

“Succession” surname – 37 Across: Gets rid of – DEEPSIXES

Gets rid of – 40 Across: Set the stage for – TEEEUP

Set the stage for – 42 Across: Ceremonial procedures – RITES

Ceremonial procedures – 43 Across: “Here’s how you do it” – LIKESO

“Here’s how you do it” – 44 Across: In need of some Shout, perhaps – STAINED

In need of some Shout, perhaps – 47 Across: Calm – SERENE

Calm – 48 Across: Common diner desserts – PIES

Common diner desserts – 49 Across: Sound-off button – MUTE

Sound-off button – 50 Across: To and ___ – FRO

To and ___ – 52 Across: “No need for you to pay!” – ITSMYTREAT

“No need for you to pay!” – 56 Across: Hazy memory – BLUR

Hazy memory – 57 Across: Reason to say “Whew!” – CLOSESHAVE

Reason to say “Whew!” – 58 Across: Like light colors – PALE

Like light colors – 59 Across: “The Croods” protagonist – EEP

“The Croods” protagonist – 60 Across: University of Oklahoma student – SOONER

University of Oklahoma student – 61 Across: Practically forever – AGES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Type of computer monitor cable – HDMI

Type of computer monitor cable – 2 Down: “Whatever” – IDONTCARE

“Whatever” – 3 Down: Unexpected winner – DARKHORSE

Unexpected winner – 4 Down: Image representing “I” in a rebus – EYE

Image representing “I” in a rebus – 5 Down: Mammals with thick, waterproof fur – OTTERS

Mammals with thick, waterproof fur – 6 Down: Devoutness – PIETY

Devoutness – 7 Down: Long, narrow fish – EELS

Long, narrow fish – 8 Down: Way to go (Abbr.) – RTE

Way to go (Abbr.) – 9 Down: “Gotcha, gotcha” – AHH

“Gotcha, gotcha” – 10 Down: Visualize – SEE

Visualize – 11 Down: Like a dark road – UNLIT

Like a dark road – 12 Down: ___ Dame – NOTRE

___ Dame – 13 Down: Look the ___ way – OTHER

Look the ___ way – 16 Down: Japanese cultural phenomenon emphasizing cuteness – KAWAII

Japanese cultural phenomenon emphasizing cuteness – 20 Down: Something verboten – NONO

Something verboten – 23 Down: Rowing machine, for short – ERG

Rowing machine, for short – 24 Down: Says “Scram!” to – SHOOS

Says “Scram!” to – 25 Down: Not narrow – WIDE

Not narrow – 26 Down: ___ on the Shelf – ELF

___ on the Shelf – 27 Down: Tums target – ACID

Tums target – 28 Down: Rods’ counterparts – CONES

Rods’ counterparts – 30 Down: Sent a document via landline – FAXED

Sent a document via landline – 31 Down: Positive trait in a potential partner – GREENFLAG

Positive trait in a potential partner – 32 Down: Unofficial modification to a game – HOUSERULE

Unofficial modification to a game – 33 Down: Keyboard goof – TYPO

Keyboard goof – 35 Down: Mention as a source – CITE

Mention as a source – 38 Down: Rainbow-makers – PRISMS

Rainbow-makers – 39 Down: Verboten act – SIN

Verboten act – 40 Down: Lose steam – TIRE

Lose steam – 41 Down: Verb hidden in “weekend” – EKE

Verb hidden in “weekend” – 43 Down: E or G, e.g. – LETTER

E or G, e.g. – 44 Down: Cumin or cinnamon, e.g. – SPICE

Cumin or cinnamon, e.g. – 45 Down: Name of a work – TITLE

Name of a work – 46 Down: Famed fable writer – AESOP

Famed fable writer – 47 Down: Smoothly charismatic – SUAVE

Smoothly charismatic – 49 Down: Not nice – MEAN

Not nice – 51 Down: Unrefined metals – ORES

Unrefined metals – 53 Down: “It’s a love story, baby, just say ___” – YES

“It’s a love story, baby, just say ___” – 54 Down: General on a Chinese restaurant menu – TSO

General on a Chinese restaurant menu – 55 Down: Letter after pi – RHO

Letter after pi – 56 Down: ___-free plastic – BPA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had an energetic, conversational feel, built around everyday situations, spoken phrases, and a strong dose of pop culture and modern life. Many of the Across clues leaned into lively scenarios such as celebrations, dining, entertainment, and technology, with longer entries capturing full expressions or humorous ideas that added personality to the grid. The Down clues complemented this nicely with a mix of contemporary slang, science, computing, and cultural references, keeping the solving experience varied and engaging without straying into obscurity. Overall, the puzzle felt approachable yet substantial, offering plenty of satisfying moments as longer answers revealed themselves through crossings. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

