“Love Story (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 6, 2026.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Duck out of sight, perhaps – HIDE
- 5 Across: Musical dramas that might end on a high note? – OPERAS
- 11 Across: Game whose name is shouted near its end – UNO
- 14 Across: Make-or-break time – DDAY
- 15 Across: Get married – TIETHEKNOT
- 17 Across: “Keep it coming!” – MORE
- 18 Across: Form of long-distance medical care – TELEHEALTH
- 19 Across: Fingerprinting supply – INK
- 20 Across: Trapeze artists’ safety equipment – NETS
- 21 Across: What an informant might wear – WIRE
- 22 Across: ____ of relativity – THEORY
- 24 Across: An ugly one might be worn to a Christmas party – SWEATER
- 27 Across: Oaks-to-be – ACORNS
- 28 Across: Dish in many cook-offs – CHILI
- 29 Across: Transported goods – CARGO
- 30 Across: Event that might feature flying fish? – FOODFIGHT
- 34 Across: Org. with a “Where’s My Refund?” webpage – IRS
- 35 Across: Pocahontas’ vessel – CANOE
- 36 Across: “Succession” surname – ROY
- 37 Across: Gets rid of – DEEPSIXES
- 40 Across: Set the stage for – TEEEUP
- 42 Across: Ceremonial procedures – RITES
- 43 Across: “Here’s how you do it” – LIKESO
- 44 Across: In need of some Shout, perhaps – STAINED
- 47 Across: Calm – SERENE
- 48 Across: Common diner desserts – PIES
- 49 Across: Sound-off button – MUTE
- 50 Across: To and ___ – FRO
- 52 Across: “No need for you to pay!” – ITSMYTREAT
- 56 Across: Hazy memory – BLUR
- 57 Across: Reason to say “Whew!” – CLOSESHAVE
- 58 Across: Like light colors – PALE
- 59 Across: “The Croods” protagonist – EEP
- 60 Across: University of Oklahoma student – SOONER
- 61 Across: Practically forever – AGES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Type of computer monitor cable – HDMI
- 2 Down: “Whatever” – IDONTCARE
- 3 Down: Unexpected winner – DARKHORSE
- 4 Down: Image representing “I” in a rebus – EYE
- 5 Down: Mammals with thick, waterproof fur – OTTERS
- 6 Down: Devoutness – PIETY
- 7 Down: Long, narrow fish – EELS
- 8 Down: Way to go (Abbr.) – RTE
- 9 Down: “Gotcha, gotcha” – AHH
- 10 Down: Visualize – SEE
- 11 Down: Like a dark road – UNLIT
- 12 Down: ___ Dame – NOTRE
- 13 Down: Look the ___ way – OTHER
- 16 Down: Japanese cultural phenomenon emphasizing cuteness – KAWAII
- 20 Down: Something verboten – NONO
- 23 Down: Rowing machine, for short – ERG
- 24 Down: Says “Scram!” to – SHOOS
- 25 Down: Not narrow – WIDE
- 26 Down: ___ on the Shelf – ELF
- 27 Down: Tums target – ACID
- 28 Down: Rods’ counterparts – CONES
- 30 Down: Sent a document via landline – FAXED
- 31 Down: Positive trait in a potential partner – GREENFLAG
- 32 Down: Unofficial modification to a game – HOUSERULE
- 33 Down: Keyboard goof – TYPO
- 35 Down: Mention as a source – CITE
- 38 Down: Rainbow-makers – PRISMS
- 39 Down: Verboten act – SIN
- 40 Down: Lose steam – TIRE
- 41 Down: Verb hidden in “weekend” – EKE
- 43 Down: E or G, e.g. – LETTER
- 44 Down: Cumin or cinnamon, e.g. – SPICE
- 45 Down: Name of a work – TITLE
- 46 Down: Famed fable writer – AESOP
- 47 Down: Smoothly charismatic – SUAVE
- 49 Down: Not nice – MEAN
- 51 Down: Unrefined metals – ORES
- 53 Down: “It’s a love story, baby, just say ___” – YES
- 54 Down: General on a Chinese restaurant menu – TSO
- 55 Down: Letter after pi – RHO
- 56 Down: ___-free plastic – BPA
This crossword had an energetic, conversational feel, built around everyday situations, spoken phrases, and a strong dose of pop culture and modern life. Many of the Across clues leaned into lively scenarios such as celebrations, dining, entertainment, and technology, with longer entries capturing full expressions or humorous ideas that added personality to the grid. The Down clues complemented this nicely with a mix of contemporary slang, science, computing, and cultural references, keeping the solving experience varied and engaging without straying into obscurity. Overall, the puzzle felt approachable yet substantial, offering plenty of satisfying moments as longer answers revealed themselves through crossings. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.