“Wrap Up” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 8, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Angel hair, e.g. – PASTA
- 6 Across: Heed – OBEY
- 10 Across: Subject of many Playbill headlines – CAST
- 14 Across: Community spirit – ETHOS
- 15 Across: Japan’s national sport – SUMO
- 16 Across: Pay to play – ANTE
- 17 Across: Societal standards – NORMS
- 18 Across: Talents – ABILITIES
- 20 Across: “Please stop talking” letters – TMI
- 21 Across: Rorschach splotch – INKBLOT
- 23 Across: One might say “Welcome!” – MAT
- 24 Across: Call after an offsides infraction in soccer – NOGOAL
- 26 Across: Agenda contents – ITEMS
- 28 Across: Irritating – IRKING
- 30 Across: Wipe clean – ERASE
- 33 Across: “This One’s for the ___” (Martina McBride song) – GIRLS
- 34 Across: Howls at the moon – BAYS
- 35 Across: Help with a heist – ABET
- 39 Across: Brazilian berry – ACAI
- 40 Across: Group of experts – PANEL
- 41 Across: Went by bike – RODE
- 42 Across: Cornea’s place – EYE
- 43 Across: Disencumbers – RIDS
- 44 Across: Evade – DODGE
- 45 Across: Edinburgh’s residents – SCOTS
- 47 Across: Kept afloat – BUOYED
- 48 Across: Scenic view – VISTA
- 51 Across: Misgivings – QUALMS
- 53 Across: Anger – IRE
- 54 Across: Negative answer – REFUSAL
- 57 Across: Move like a kangaroo – HOP
- 60 Across: Gymnast who was the first Hmong-American Olympian – SUNISALEE
- 62 Across: Wear away – ERODE
- 64 Across: “Casablanca” heroine – ILSA
- 65 Across: Paper quantity – REAM
- 66 Across: Vintage-looking photo filter – SEPIA
- 67 Across: YA fiction’s target reader – TEEN
- 68 Across: Drink at a sushi bar – SAKE
- 69 Across: Device with remote access? – TVSET
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ___-up (contained) – PENT
- 2 Down: Small matter? – ATOM
- 3 Down: Sci-fi device that miniaturizes objects – SHRINKRAY
- 4 Down: Male turkey – TOM
- 5 Down: Gives out, like homework – ASSIGNS
- 6 Down: Tennis star Naomi – OSAKA
- 7 Down: Classic British dish with an onomatopoetic name – BUBBLEANDSQUEAK
- 8 Down: Name found in “Muscle Milk” – EMIL
- 9 Down: “Might as well” letters – YOLO
- 10 Down: Pet known for loving cardboard boxes – CAT
- 11 Down: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” for example – ANIME
- 12 Down: Kettle’s output – STEAM
- 13 Down: Exams – TESTS
- 19 Down: “Yes, indeed!” – ITIS
- 22 Down: Eggy holiday drink – NOG
- 25 Down: Most greasy – OILIEST
- 27 Down: Place to enjoy a cuppa and some scones – TEAROOM
- 28 Down: Tennis star Swiatek – IGA
- 29 Down: Nasi kandar grain – RICE
- 31 Down: Deli loaves – RYES
- 32 Down: Language with fingerspelling – ASL
- 34 Down: Fishing lure – BAIT
- 36 Down: Places to get bumpers buffed and scratches sanded – BODYSHOPS
- 37 Down: Rim – EDGE
- 38 Down: ___ up (prepared to drive) – TEED
- 40 Down: Expert – PRO
- 44 Down: Most boring – DULLEST
- 46 Down: Pixar movie featuring a sky-blue Porsche named Sally – CARS
- 47 Down: “I’m a sheep” – BAA
- 48 Down: Stop by – VISIT
- 49 Down: “Please admire my awesomeness!” – IRULE
- 50 Down: Touch, taste or smell – SENSE
- 52 Down: Volunteer’s words – USEME
- 55 Down: Rabbits’ prominent features – EARS
- 56 Down: Boxer’s annoyance? – FLEA
- 58 Down: Only animal character in “Garfield” comics without a recurring voice bubble – ODIE
- 59 Down: Bog contents – PEAT
- 61 Down: Actor McKellen – IAN
- 63 Down: MLK’s title – REV
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This crossword had a lively, well-rounded feel, drawing heavily on social behavior, culture, and everyday knowledge, from food and sports to psychology, entertainment, and global references. The Across clues moved smoothly between abstract ideas like community values and social norms, concrete objects such as food, paper, and devices, and recognizable cultural touchstones in music, film, and athletics, giving the grid a steady rhythm and broad appeal. Longer entries anchored the puzzle with clear, descriptive phrases, while shorter answers kept the pace brisk and accessible. The Down clues reinforced this variety with science-fiction concepts, language, cuisine, and pop culture, rewarding solvers who brought a wide but practical knowledge base rather than niche expertise. Overall, it felt contemporary, approachable, and consistently engaging from start to finish. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
