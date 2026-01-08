“Wrap Up” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 8, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Angel hair, e.g. – PASTA

Angel hair, e.g. – 6 Across: Heed – OBEY

Heed – 10 Across: Subject of many Playbill headlines – CAST

Subject of many Playbill headlines – 14 Across: Community spirit – ETHOS

Community spirit – 15 Across: Japan’s national sport – SUMO

Japan’s national sport – 16 Across: Pay to play – ANTE

Pay to play – 17 Across: Societal standards – NORMS

Societal standards – 18 Across: Talents – ABILITIES

Talents – 20 Across: “Please stop talking” letters – TMI

“Please stop talking” letters – 21 Across: Rorschach splotch – INKBLOT

Rorschach splotch – 23 Across: One might say “Welcome!” – MAT

One might say “Welcome!” – 24 Across: Call after an offsides infraction in soccer – NOGOAL

Call after an offsides infraction in soccer – 26 Across: Agenda contents – ITEMS

Agenda contents – 28 Across: Irritating – IRKING

Irritating – 30 Across: Wipe clean – ERASE

Wipe clean – 33 Across: “This One’s for the ___” (Martina McBride song) – GIRLS

“This One’s for the ___” (Martina McBride song) – 34 Across: Howls at the moon – BAYS

Howls at the moon – 35 Across: Help with a heist – ABET

Help with a heist – 39 Across: Brazilian berry – ACAI

Brazilian berry – 40 Across: Group of experts – PANEL

Group of experts – 41 Across: Went by bike – RODE

Went by bike – 42 Across: Cornea’s place – EYE

Cornea’s place – 43 Across: Disencumbers – RIDS

Disencumbers – 44 Across: Evade – DODGE

Evade – 45 Across: Edinburgh’s residents – SCOTS

Edinburgh’s residents – 47 Across: Kept afloat – BUOYED

Kept afloat – 48 Across: Scenic view – VISTA

Scenic view – 51 Across: Misgivings – QUALMS

Misgivings – 53 Across: Anger – IRE

Anger – 54 Across: Negative answer – REFUSAL

Negative answer – 57 Across: Move like a kangaroo – HOP

Move like a kangaroo – 60 Across: Gymnast who was the first Hmong-American Olympian – SUNISALEE

Gymnast who was the first Hmong-American Olympian – 62 Across: Wear away – ERODE

Wear away – 64 Across: “Casablanca” heroine – ILSA

“Casablanca” heroine – 65 Across: Paper quantity – REAM

Paper quantity – 66 Across: Vintage-looking photo filter – SEPIA

Vintage-looking photo filter – 67 Across: YA fiction’s target reader – TEEN

YA fiction’s target reader – 68 Across: Drink at a sushi bar – SAKE

Drink at a sushi bar – 69 Across: Device with remote access? – TVSET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___-up (contained) – PENT

___-up (contained) – 2 Down: Small matter? – ATOM

Small matter? – 3 Down: Sci-fi device that miniaturizes objects – SHRINKRAY

Sci-fi device that miniaturizes objects – 4 Down: Male turkey – TOM

Male turkey – 5 Down: Gives out, like homework – ASSIGNS

Gives out, like homework – 6 Down: Tennis star Naomi – OSAKA

Tennis star Naomi – 7 Down: Classic British dish with an onomatopoetic name – BUBBLEANDSQUEAK

Classic British dish with an onomatopoetic name – 8 Down: Name found in “Muscle Milk” – EMIL

Name found in “Muscle Milk” – 9 Down: “Might as well” letters – YOLO

“Might as well” letters – 10 Down: Pet known for loving cardboard boxes – CAT

Pet known for loving cardboard boxes – 11 Down: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” for example – ANIME

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” for example – 12 Down: Kettle’s output – STEAM

Kettle’s output – 13 Down: Exams – TESTS

Exams – 19 Down: “Yes, indeed!” – ITIS

“Yes, indeed!” – 22 Down: Eggy holiday drink – NOG

Eggy holiday drink – 25 Down: Most greasy – OILIEST

Most greasy – 27 Down: Place to enjoy a cuppa and some scones – TEAROOM

Place to enjoy a cuppa and some scones – 28 Down: Tennis star Swiatek – IGA

Tennis star Swiatek – 29 Down: Nasi kandar grain – RICE

Nasi kandar grain – 31 Down: Deli loaves – RYES

Deli loaves – 32 Down: Language with fingerspelling – ASL

Language with fingerspelling – 34 Down: Fishing lure – BAIT

Fishing lure – 36 Down: Places to get bumpers buffed and scratches sanded – BODYSHOPS

Places to get bumpers buffed and scratches sanded – 37 Down: Rim – EDGE

Rim – 38 Down: ___ up (prepared to drive) – TEED

___ up (prepared to drive) – 40 Down: Expert – PRO

Expert – 44 Down: Most boring – DULLEST

Most boring – 46 Down: Pixar movie featuring a sky-blue Porsche named Sally – CARS

Pixar movie featuring a sky-blue Porsche named Sally – 47 Down: “I’m a sheep” – BAA

“I’m a sheep” – 48 Down: Stop by – VISIT

Stop by – 49 Down: “Please admire my awesomeness!” – IRULE

“Please admire my awesomeness!” – 50 Down: Touch, taste or smell – SENSE

Touch, taste or smell – 52 Down: Volunteer’s words – USEME

Volunteer’s words – 55 Down: Rabbits’ prominent features – EARS

Rabbits’ prominent features – 56 Down: Boxer’s annoyance? – FLEA

Boxer’s annoyance? – 58 Down: Only animal character in “Garfield” comics without a recurring voice bubble – ODIE

Only animal character in “Garfield” comics without a recurring voice bubble – 59 Down: Bog contents – PEAT

Bog contents – 61 Down: Actor McKellen – IAN

Actor McKellen – 63 Down: MLK’s title – REV



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had a lively, well-rounded feel, drawing heavily on social behavior, culture, and everyday knowledge, from food and sports to psychology, entertainment, and global references. The Across clues moved smoothly between abstract ideas like community values and social norms, concrete objects such as food, paper, and devices, and recognizable cultural touchstones in music, film, and athletics, giving the grid a steady rhythm and broad appeal. Longer entries anchored the puzzle with clear, descriptive phrases, while shorter answers kept the pace brisk and accessible. The Down clues reinforced this variety with science-fiction concepts, language, cuisine, and pop culture, rewarding solvers who brought a wide but practical knowledge base rather than niche expertise. Overall, it felt contemporary, approachable, and consistently engaging from start to finish. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

