“One of Two Ways” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 9, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: ___ gris – PINOT

___ gris – 6 Across: Took a turn on “Wheel of Fortune” – SPUN

Took a turn on “Wheel of Fortune” – 10 Across: Nile slitherer – ASP

Nile slitherer – 13 Across: Ethically indifferent – AMORAL

Ethically indifferent – 15 Across: Handbag type – HOBO

Handbag type – 16 Across: It’s typically around 72 for an 18-hole course – PAR

It’s typically around 72 for an 18-hole course – 17 Across: Structure hanging over a crib – MOBILE

Structure hanging over a crib – 18 Across: “You said it!” – AMEN

“You said it!” – 19 Across: Color wheel option – HUE

Color wheel option – 20 Across: Highest earnings ever, or write down earnings – RECORDPROFITS

Highest earnings ever, or write down earnings – 23 Across: Cusack who voices Jessie in the “Toy Story” films – JOAN

Cusack who voices Jessie in the “Toy Story” films – 25 Across: Place for a contact lens – EYE

Place for a contact lens – 26 Across: The ___ of March – IDES

The ___ of March – 27 Across: Masthead names – EDITORS

Masthead names – 30 Across: Cuatro x dos – OCHO

Cuatro x dos – 33 Across: Long, long time – EON

Long, long time – 34 Across: Social equal – PEER

Social equal – 36 Across: Top-notch – AONE

Top-notch – 38 Across: The people here right now, or introduce people – PRESENTCOMPANY

The people here right now, or introduce people – 42 Across: Uncommon – RARE

Uncommon – 43 Across: Farmland measure – ACRE

Farmland measure – 44 Across: Moisture on grass – DEW

Moisture on grass – 46 Across: What bills may become – LAWS

What bills may become – 48 Across: Drink water after a workout, say – HYDRATE

Drink water after a workout, say – 50 Across: ___ in a lifetime – ONCE

___ in a lifetime – 53 Across: Bring into play – USE

Bring into play – 55 Across: Standard of measurement – UNIT

Standard of measurement – 56 Across: Feature of a certain residential street, or let drivers leave their cars on a street – PERMITPARKING

Feature of a certain residential street, or let drivers leave their cars on a street – 61 Across: Lumberjack’s tool – AXE

Lumberjack’s tool – 62 Across: Riveted – RAPT

Riveted – 63 Across: They’re doomed – GONERS

They’re doomed – 66 Across: Regret – RUE

Regret – 67 Across: Bill of Rights advocacy org. – ACLU

Bill of Rights advocacy org. – 68 Across: Multi-speaker system – STEREO

Multi-speaker system – 69 Across: Disapproving sound – TSK

Disapproving sound – 70 Across: Choreography part – STEP

Choreography part – 71 Across: Fire-starting crime – ARSON

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Cooking spray brand – PAM

Cooking spray brand – 2 Down: “if u ask me” – IMO

“if u ask me” – 3 Down: Obvious choice – NOBRAINER

Obvious choice – 4 Down: Point in the right direction – ORIENT

Point in the right direction – 5 Down: Extra-soft mineral – TALC

Extra-soft mineral – 6 Down: Not trustworthy – SHADY

Not trustworthy – 7 Down: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen – POMPEO

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen – 8 Down: Rideshare app – UBER

Rideshare app – 9 Down: Forbidden activity – NONO

Forbidden activity – 10 Down: Ladybug’s lunch – APHID

Ladybug’s lunch – 11 Down: Cook mushrooms, perhaps – SAUTE

Cook mushrooms, perhaps – 12 Down: Freedom of the ___ (First Amendment right) – PRESS

Freedom of the ___ (First Amendment right) – 14 Down: Summer zodiac sign – LEO

Summer zodiac sign – 21 Down: Bowling lane button – RESET

Bowling lane button – 22 Down: Princess in “Shrek” – FIONA

Princess in “Shrek” – 23 Down: Liberty automaker – JEEP

Liberty automaker – 24 Down: Smell – ODOR

Smell – 28 Down: La Scala performance – OPERA

La Scala performance – 29 Down: Extend a subscription – RENEW

Extend a subscription – 31 Down: Toyota sedan that’s aptly an anagram of “my car” – CAMRY

Toyota sedan that’s aptly an anagram of “my car” – 32 Down: Wished – HOPED

Wished – 35 Down: Record label for Childish Gambino – RCA

Record label for Childish Gambino – 37 Down: Puts in harm’s way – ENDANGERS

Puts in harm’s way – 39 Down: Oregon’s capital – SALEM

Oregon’s capital – 40 Down: Brownish-yellow color – OCHER

Brownish-yellow color – 41 Down: Himalayan cryptid – YETI

Himalayan cryptid – 45 Down: Damp – WET

Damp – 47 Down: Like an acrobat’s limbs – SUPPLE

Like an acrobat’s limbs – 49 Down: Marathon participant – RUNNER

Marathon participant – 50 Down: Illusion-based painting style – OPART

Illusion-based painting style – 51 Down: Meeting point – NEXUS

Meeting point – 52 Down: Word after “Schitt’s” or “Dawson’s” – CREEK

Word after “Schitt’s” or “Dawson’s” – 54 Down: Stopped slouching – SATUP

Stopped slouching – 57 Down: 401(k) alternatives – IRAS

401(k) alternatives – 58 Down: Diplomacy – TACT

Diplomacy – 59 Down: Metric units of mass (Abbr.) – KGS

Metric units of mass (Abbr.) – 60 Down: Teeny bit – IOTA

Teeny bit – 64 Down: ___ Speedwagon – REO

___ Speedwagon – 65 Down: Dad, to Grandpa – SON



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had a broad, contemporary feel, blending everyday life with pop culture, sports, law, and language in a way that kept the grid lively and accessible. The Across clues moved from wine, game shows, and music references to legal terms, workplace language, and urban features, with longer entries capturing modern concepts like company presence, record-breaking profits, and street regulations. Shorter answers added rhythm through familiar expressions, simple actions, and common objects. The Down clues reinforced this variety with TV stars, social media shorthand, cooking terms, geography, and constitutional references, rewarding solvers who enjoy practical knowledge mixed with light wordplay. Overall, it was a smooth, engaging puzzle that felt current without being overwhelming. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

