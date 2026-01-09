“One of Two Ways” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 9, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: ___ gris – PINOT
- 6 Across: Took a turn on “Wheel of Fortune” – SPUN
- 10 Across: Nile slitherer – ASP
- 13 Across: Ethically indifferent – AMORAL
- 15 Across: Handbag type – HOBO
- 16 Across: It’s typically around 72 for an 18-hole course – PAR
- 17 Across: Structure hanging over a crib – MOBILE
- 18 Across: “You said it!” – AMEN
- 19 Across: Color wheel option – HUE
- 20 Across: Highest earnings ever, or write down earnings – RECORDPROFITS
- 23 Across: Cusack who voices Jessie in the “Toy Story” films – JOAN
- 25 Across: Place for a contact lens – EYE
- 26 Across: The ___ of March – IDES
- 27 Across: Masthead names – EDITORS
- 30 Across: Cuatro x dos – OCHO
- 33 Across: Long, long time – EON
- 34 Across: Social equal – PEER
- 36 Across: Top-notch – AONE
- 38 Across: The people here right now, or introduce people – PRESENTCOMPANY
- 42 Across: Uncommon – RARE
- 43 Across: Farmland measure – ACRE
- 44 Across: Moisture on grass – DEW
- 46 Across: What bills may become – LAWS
- 48 Across: Drink water after a workout, say – HYDRATE
- 50 Across: ___ in a lifetime – ONCE
- 53 Across: Bring into play – USE
- 55 Across: Standard of measurement – UNIT
- 56 Across: Feature of a certain residential street, or let drivers leave their cars on a street – PERMITPARKING
- 61 Across: Lumberjack’s tool – AXE
- 62 Across: Riveted – RAPT
- 63 Across: They’re doomed – GONERS
- 66 Across: Regret – RUE
- 67 Across: Bill of Rights advocacy org. – ACLU
- 68 Across: Multi-speaker system – STEREO
- 69 Across: Disapproving sound – TSK
- 70 Across: Choreography part – STEP
- 71 Across: Fire-starting crime – ARSON
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Cooking spray brand – PAM
- 2 Down: “if u ask me” – IMO
- 3 Down: Obvious choice – NOBRAINER
- 4 Down: Point in the right direction – ORIENT
- 5 Down: Extra-soft mineral – TALC
- 6 Down: Not trustworthy – SHADY
- 7 Down: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen – POMPEO
- 8 Down: Rideshare app – UBER
- 9 Down: Forbidden activity – NONO
- 10 Down: Ladybug’s lunch – APHID
- 11 Down: Cook mushrooms, perhaps – SAUTE
- 12 Down: Freedom of the ___ (First Amendment right) – PRESS
- 14 Down: Summer zodiac sign – LEO
- 21 Down: Bowling lane button – RESET
- 22 Down: Princess in “Shrek” – FIONA
- 23 Down: Liberty automaker – JEEP
- 24 Down: Smell – ODOR
- 28 Down: La Scala performance – OPERA
- 29 Down: Extend a subscription – RENEW
- 31 Down: Toyota sedan that’s aptly an anagram of “my car” – CAMRY
- 32 Down: Wished – HOPED
- 35 Down: Record label for Childish Gambino – RCA
- 37 Down: Puts in harm’s way – ENDANGERS
- 39 Down: Oregon’s capital – SALEM
- 40 Down: Brownish-yellow color – OCHER
- 41 Down: Himalayan cryptid – YETI
- 45 Down: Damp – WET
- 47 Down: Like an acrobat’s limbs – SUPPLE
- 49 Down: Marathon participant – RUNNER
- 50 Down: Illusion-based painting style – OPART
- 51 Down: Meeting point – NEXUS
- 52 Down: Word after “Schitt’s” or “Dawson’s” – CREEK
- 54 Down: Stopped slouching – SATUP
- 57 Down: 401(k) alternatives – IRAS
- 58 Down: Diplomacy – TACT
- 59 Down: Metric units of mass (Abbr.) – KGS
- 60 Down: Teeny bit – IOTA
- 64 Down: ___ Speedwagon – REO
- 65 Down: Dad, to Grandpa – SON
This crossword had a broad, contemporary feel, blending everyday life with pop culture, sports, law, and language in a way that kept the grid lively and accessible. The Across clues moved from wine, game shows, and music references to legal terms, workplace language, and urban features, with longer entries capturing modern concepts like company presence, record-breaking profits, and street regulations. Shorter answers added rhythm through familiar expressions, simple actions, and common objects. The Down clues reinforced this variety with TV stars, social media shorthand, cooking terms, geography, and constitutional references, rewarding solvers who enjoy practical knowledge mixed with light wordplay. Overall, it was a smooth, engaging puzzle that felt current without being overwhelming. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.