“Tailspin” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Made less tricky – EASED

Made less tricky – 6 Across: Pros who are busy in April – CPAS

Pros who are busy in April – 10 Across: Hobbits’ foes – ORCS

Hobbits’ foes – 14 Across: Beamed – SHONE

Beamed – 15 Across: Sound from a horn or a goose – HONK

Sound from a horn or a goose – 16 Across: Sow’s partner? – REAP

Sow’s partner? – 17 Across: A la ___ – CARTE

A la ___ – 18 Across: Platter that might include cubed salami and marinated olives – ANTIPASTO

Platter that might include cubed salami and marinated olives – 20 Across: What a master criminal might craft for themselves – AIRTIGHTALIBI

What a master criminal might craft for themselves – 22 Across: Beverage brewed outside – SUNTEA

Beverage brewed outside – 24 Across: Cutesy suffix with “best” – EST

Cutesy suffix with “best” – 25 Across: Mesh – GEL

Mesh – 26 Across: Gollum portrayer Serkis – ANDY

Gollum portrayer Serkis – 27 Across: Prune, once – PLUM

Prune, once – 30 Across: Watermelon coverings – RINDS

Watermelon coverings – 32 Across: Court – WOO

Court – 33 Across: US ___ (event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) – OPEN

US ___ (event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) – 34 Across: Marshy area – FEN

Marshy area – 35 Across: “Quit loitering” – MOVEITALONG

“Quit loitering” – 39 Across: Got hitched to – WED

Got hitched to – 40 Across: Snapchat’s has a ghost on it – ICON

Snapchat’s has a ghost on it – 41 Across: Snapchat, e.g. – APP

Snapchat, e.g. – 44 Across: Not as well-done – RAREER

Not as well-done – 47 Across: Bottom – REAR

Bottom – 48 Across: “Understood” – ISEE

“Understood” – 49 Across: “Sex Education” actor Butterfield – ASA

“Sex Education” actor Butterfield – 50 Across: Word before “north” or “date” – DUE

Word before “north” or “date” – 52 Across: Place for deodorant – ARMPIT

Place for deodorant – 54 Across: Crushing it – WINNINGATLIFE

Crushing it – 58 Across: Pasta dish that comes out of the oven bubbling – BAKEDZITI

Pasta dish that comes out of the oven bubbling – 59 Across: Some Cezanne paintings – NUDES

Some Cezanne paintings – 62 Across: “Let’s get together! It’s been ___!” – AGES

“Let’s get together! It’s been ___!” – 63 Across: “That’s my cue” – IMON

“That’s my cue” – 64 Across: Crushes it – SLAYS

Crushes it – 65 Across: Reels’ partners – RODS

Reels’ partners – 66 Across: The best ones have good tips – PENS

The best ones have good tips – 67 Across: Actress Burstyn – ELLEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Neighbor of F1 – ESC

Neighbor of F1 – 2 Down: “It finally clicked!” – AHA

“It finally clicked!” – 3 Down: “Well, that came out of nowhere” – SORANDOM

“Well, that came out of nowhere” – 4 Down: That’s something! – ENTITY

That’s something! – 5 Down: Name on some tractors – DEERE

Name on some tractors – 6 Down: Spiced tea – CHAI

Spiced tea – 7 Down: Game in the Smithsonian Institution’s permanent collection – PONG

Game in the Smithsonian Institution’s permanent collection – 8 Down: National ___ – ANTHEM

National ___ – 9 Down: Improv segments – SKITS

Improv segments – 10 Down: Mouthy? – ORAL

Mouthy? – 11 Down: Leave, in a way – RESIGN

Leave, in a way – 12 Down: Himalayan’s sleeping spot – CATBED

Himalayan’s sleeping spot – 13 Down: Victor’s winnings – SPOILS

Victor’s winnings – 19 Down: Crowdfunding service – PATERON

Crowdfunding service – 21 Down: Paid via Apple Pay, say – TAPPED

Paid via Apple Pay, say – 22 Down: Toothy tool – SAW

Toothy tool – 23 Down: Game with Draw Four cards – UNO

Game with Draw Four cards – 28 Down: Garland with Polynesian origins – LEI

Garland with Polynesian origins – 29 Down: Prepare to remove, like shoes – UNTIE

Prepare to remove, like shoes – 31 Down: Place to rest in Baldur’s Gate – INN

Place to rest in Baldur’s Gate – 33 Down: Went too far with – OVERDID

Went too far with – 34 Down: Like some wine notes – FLORAL

Like some wine notes – 36 Down: Need to pay – OWE

Need to pay – 37 Down: Obamacare, for short – ACA

Obamacare, for short – 38 Down: Accelerator – GASPEDAL

Accelerator – 42 Down: Museum of Islamic Art architect I.M. – PEI

Museum of Islamic Art architect I.M. – 43 Down: Animal friend – PET

Animal friend – 44 Down: Place to order oysters – RAWBAR

Place to order oysters – 45 Down: Cheesy bagel variety – ASIAGO

Cheesy bagel variety – 46 Down: Sorted from best to worst, perhaps – RANKED

Sorted from best to worst, perhaps – 47 Down: Authoritarian government – REGIME

Authoritarian government – 48 Down: “Couldn’t eat another bite!” – IMFULL

“Couldn’t eat another bite!” – 51 Down: Prepare to remove, like pants – UNZIP

Prepare to remove, like pants – 53 Down: Get the soap off – RINSE

Get the soap off – 55 Down: Noun-forming suffix – NESS

Noun-forming suffix – 56 Down: Lots – TONS

Lots – 57 Down: Altoid containers – TINS

Altoid containers – 60 Down: One might be watchful or evil – EYE

One might be watchful or evil – 61 Down: ID meant to be kept secret – SSN



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had a lively, modern feel, mixing pop culture, food, technology, and casual conversation into a grid that felt both current and approachable. The Across clues moved from everyday actions and fantasy references to social-media apps, classic films, and comfort foods like baked pasta, with longer entries capturing conversational phrases and clever rephrasings of familiar ideas. There was a strong presence of entertainment and internet culture, balanced by practical life details such as deodorant placement, tax-season professions, and dining spots. The Down clues added texture with gaming, geography, slang reactions, and brand names, reinforcing the puzzle’s easygoing, contemporary tone. Overall, it felt brisk, friendly, and rooted in everyday language rather than tricky wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

