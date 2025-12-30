USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 30, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 30, 2025.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Prop up – BRACE
- 6 Across: Give off – EMIT
- 10 Across: Chess or charades – GAME
- 14 Across: Take it easy – RELAX
- 15 Across: Space shuttle org. – NASA
- 16 Across: Adam and Eve’s garden – EDEN
- 17 Across: Licorice flavoring – ANISE
- 18 Across: Movie – FILM
- 19 Across: Motion of the ocean – TIDE
- 20 Across: Native American carving – TOTEMPOLE
- 22 Across: Starting squad- ATEAM
- 23 Across: Golfer’s standard – PAR
- 24 Across: In a constricting way – TIGHTLY
- 26 Across: First day of summer or winter – SOLSTICE
- 31 Across: Service charge – FEE
- 32 Across: Holier-than-__ – THOU
- 33 Across: Minister, for short – REV
- 34 Across: Equally split – INHALF
- 38 Across: Irate – ANGRY
- 40 Across: Not well-lit – DIM
- 42 Across: Copier ink – TONER
- 43 Across: Make a mistake – GOOFUP
- 45 Across: Scoundrel – CAD
- 47 Across: __-day (vitamin dose) – ONEA
- 48 Across: Boxing decision: Abbr. – TKO
- 49 Across: Deceit – TRICKERY
- 51 Across: Chessmen that move diagonally- BISHOPS
- 55 Across: Prefix meaning ”equal” – ISO
- 56 Across: Pale with fright – ASHEN
- 57 Across: Joke’s ending – PUNCHLINE
- 63 Across: Bank transaction – LOAN
- 64 Across: Fork prong – TINE
- 65 Across: External – OUTER
- 66 Across: Trout tempter- LURE
- 67 Across: Recipe direction – STIR
- 68 Across: Winter Olympian – SKIER
- 69 Across: Editor’s ”don’t change” – STET
- 70 Across: Dogs and hamsters – PETS
- 71 Across: Sees to – TENDS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Unruly child – BRAT
- 2 Down: Nevada city – RENO
- 3 Down: Landed – ALIT
- 4 Down: Violin container – CASE
- 5 Down: Tax-__ (like municipal bonds) – EXEMPT
- 6 Down: Carried out, as laws – ENFORCED
- 7 Down: Postal delivery – MAIL
- 8 Down: Dot in the ocean – ISLET
- 9 Down: Scottish cap – TAM
- 10 Down: Be forced offstage – GETTHEHOOK
- 11 Down: On __ (trying to lose weight) – ADIET
- 12 Down: Hero’s award – MEDAL
- 13 Down: Foe – ENEMY
- 21 Down: Two of a kind – PAIR
- 22 Down: Author’s representative – AGENT
- 25 Down: ”See __ care!’ – IFI
- 26 Down: Without a date – STAG
- 27 Down: Cry of dismay – OHNO
- 28 Down: Company’s symbol – LOGO
- 29 Down: Browse online – SURFTHENET
- 30 Down: Oust – EVICT
- 35 Down: Diarist __ Frank – ANNE
- 36 Down: Impolite look – LEER
- 37 Down: Wear out at the edges – FRAY
- 39 Down: Western Canadian territory- YUKON
- 41 Down: Sailors – MARINERS
- 44 Down: Burst open – POP
- 46 Down: Checker or puck – DISC
- 50 Down: Help run, as a party – COHOST
- 51 Down: Formal dances – BALLS
- 52 Down: Has left for lunch – ISOUT
- 53 Down: Be unselfish – SHARE
- 54 Down: Malice – SPITE
- 58 Down: Group of troops – UNIT
- 59 Down: Gospel writer – LUKE
- 60 Down: ”Get __ writing!” – ITIN
- 61 Down: Require – NEED
- 62 Down: Makes a mistake – ERRS
- 64 Down: Recipe amt. – TSP
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 30, 2025, provides a refreshing and well-constructed challenge that perfectly suits its “easy” designation. The puzzle shines by blending common household terms with references to classic games and seasonal milestones, ensuring that the grid feels approachable yet intellectually stimulating. What stands out most is the smooth “crossability” of the clues; when a specific word feels just out of reach, the intersecting answers are intuitive enough to help you bridge the gap. It avoids the trap of using overly obscure trivia, instead favoring language that flows naturally, making it an excellent choice for a quick mental sharpen or a relaxing break during the holiday season. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.