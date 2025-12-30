USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 30, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 30, 2025.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Prop up – BRACE

Prop up – 6 Across: Give off – EMIT

Give off – 10 Across: Chess or charades – GAME

Chess or charades – 14 Across: Take it easy – RELAX

Take it easy – 15 Across: Space shuttle org. – NASA

Space shuttle org. – 16 Across: Adam and Eve’s garden – EDEN

Adam and Eve’s garden – 17 Across: Licorice flavoring – ANISE

Licorice flavoring – 18 Across: Movie – FILM

Movie – 19 Across: Motion of the ocean – TIDE

Motion of the ocean – 20 Across: Native American carving – TOTEMPOLE

Native American carving – 22 Across: Starting squad- ATEAM

Starting squad- 23 Across: Golfer’s standard – PAR

Golfer’s standard – 24 Across: In a constricting way – TIGHTLY

In a constricting way – 26 Across: First day of summer or winter – SOLSTICE

First day of summer or winter – 31 Across: Service charge – FEE

Service charge – 32 Across: Holier-than-__ – THOU

Holier-than-__ – 33 Across: Minister, for short – REV

Minister, for short – 34 Across: Equally split – INHALF

Equally split – 38 Across: Irate – ANGRY

Irate – 40 Across: Not well-lit – DIM

Not well-lit – 42 Across: Copier ink – TONER

Copier ink – 43 Across: Make a mistake – GOOFUP

Make a mistake – 45 Across: Scoundrel – CAD

Scoundrel – 47 Across: __-day (vitamin dose) – ONEA

__-day (vitamin dose) – 48 Across: Boxing decision: Abbr. – TKO

Boxing decision: Abbr. – 49 Across: Deceit – TRICKERY

Deceit – 51 Across: Chessmen that move diagonally- BISHOPS

Chessmen that move diagonally- 55 Across: Prefix meaning ”equal” – ISO

Prefix meaning ”equal” – 56 Across: Pale with fright – ASHEN

Pale with fright – 57 Across: Joke’s ending – PUNCHLINE

Joke’s ending – 63 Across: Bank transaction – LOAN

Bank transaction – 64 Across: Fork prong – TINE

Fork prong – 65 Across: External – OUTER

External – 66 Across: Trout tempter- LURE

Trout tempter- 67 Across: Recipe direction – STIR

Recipe direction – 68 Across: Winter Olympian – SKIER

Winter Olympian – 69 Across: Editor’s ”don’t change” – STET

Editor’s ”don’t change” – 70 Across: Dogs and hamsters – PETS

Dogs and hamsters – 71 Across: Sees to – TENDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Unruly child – BRAT

Unruly child – 2 Down: Nevada city – RENO

Nevada city – 3 Down: Landed – ALIT

Landed – 4 Down: Violin container – CASE

Violin container – 5 Down: Tax-__ (like municipal bonds) – EXEMPT

Tax-__ (like municipal bonds) – 6 Down: Carried out, as laws – ENFORCED

Carried out, as laws – 7 Down: Postal delivery – MAIL

Postal delivery – 8 Down: Dot in the ocean – ISLET

Dot in the ocean – 9 Down: Scottish cap – TAM

Scottish cap – 10 Down: Be forced offstage – GETTHEHOOK

Be forced offstage – 11 Down: On __ (trying to lose weight) – ADIET

On __ (trying to lose weight) – 12 Down: Hero’s award – MEDAL

Hero’s award – 13 Down: Foe – ENEMY

Foe – 21 Down: Two of a kind – PAIR

Two of a kind – 22 Down: Author’s representative – AGENT

Author’s representative – 25 Down: ”See __ care!’ – IFI

”See __ care!’ – 26 Down: Without a date – STAG

Without a date – 27 Down: Cry of dismay – OHNO

Cry of dismay – 28 Down: Company’s symbol – LOGO

Company’s symbol – 29 Down: Browse online – SURFTHENET

Browse online – 30 Down: Oust – EVICT

Oust – 35 Down: Diarist __ Frank – ANNE

Diarist __ Frank – 36 Down: Impolite look – LEER

Impolite look – 37 Down: Wear out at the edges – FRAY

Wear out at the edges – 39 Down: Western Canadian territory- YUKON

Western Canadian territory- 41 Down: Sailors – MARINERS

Sailors – 44 Down: Burst open – POP

Burst open – 46 Down: Checker or puck – DISC

Checker or puck – 50 Down: Help run, as a party – COHOST

Help run, as a party – 51 Down: Formal dances – BALLS

Formal dances – 52 Down: Has left for lunch – ISOUT

Has left for lunch – 53 Down: Be unselfish – SHARE

Be unselfish – 54 Down: Malice – SPITE

Malice – 58 Down: Group of troops – UNIT

Group of troops – 59 Down: Gospel writer – LUKE

Gospel writer – 60 Down: ”Get __ writing!” – ITIN

”Get __ writing!” – 61 Down: Require – NEED

Require – 62 Down: Makes a mistake – ERRS

Makes a mistake – 64 Down: Recipe amt. – TSP

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 30, 2025, provides a refreshing and well-constructed challenge that perfectly suits its “easy” designation. The puzzle shines by blending common household terms with references to classic games and seasonal milestones, ensuring that the grid feels approachable yet intellectually stimulating. What stands out most is the smooth “crossability” of the clues; when a specific word feels just out of reach, the intersecting answers are intuitive enough to help you bridge the gap. It avoids the trap of using overly obscure trivia, instead favoring language that flows naturally, making it an excellent choice for a quick mental sharpen or a relaxing break during the holiday season. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

