USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 31, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 31, 2025.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Suburban grassy spaces – LAWNS
- 6 Across: Toast toppings – JAMS
- 10 Across: Hammer target – NAIL
- 14 Across: Incite __ (disturb the peace) – ARIOT
- 15 Across: Shower-gel additive – ALOE
- 16 Across: A single time – ONCE
- 17 Across: High-IQ club – MENSA
- 18 Across: Motel’s swimming spot – POOL
- 19 Across: Looked at – EYED
- 20 Across: Brunch offering – BAGELSANDLOX
- 23 Across: Highway divisions – LANES
- 24 Across: Bad habit – VICE
- 27 Across: Most recent – LATEST
- 31 Across: Allow to go free – LETOFF
- 33 Across: Commotions – ADOS
- 34 Across: Narrow gradually – TAPER
- 37 Across: Sci-fi vehicle: Abbr. – UFO
- 38 Across: Windy City baseball team – CHICAGOWHITESOX
- 42 Across: Snakelike fish – EEL
- 43 Across: Did piano maintenance – TUNED
- 44 Across: Metal thread – WIRE
- 45 Across: Like formal clothing – DRESSY
- 47 Across: Insurance brokers – AGENTS
- 49 Across: Lake near Niagara Falls – ERIE
- 50 Across: Heavy rope – CABLE
- 53 Across: Gift carton – CARDBOARDBOX
- 59 Across: First part of a play – ACTI
- 62 Across: Take creases out of clothes – IRON
- 63 Across: Wisdom tooth, e.g. – MOLAR
- 64 Across: Sword fight – DUEL
- 65 Across: Noisy – LOUD
- 66 Across: ”It’s the end of __” – ANERA
- 67 Across: Remain – STAY
- 68 Across: CPR experts – EMTS
- 69 Across: Full of gossip – NEWSY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Young sheep – LAMB
- 2 Down: Square footage – AREA
- 3 Down: Airplane part – WING
- 4 Down: Rudolph’s red feature – NOSE
- 5 Down: Plays for time – STALLS
- 6 Down: Osaka’s country – JAPAN
- 7 Down: Without an escort – ALONE
- 8 Down: Frames of mind – MOODS
- 9 Down: Offer at retail – SELL
- 10 Down: ”You can’t get out here” sign – NOEXIT
- 11 Down: Unspecified amount – ANY
- 12 Down: Frozen cubes – ICE
- 13 Down: Acted as a guide – LED
- 21 Down: Occupied a chair – SAT
- 22 Down: In plain sight – OVERT
- 25 Down: Your aunt’s kid – COUSIN
- 26 Down: Physical exertion – EFFORT
- 27 Down: Tied, as shoes – LACED
- 28 Down: Stick (to) – ADHERE
- 29 Down: Hard worker – TOILER
- 30 Down: Upper-left PC keyboard key – ESC
- 31 Down: Luau garland – LEI
- 32 Down: Supposedly sly animals – FOXES
- 34 Down: Heavy weight – TON
- 35 Down: Dazzle – AWE
- 36 Down: Advanced degree: Abbr. – PHD
- 39 Down: In between ports – ATSEA
- 40 Down: Fellow – GUY
- 41 Down: Mom of a 1 Down – EWE
- 46 Down: Largest Italian island – SICILY
- 47 Down: __ carte (menu phrase) – ALA
- 48 Down: Berlin native – GERMAN
- 50 Down: Computer data holder: Abbr. – CAROM
- 51 Down: Approximately – ABOUT
- 52 Down: Wall Street buys – BONDS
- 54 Down: Irritate – RILE
- 55 Down: Cooked and ready to serve – DONE
- 56 Down: Extinguished, with ”out” – BLEW
- 57 Down: Rowboat implements – OARS
- 58 Down: Medical photo – XRAY
- 59 Down: TV commercials, e.g. – ADS
- 60 Down: Use scissors – CUT
- 61 Down: Hot herbal drink – TEA
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy lived up to the name in the best way. The cluing was friendly and intuitive, perfect for a quick solve without feeling like it was phoning it in. Progress came fast, crossings did most of the work, and nothing felt sneaky or frustrating. It’s the kind of puzzle you knock out with coffee and feel instantly smarter for five minutes. Simple, smooth, and low stress, which is exactly the lane this puzzle should be in. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.