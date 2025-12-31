USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 31, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 31, 2025.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Suburban grassy spaces – LAWNS

: Suburban grassy spaces – 6 Across : Toast toppings – JAMS

: Toast toppings – 10 Across : Hammer target – NAIL

: Hammer target – 14 Across : Incite __ (disturb the peace) – ARIOT

: Incite __ (disturb the peace) – 15 Across : Shower-gel additive – ALOE

: Shower-gel additive – 16 Across : A single time – ONCE

: A single time – 17 Across : High-IQ club – MENSA

: High-IQ club – 18 Across : Motel’s swimming spot – POOL

: Motel’s swimming spot – 19 Across : Looked at – EYED

: Looked at – 20 Across : Brunch offering – BAGELSANDLOX

: Brunch offering – 23 Across : Highway divisions – LANES

: Highway divisions – 24 Across : Bad habit – VICE

: Bad habit – 27 Across : Most recent – LATEST

: Most recent – 31 Across : Allow to go free – LETOFF

: Allow to go free – 33 Across : Commotions – ADOS

: Commotions – 34 Across : Narrow gradually – TAPER

: Narrow gradually – 37 Across : Sci-fi vehicle: Abbr. – UFO

: Sci-fi vehicle: Abbr. – 38 Across : Windy City baseball team – CHICAGOWHITESOX

: Windy City baseball team – 42 Across : Snakelike fish – EEL

: Snakelike fish – 43 Across : Did piano maintenance – TUNED

: Did piano maintenance – 44 Across : Metal thread – WIRE

: Metal thread – 45 Across : Like formal clothing – DRESSY

: Like formal clothing – 47 Across : Insurance brokers – AGENTS

: Insurance brokers – 49 Across : Lake near Niagara Falls – ERIE

: Lake near Niagara Falls – 50 Across : Heavy rope – CABLE

: Heavy rope – 53 Across : Gift carton – CARDBOARDBOX

: Gift carton – 59 Across : First part of a play – ACTI

: First part of a play – 62 Across : Take creases out of clothes – IRON

: Take creases out of clothes – 63 Across : Wisdom tooth, e.g. – MOLAR

: Wisdom tooth, e.g. – 64 Across : Sword fight – DUEL

: Sword fight – 65 Across : Noisy – LOUD

: Noisy – 66 Across : ”It’s the end of __” – ANERA

: ”It’s the end of __” – 67 Across : Remain – STAY

: Remain – 68 Across : CPR experts – EMTS

: CPR experts – 69 Across: Full of gossip – NEWSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Young sheep – LAMB

: Young sheep – 2 Down : Square footage – AREA

: Square footage – 3 Down : Airplane part – WING

: Airplane part – 4 Down : Rudolph’s red feature – NOSE

: Rudolph’s red feature – 5 Down : Plays for time – STALLS

: Plays for time – 6 Down : Osaka’s country – JAPAN

: Osaka’s country – 7 Down : Without an escort – ALONE

: Without an escort – 8 Down : Frames of mind – MOODS

: Frames of mind – 9 Down : Offer at retail – SELL

: Offer at retail – 10 Down : ”You can’t get out here” sign – NOEXIT

: ”You can’t get out here” sign – 11 Down : Unspecified amount – ANY

: Unspecified amount – 12 Down : Frozen cubes – ICE

: Frozen cubes – 13 Down : Acted as a guide – LED

: Acted as a guide – 21 Down : Occupied a chair – SAT

: Occupied a chair – 22 Down : In plain sight – OVERT

: In plain sight – 25 Down : Your aunt’s kid – COUSIN

: Your aunt’s kid – 26 Down : Physical exertion – EFFORT

: Physical exertion – 27 Down : Tied, as shoes – LACED

: Tied, as shoes – 28 Down : Stick (to) – ADHERE

: Stick (to) – 29 Down : Hard worker – TOILER

: Hard worker – 30 Down : Upper-left PC keyboard key – ESC

: Upper-left PC keyboard key – 31 Down : Luau garland – LEI

: Luau garland – 32 Down : Supposedly sly animals – FOXES

: Supposedly sly animals – 34 Down : Heavy weight – TON

: Heavy weight – 35 Down : Dazzle – AWE

: Dazzle – 36 Down : Advanced degree: Abbr. – PHD

: Advanced degree: Abbr. – 39 Down : In between ports – ATSEA

: In between ports – 40 Down : Fellow – GUY

: Fellow – 41 Down : Mom of a 1 Down – EWE

: Mom of a 1 Down – 46 Down : Largest Italian island – SICILY

: Largest Italian island – 47 Down : __ carte (menu phrase) – ALA

: __ carte (menu phrase) – 48 Down : Berlin native – GERMAN

: Berlin native – 50 Down : Computer data holder: Abbr. – CAROM

: Computer data holder: Abbr. – 51 Down : Approximately – ABOUT

: Approximately – 52 Down : Wall Street buys – BONDS

: Wall Street buys – 54 Down : Irritate – RILE

: Irritate – 55 Down : Cooked and ready to serve – DONE

: Cooked and ready to serve – 56 Down : Extinguished, with ”out” – BLEW

: Extinguished, with ”out” – 57 Down : Rowboat implements – OARS

: Rowboat implements – 58 Down : Medical photo – XRAY

: Medical photo – 59 Down : TV commercials, e.g. – ADS

: TV commercials, e.g. – 60 Down : Use scissors – CUT

: Use scissors – 61 Down: Hot herbal drink – TEA

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy lived up to the name in the best way. The cluing was friendly and intuitive, perfect for a quick solve without feeling like it was phoning it in. Progress came fast, crossings did most of the work, and nothing felt sneaky or frustrating. It’s the kind of puzzle you knock out with coffee and feel instantly smarter for five minutes. Simple, smooth, and low stress, which is exactly the lane this puzzle should be in. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.