USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 1, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 1, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT

Dalmatian’s marking – 5 Across: Something true – FACT

Something true – 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR

How drivers get to work – 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA

Volcanic rock – 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR

Aroma – 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE

Walk out the door – 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES

Gorillas and chimps – 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME

Capital of Italy – 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON

Cook’s coverup garment – 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS

Vault-opening criminals – 23 Across: A pair of – TWO

A pair of – 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE

U-turn from WSW – 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS

“Saturated” nutrients – 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE

Group helping the sheriff – 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON

Dad’s boy – 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM

British baby buggy – 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE

Flood barrier – 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC

Rainbow shape – 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE

Rabbit relative – 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES

High-tech criminals – 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS

Scratches up – 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH

Informal refusal – 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS

Gown, for example – 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO

Female singing voice – 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI

551, in Roman numerals – 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO

Shorthand expert – 48 Across: Train track – RAIL

Train track – 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA

IRS expert: Abbr. – 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT

__ for (choose) – 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS

Wall-climbing criminals – 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST

Place to wear a watch – 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE

“I cannot tell __” – 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA

Neck of the woods – 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE

Spooky – 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE

__ Star State (Texas) – 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS

Influence unfairly – 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND

Pay out – 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS

Omelet ingredients – 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Thick slice – SLAB

Thick slice – 2 Down: Biggest of the Three Bears – PAPA

Biggest of the Three Bears – 3 Down: Baking appliance – OVEN

Baking appliance – 4 Down: Chore – TASK

Chore – 5 Down: As an example – FORONE

As an example – 6 Down: Southwestern building material – ADOBE

Southwestern building material – 7 Down: Hair tool with teeth – COMB

Hair tool with teeth – 8 Down: Kids’ elevated backyard structure – TREEFORT

Kids’ elevated backyard structure – 9 Down: Explosion – BLAST

Explosion – 10 Down: “Uh-huh” – YEP

“Uh-huh” – 11 Down: Grocery-store vehicle – CART

Grocery-store vehicle – 12 Down: State firmly – AVOW

State firmly – 13 Down: Casino city near Tahoe – RENO

Casino city near Tahoe – 21 Down: Trip-odometer button – RESET

Trip-odometer button – 22 Down: Cattle farm – RANCH

Cattle farm – 26 Down: Globe’s shape – SPHERE

Globe’s shape – 27 Down: Propel a bicycle – PEDAL

Propel a bicycle – 28 Down: In the open – OVERT

In the open – 29 Down: Electric eye, for example – SENSOR

Electric eye, for example – 30 Down: Greet informally – SAYHI

Greet informally – 32 Down: Black bird – RAVEN

Black bird – 33 Down: “Am not!” reply – ARESO

“Am not!” reply – 34 Down: Untidiness – MESS

Untidiness – 35 Down: Peru’s capital – LIMA

Peru’s capital – 39 Down: New Delhi’s country – INDIA

New Delhi’s country – 40 Down: Improbable story – TALLTALE

Improbable story – 41 Down: Suitcase label – IDTAG

Suitcase label – 47 Down: Shopping binges – SPREES

Shopping binges – 49 Down: Performed on stage – ACTED

Performed on stage – 50 Down: Signaling a performer – CUING

Signaling a performer – 51 Down: Has bills to pay – OWES

Has bills to pay – 52 Down: Get ready, for short – PREP

Get ready, for short – 53 Down: Grow weary – TIRE

Grow weary – 55 Down: Online diary – BLOG

Online diary – 56 Down: Chemist’s workrooms – LABS

Chemist’s workrooms – 57 Down: Opera solo – ARIA

Opera solo – 58 Down: Harvest, as crops – REAP

Harvest, as crops – 59 Down: Talk back to – SASS

Talk back to – 61 Down: Moral misstep – SIN

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy keeps things smooth and stress free in a way that feels very intentional. The cluing is clean, direct, and welcoming, with plenty of confidence builders early on that make the grid open up fast. There is a nice balance between straight definitions and light wordplay, so it never feels dull even though it stays accessible. The theme lands clearly without overcomplicating itself, which is exactly what you want from this slot. Overall, it is a comfy solve that respects your time and leaves you feeling finished rather than fatigued. I would rate it 3 out of 5.

