USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 1, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 1, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT
- 5 Across: Something true – FACT
- 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR
- 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA
- 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR
- 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE
- 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES
- 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME
- 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON
- 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS
- 23 Across: A pair of – TWO
- 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE
- 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS
- 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE
- 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON
- 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM
- 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE
- 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC
- 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE
- 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES
- 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS
- 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH
- 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS
- 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO
- 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI
- 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO
- 48 Across: Train track – RAIL
- 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA
- 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT
- 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS
- 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST
- 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE
- 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA
- 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE
- 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE
- 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS
- 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND
- 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS
- 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Thick slice – SLAB
- 2 Down: Biggest of the Three Bears – PAPA
- 3 Down: Baking appliance – OVEN
- 4 Down: Chore – TASK
- 5 Down: As an example – FORONE
- 6 Down: Southwestern building material – ADOBE
- 7 Down: Hair tool with teeth – COMB
- 8 Down: Kids’ elevated backyard structure – TREEFORT
- 9 Down: Explosion – BLAST
- 10 Down: “Uh-huh” – YEP
- 11 Down: Grocery-store vehicle – CART
- 12 Down: State firmly – AVOW
- 13 Down: Casino city near Tahoe – RENO
- 21 Down: Trip-odometer button – RESET
- 22 Down: Cattle farm – RANCH
- 26 Down: Globe’s shape – SPHERE
- 27 Down: Propel a bicycle – PEDAL
- 28 Down: In the open – OVERT
- 29 Down: Electric eye, for example – SENSOR
- 30 Down: Greet informally – SAYHI
- 32 Down: Black bird – RAVEN
- 33 Down: “Am not!” reply – ARESO
- 34 Down: Untidiness – MESS
- 35 Down: Peru’s capital – LIMA
- 39 Down: New Delhi’s country – INDIA
- 40 Down: Improbable story – TALLTALE
- 41 Down: Suitcase label – IDTAG
- 47 Down: Shopping binges – SPREES
- 49 Down: Performed on stage – ACTED
- 50 Down: Signaling a performer – CUING
- 51 Down: Has bills to pay – OWES
- 52 Down: Get ready, for short – PREP
- 53 Down: Grow weary – TIRE
- 55 Down: Online diary – BLOG
- 56 Down: Chemist’s workrooms – LABS
- 57 Down: Opera solo – ARIA
- 58 Down: Harvest, as crops – REAP
- 59 Down: Talk back to – SASS
- 61 Down: Moral misstep – SIN
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy keeps things smooth and stress free in a way that feels very intentional. The cluing is clean, direct, and welcoming, with plenty of confidence builders early on that make the grid open up fast. There is a nice balance between straight definitions and light wordplay, so it never feels dull even though it stays accessible. The theme lands clearly without overcomplicating itself, which is exactly what you want from this slot. Overall, it is a comfy solve that respects your time and leaves you feeling finished rather than fatigued. I would rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.