USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 10, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 10, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: In a group of – AMONG
- 6 Across: Speak unclearly – SLUR
- 10 Across: Abbr. on business letterheads – INC
- 13 Across: Of admirals and warships – NAVAL
- 14 Across: Misplace – LOSE
- 15 Across: Person, place, or thing –NOUN
- 17 Across: Form a link with – TIETO
- 18 Across: Ripened, as cheese – AGED
- 19 Across: Brief letter – NOTE
- 20 Across: People making clever new products – INNOVATORS
- 22 Across: “Put a lid __!” – ONIT
- 23 Across: Mothers of lambs – EWES
- 24 Across: Game show hosts – EMCEES
- 26 Across: Give guidance to – ADVISE
- 30 Across: Remove the rind from – PARE
- 31 Across: Nickel or dime – COIN
- 32 Across: “Scat!” – SHOO
- 35 Across: Initial comment, for short – INTRO
- 39 Across: Silly – INANE
- 41 Across: Theme of the puzzle – INN
- 42 Across: Scatter all around – STREW
- 43 Across: Cause to be late – DELAY
- 44 Across: Boxing match conclusion – KAYO
- 46 Across: Tilt somewhat – LEAN
- 47 Across: A __ pittance (very little money) – MERE
- 49 Across: Laundry room machines – DRYERS
- 51 Across: Very strict – SEVERE
- 54 Across: Soother in skin cream – ALOE
- 56 Across: Threesome – TRIO
- 57 Across: Personal serenity – INNERPEACE
- 63 Across: Clothes-pressing appliance – IRON
- 64 Across: Ship of 1492 – NINA
- 65 Across: Chef’s protective wear – APRON
- 66 Across: Bagel or bun – ROLL
- 67 Across: Tops with frosting – ICES
- 68 Across: Triangular traffic sign – YIELD
- 69 Across: Sunbeam – RAY
- 70 Across: __-door neighbor – NEXT
- 71 Across: A whole bunch (of) – SCADS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Prefix meaning “against” – ANTI
- 2 Down: Most important – MAIN
- 3 Down: Appliance for roasting – OVEN
- 4 Down: US alliance with European nations – NATO
- 5 Down: Winter hand coverings – GLOVES
- 6 Down: List of candidates – SLATE
- 7 Down: Letterhead illustrations – LOGOS
- 8 Down: Person downloading apps – USER
- 9 Down: Water parted by Moses – REDSEA
- 10 Down: With no evil intent – INNOCENTLY
- 11 Down: Nary a soul – NOONE
- 12 Down: Adorable child – CUTIE
- 16 Down: Basketball targets – NETS
- 21 Down: Impresses greatly – AWES
- 25 Down: Hospital scans: Abbr. – MRIS
- 26 Down: Corrosive liquid – ACID
- 27 Down: All finished – DONE
- 28 Down: Perfume bottle – VIAL
- 29 Down: By description but not really – INNAMEONLY
- 30 Down: Small horse – PONY
- 33 Down: Walk in the woods – HIKE
- 34 Down: “__ scale of 1 to 10…” – ONA
- 36 Down: Spot for a bird’s nest – TREE
- 37 Down: Bring up the __ (be last) – REAR
- 38 Down: Possesses – OWNS
- 40 Down: Person who’s observing – EYER
- 45 Down: Fragrance – ODOR
- 48 Down: Bring under control – REININ
- 50 Down: Settles a debt – REPAYS
- 51 Down: Mix with a spoon – STIR
- 52 Down: Mistake – ERROR
- 53 Down: Cello’s smaller cousin – VIOLA
- 54 Down: New wing of a building – ANNEX
- 55 Down: Last but not __ – LEAST
- 58 Down: Pleasant – NICE
- 59 Down: Grand scale tale – EPIC
- 60 Down: Vicinity – AREA
- 61 Down: Less warm than cool – COLD
- 62 Down: Finishes up – ENDS
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy crossword is a delight to solve, featuring a wide array of clues that range from simple grammar terms to classic board game references. The puzzle keeps things interesting by mixing hints about historical ships and world leaders with everyday items found in your kitchen or laundry room. I especially liked how the grid incorporates themes of personal wellness and creative innovation, making the experience feel both modern and thoughtful. It is an approachable and well-constructed challenge that provides a great mental workout for solvers of all levels. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.