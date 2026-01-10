USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 10, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 10, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: In a group of – AMONG

In a group of – 6 Across: Speak unclearly – SLUR

Speak unclearly – 10 Across: Abbr. on business letterheads – INC

Abbr. on business letterheads – 13 Across: Of admirals and warships – NAVAL

Of admirals and warships – 14 Across: Misplace – LOSE

Misplace – 15 Across: Person, place, or thing – NOUN

Person, place, or thing – 17 Across: Form a link with – TIETO

Form a link with – 18 Across: Ripened, as cheese – AGED

Ripened, as cheese – 19 Across: Brief letter – NOTE

Brief letter – 20 Across: People making clever new products – INNOVATORS

People making clever new products – 22 Across: “Put a lid __!” – ONIT

“Put a lid __!” – 23 Across: Mothers of lambs – EWES

Mothers of lambs – 24 Across: Game show hosts – EMCEES

Game show hosts – 26 Across: Give guidance to – ADVISE

Give guidance to – 30 Across: Remove the rind from – PARE

Remove the rind from – 31 Across: Nickel or dime – COIN

Nickel or dime – 32 Across: “Scat!” – SHOO

“Scat!” – 35 Across: Initial comment, for short – INTRO

Initial comment, for short – 39 Across: Silly – INANE

Silly – 41 Across: Theme of the puzzle – INN

Theme of the puzzle – 42 Across: Scatter all around – STREW

Scatter all around – 43 Across: Cause to be late – DELAY

Cause to be late – 44 Across: Boxing match conclusion – KAYO

Boxing match conclusion – 46 Across: Tilt somewhat – LEAN

Tilt somewhat – 47 Across: A __ pittance (very little money) – MERE

A __ pittance (very little money) – 49 Across: Laundry room machines – DRYERS

Laundry room machines – 51 Across: Very strict – SEVERE

Very strict – 54 Across: Soother in skin cream – ALOE

Soother in skin cream – 56 Across: Threesome – TRIO

Threesome – 57 Across: Personal serenity – INNERPEACE

Personal serenity – 63 Across: Clothes-pressing appliance – IRON

Clothes-pressing appliance – 64 Across: Ship of 1492 – NINA

Ship of 1492 – 65 Across: Chef’s protective wear – APRON

Chef’s protective wear – 66 Across: Bagel or bun – ROLL

Bagel or bun – 67 Across: Tops with frosting – ICES

Tops with frosting – 68 Across: Triangular traffic sign – YIELD

Triangular traffic sign – 69 Across: Sunbeam – RAY

Sunbeam – 70 Across: __-door neighbor – NEXT

__-door neighbor – 71 Across: A whole bunch (of) – SCADS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Prefix meaning “against” – ANTI

Prefix meaning “against” – 2 Down: Most important – MAIN

Most important – 3 Down: Appliance for roasting – OVEN

Appliance for roasting – 4 Down: US alliance with European nations – NATO

US alliance with European nations – 5 Down: Winter hand coverings – GLOVES

Winter hand coverings – 6 Down: List of candidates – SLATE

List of candidates – 7 Down: Letterhead illustrations – LOGOS

Letterhead illustrations – 8 Down: Person downloading apps – USER

Person downloading apps – 9 Down: Water parted by Moses – REDSEA

Water parted by Moses – 10 Down: With no evil intent – INNOCENTLY

With no evil intent – 11 Down: Nary a soul – NOONE

Nary a soul – 12 Down: Adorable child – CUTIE

Adorable child – 16 Down: Basketball targets – NETS

Basketball targets – 21 Down: Impresses greatly – AWES

Impresses greatly – 25 Down: Hospital scans: Abbr. – MRIS

Hospital scans: Abbr. – 26 Down: Corrosive liquid – ACID

Corrosive liquid – 27 Down: All finished – DONE

All finished – 28 Down: Perfume bottle – VIAL

Perfume bottle – 29 Down: By description but not really – INNAMEONLY

By description but not really – 30 Down: Small horse – PONY

Small horse – 33 Down: Walk in the woods – HIKE

Walk in the woods – 34 Down: “__ scale of 1 to 10…” – ONA

“__ scale of 1 to 10…” – 36 Down: Spot for a bird’s nest – TREE

Spot for a bird’s nest – 37 Down: Bring up the __ (be last) – REAR

Bring up the __ (be last) – 38 Down: Possesses – OWNS

Possesses – 40 Down: Person who’s observing – EYER

Person who’s observing – 45 Down: Fragrance – ODOR

Fragrance – 48 Down: Bring under control – REININ

Bring under control – 50 Down: Settles a debt – REPAYS

Settles a debt – 51 Down: Mix with a spoon – STIR

Mix with a spoon – 52 Down: Mistake – ERROR

Mistake – 53 Down: Cello’s smaller cousin – VIOLA

Cello’s smaller cousin – 54 Down: New wing of a building – ANNEX

New wing of a building – 55 Down: Last but not __ – LEAST

Last but not __ – 58 Down: Pleasant – NICE

Pleasant – 59 Down: Grand scale tale – EPIC

Grand scale tale – 60 Down: Vicinity – AREA

Vicinity – 61 Down: Less warm than cool – COLD

Less warm than cool – 62 Down: Finishes up – ENDS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy crossword is a delight to solve, featuring a wide array of clues that range from simple grammar terms to classic board game references. The puzzle keeps things interesting by mixing hints about historical ships and world leaders with everyday items found in your kitchen or laundry room. I especially liked how the grid incorporates themes of personal wellness and creative innovation, making the experience feel both modern and thoughtful. It is an approachable and well-constructed challenge that provides a great mental workout for solvers of all levels. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

