USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 11, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Makes a sound of fright – GASPS
- 6 Across: Corrosive chemical – ACID
- 10 Across: Oil cartel – OPEC
- 14 Across: Not shortened, as a film – UNCUT
- 15 Across: “Look what I did!” – TADA
- 16 Across: Christmas season – NOEL
- 17 Across: Purchase for postage – STAMP
- 18 Across: Merely – ONLY
- 19 Across: Money in Spain and France – EURO
- 20 Across: Not quite a dozen Lincoln coins – TENPENNIES
- 22 Across: Cotton swab brand – QTIP
- 23 Across: Golfer’s peg – TEE
- 26 Across: Brief halts – PAUSES
- 30 Across: Woman’s small crown – TIARA
- 32 Across: Declare to be true – AVOW
- 33 Across: Heroic act – DEED
- 35 Across: Check the fit of – TRYON
- 39 Across: Snake poison – VENOM
- 41 Across: Chimp or gorilla – APE
- 42 Across: Theater platform – STAGE
- 43 Across: Sports stadium – ARENA
- 44 Across: Bench or couch – SEAT
- 46 Across: Makes a mistake – ERRS
- 47 Across: Angry – IRATE
- 49 Across: Insect that stings – HORNET
- 51 Across: Parking lot spots – SPACES
- 54 Across: Hair stylist’s goo – GEL
- 55 Across: Difficult journey – TREK
- 56 Across: 30 cents in Roosevelt coins – THREEDIMES
- 63 Across: Stand up – RISE
- 64 Across: Totally spoil – RUIN
- 65 Across: Show to be true – PROVE
- 66 Across: Revered person – IDOL
- 67 Across: Stare at – OGLE
- 68 Across: Poe’s black bird – RAVEN
- 69 Across: ___ up (enlivens) – PEPS
- 70 Across: Has a look at – SEES
- 71 Across: For hours __ (nonstop) – ONEND
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Blast of wind – GUST
- 2 Down: Initial poker bet – ANTE
- 3 Down: Read rapidly – SCAN
- 4 Down: Gasoline dispenser – PUMP
- 5 Down: Tampa neighbor, for short – STPETE
- 6 Down: Make amends – ATONE
- 7 Down: “What more ___ say?” – CANI
- 8 Down: Not doing anything – IDLE
- 9 Down: Local place for a pedicure – DAYSPA
- 10 Down: Single Washington coin – ONEQUARTER
- 11 Down: Sulks – POUTS
- 12 Down: Spookily strange – EERIE
- 13 Down: Hoofbeat sounds – CLOPS
- 21 Down: Uncool person – NERD
- 25 Down: ___ and crafts – ARTS
- 26 Down: Volcanic flow – LAVA
- 27 Down: At any time – EVER
- 28 Down: Voicemail sound – TONE
- 29 Down: Pair of Jefferson coins – TWONICKELS
- 30 Down: Native American tent in Westerns – TEPEE
- 31 Down: Notion – IDEA
- 34 Down: Toward sunrise – EAST
- 36 Down: Knitter’s material – YARN
- 37 Down: Fairy tale monster – OGRE
- 38 Down: Home for baby birds – NEST
- 40 Down: Female horse – MARE
- 45 Down: “My country, ’tis of ___” – THEE
- 48 Down: Houston baseball team – ASTROS
- 50 Down: Veteran expert – OLDPRO
- 51 Down: Piece of bacon – STRIP
- 52 Down: ___ and joy (something treasured) – PRIDE
- 53 Down: Greek fable guy – AESOP
- 54 Down: Bits of heredity – GENES
- 57 Down: Immense – HUGE
- 58 Down: Make angry – RILE
- 59 Down: General’s nation – IRAN
- 60 Down: Go to a new home – MOVE
- 61 Down: So so (nevertheless) – EVEN
- 62 Down: Drop in the mail – SEND
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This crossword puzzle offers a fun mix of everyday vocabulary and clever wordplay that keeps you thinking. The clues range from common items like postage purchases to more specific trivia about international organizations and currencies. I particularly like the creative way it uses American coins to challenge your basic math skills while you fill in the grid. It is a satisfying challenge for anyone who enjoys testing their knowledge of animals, geography, and simple daily objects. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.