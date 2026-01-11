USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 11, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Makes a sound of fright – GASPS

Makes a sound of fright – 6 Across: Corrosive chemical – ACID

Corrosive chemical – 10 Across: Oil cartel – OPEC

Oil cartel – 14 Across: Not shortened, as a film – UNCUT

Not shortened, as a film – 15 Across: “Look what I did!” – TADA

“Look what I did!” – 16 Across: Christmas season – NOEL

Christmas season – 17 Across: Purchase for postage – STAMP

Purchase for postage – 18 Across: Merely – ONLY

Merely – 19 Across: Money in Spain and France – EURO

Money in Spain and France – 20 Across: Not quite a dozen Lincoln coins – TENPENNIES

Not quite a dozen Lincoln coins – 22 Across: Cotton swab brand – QTIP

Cotton swab brand – 23 Across: Golfer’s peg – TEE

Golfer’s peg – 26 Across: Brief halts – PAUSES

Brief halts – 30 Across: Woman’s small crown – TIARA

Woman’s small crown – 32 Across: Declare to be true – AVOW

Declare to be true – 33 Across: Heroic act – DEED

Heroic act – 35 Across: Check the fit of – TRYON

Check the fit of – 39 Across: Snake poison – VENOM

Snake poison – 41 Across: Chimp or gorilla – APE

Chimp or gorilla – 42 Across: Theater platform – STAGE

Theater platform – 43 Across: Sports stadium – ARENA

Sports stadium – 44 Across: Bench or couch – SEAT

Bench or couch – 46 Across: Makes a mistake – ERRS

Makes a mistake – 47 Across: Angry – IRATE

Angry – 49 Across: Insect that stings – HORNET

Insect that stings – 51 Across: Parking lot spots – SPACES

Parking lot spots – 54 Across: Hair stylist’s goo – GEL

Hair stylist’s goo – 55 Across: Difficult journey – TREK

Difficult journey – 56 Across: 30 cents in Roosevelt coins – THREEDIMES

30 cents in Roosevelt coins – 63 Across: Stand up – RISE

Stand up – 64 Across: Totally spoil – RUIN

Totally spoil – 65 Across: Show to be true – PROVE

Show to be true – 66 Across: Revered person – IDOL

Revered person – 67 Across: Stare at – OGLE

Stare at – 68 Across: Poe’s black bird – RAVEN

Poe’s black bird – 69 Across: ___ up (enlivens) – PEPS

___ up (enlivens) – 70 Across: Has a look at – SEES

Has a look at – 71 Across: For hours __ (nonstop) – ONEND

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Blast of wind – GUST

Blast of wind – 2 Down: Initial poker bet – ANTE

Initial poker bet – 3 Down: Read rapidly – SCAN

Read rapidly – 4 Down: Gasoline dispenser – PUMP

Gasoline dispenser – 5 Down: Tampa neighbor, for short – STPETE

Tampa neighbor, for short – 6 Down: Make amends – ATONE

Make amends – 7 Down: “What more ___ say?” – CANI

“What more ___ say?” – 8 Down: Not doing anything – IDLE

Not doing anything – 9 Down: Local place for a pedicure – DAYSPA

Local place for a pedicure – 10 Down: Single Washington coin – ONEQUARTER

Single Washington coin – 11 Down: Sulks – POUTS

Sulks – 12 Down: Spookily strange – EERIE

Spookily strange – 13 Down: Hoofbeat sounds – CLOPS

Hoofbeat sounds – 21 Down: Uncool person – NERD

Uncool person – 25 Down: ___ and crafts – ARTS

___ and crafts – 26 Down: Volcanic flow – LAVA

Volcanic flow – 27 Down: At any time – EVER

At any time – 28 Down: Voicemail sound – TONE

Voicemail sound – 29 Down: Pair of Jefferson coins – TWONICKELS

Pair of Jefferson coins – 30 Down: Native American tent in Westerns – TEPEE

Native American tent in Westerns – 31 Down: Notion – IDEA

Notion – 34 Down: Toward sunrise – EAST

Toward sunrise – 36 Down: Knitter’s material – YARN

Knitter’s material – 37 Down: Fairy tale monster – OGRE

Fairy tale monster – 38 Down: Home for baby birds – NEST

Home for baby birds – 40 Down: Female horse – MARE

Female horse – 45 Down: “My country, ’tis of ___” – THEE

“My country, ’tis of ___” – 48 Down: Houston baseball team – ASTROS

Houston baseball team – 50 Down: Veteran expert – OLDPRO

Veteran expert – 51 Down: Piece of bacon – STRIP

Piece of bacon – 52 Down: ___ and joy (something treasured) – PRIDE

___ and joy (something treasured) – 53 Down: Greek fable guy – AESOP

Greek fable guy – 54 Down: Bits of heredity – GENES

Bits of heredity – 57 Down: Immense – HUGE

Immense – 58 Down: Make angry – RILE

Make angry – 59 Down: General’s nation – IRAN

General’s nation – 60 Down: Go to a new home – MOVE

Go to a new home – 61 Down: So so (nevertheless) – EVEN

So so (nevertheless) – 62 Down: Drop in the mail – SEND

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This crossword puzzle offers a fun mix of everyday vocabulary and clever wordplay that keeps you thinking. The clues range from common items like postage purchases to more specific trivia about international organizations and currencies. I particularly like the creative way it uses American coins to challenge your basic math skills while you fill in the grid. It is a satisfying challenge for anyone who enjoys testing their knowledge of animals, geography, and simple daily objects. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.