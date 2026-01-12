USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 12, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 12, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Beef-and-potatoes dinners – STEWS
- 6 Across: Stinging remark – BARB
- 10 Across: Pet shelter org. – SPCA
- 14 Across: Offer to a hitchhiker – HOPIN
- 15 Across: Regretful person – RUER
- 16 Across: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner – MEAL
- 17 Across: Being chilled, as wine – ONICE
- 18 Across: “Give __ further thought” – ITNO
- 19 Across: Cancel out – UNDO
- 20 Across: HANDbag – POCKETBOOK
- 22 Across: Guys – MEN
- 23 Across: A Great Lake – ERIE
- 24 Across: Real-__ broker – ESTATE
- 27 Across: More angry – MADDER
- 30 Across: Circus performer launcher – CANNON
- 32 Across: Hospital scan letters – MRI
- 33 Across: Windshield sticker – DECAL
- 35 Across: Misplaces – LOSES
- 38 Across: Small plateau – MESA
- 40 Across: Half-dozen + 1 – SEVEN
- 42 Across: Person from Bangkok – THAI
- 43 Across: Boxing bout – MATCH
- 45 Across: Low-power coffee – DECAF
- 47 Across: Adherent: Suffix – IST
- 48 Across: Offended the nose – REEKED
- 50 Across: Hairpiece – TOUPEE
- 52 Across: Kimono-clad hostess – GEISHA
- 54 Across: Be worthy of – EARN
- 55 Across: Flow back, as the tide – EBB
- 56 Across: HANDicraft such as embroidery – NEEDLEWORK
- 62 Across: Any thing, grammatically – NOUN
- 64 Across: Fawn’s father – STAG
- 65 Across: Bedsheet or towel – LINEN
- 66 Across: Vanish __ thin air – INTO
- 67 Across: First poker bet – ANTE
- 68 Across: Lauder of cosmetics – ESTEE
- 69 Across: Observed closely – EYED
- 70 Across: Back talk – SASS
- 71 Across: Crystal-lined rock – GEODE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Small retail store – SHOP
- 2 Down: __ avail (useless) – TONO
- 3 Down: Grand tale – EPIC
- 4 Down: Evil – WICKED
- 5 Down: Smiled scornfully – SNEERED
- 6 Down: Illegal incentive payment – BRIBE
- 7 Down: Limo or cab – AUTO
- 8 Down: Nevada city – RENO
- 9 Down: Not in working order – BROKEN
- 10 Down: Dallas sch. – SMU
- 11 Down: HANDwriting skill – PENMANSHIP
- 12 Down: Military academy student – CADET
- 13 Down: Without assistance – ALONE
- 21 Down: Becomes weary – TIRES
- 25 Down: NBC weekend comedy series – SNL
- 26 Down: Trumpet sound – TOOT
- 27 Down: “That’s tasty!” – MMMM
- 28 Down: Region – AREA
- 29 Down: HAND out – DISTRIBUTE
- 30 Down: __ in (collapsed) – CAVED
- 31 Down: Actor Baldwin – ALEC
- 34 Down: Formally transfer – CEDE
- 36 Down: Uncomplicate – EASE
- 37 Down: Location – SITE
- 39 Down: One-spot cards – ACES
- 41 Down: Birth-related – NATAL
- 44 Down: Sly laugh sound – HEH
- 46 Down: Dog’s front limb – FORELEG
- 49 Down: Where The Wizard of Oz begins – KANSAS
- 51 Down: Not prudent – UNWISE
- 52 Down: Aladdin’s magical pal – GENIE
- 53 Down: Black hardwood – EBONY
- 54 Down: Outer borders – EDGES
- 57 Down: Italian volcano – ETNA
- 58 Down: Has a snack – EATS
- 59 Down: Not fooled by – ONTO
- 60 Down: Clarinetist attachment – REED
- 61 Down: Joint above an ankle – KNEE
- 63 Down: Nonverbal assent – NOD
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The grid is intelligently interconnected, using open pathways to ensure that no section of the puzzle feels isolated from the rest. The clues stand out by employing a specific capitalization gimmick that links several long entries to a shared four-letter keyword, creating a cohesive internal logic. You’ll find a wide range of definitions, from verbs describing the motion of water to nouns identifying traditional social roles and specific geological formations. The prompts also lean into clever phrasing for everyday items, utilizing everything from professional titles and medical abbreviations to classic literary references. This variety requires you to shift between literal definitions and more abstract, descriptive wordplay to fill the spaces. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.