USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 12, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 12, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Beef-and-potatoes dinners – STEWS

: Beef-and-potatoes dinners – 6 Across : Stinging remark – BARB

: Stinging remark – 10 Across : Pet shelter org. – SPCA

: Pet shelter org. – 14 Across : Offer to a hitchhiker – HOPIN

: Offer to a hitchhiker – 15 Across : Regretful person – RUER

: Regretful person – 16 Across : Breakfast, lunch, or dinner – MEAL

: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner – 17 Across : Being chilled, as wine – ONICE

: Being chilled, as wine – 18 Across : “Give __ further thought” – ITNO

: “Give __ further thought” – 19 Across : Cancel out – UNDO

: Cancel out – 20 Across : HANDbag – POCKETBOOK

: HANDbag – 22 Across : Guys – MEN

: Guys – 23 Across : A Great Lake – ERIE

: A Great Lake – 24 Across : Real-__ broker – ESTATE

: Real-__ broker – 27 Across : More angry – MADDER

: More angry – 30 Across : Circus performer launcher – CANNON

: Circus performer launcher – 32 Across : Hospital scan letters – MRI

: Hospital scan letters – 33 Across : Windshield sticker – DECAL

: Windshield sticker – 35 Across : Misplaces – LOSES

: Misplaces – 38 Across : Small plateau – MESA

: Small plateau – 40 Across : Half-dozen + 1 – SEVEN

: Half-dozen + 1 – 42 Across : Person from Bangkok – THAI

: Person from Bangkok – 43 Across : Boxing bout – MATCH

: Boxing bout – 45 Across : Low-power coffee – DECAF

: Low-power coffee – 47 Across : Adherent: Suffix – IST

: Adherent: Suffix – 48 Across : Offended the nose – REEKED

: Offended the nose – 50 Across : Hairpiece – TOUPEE

: Hairpiece – 52 Across : Kimono-clad hostess – GEISHA

: Kimono-clad hostess – 54 Across : Be worthy of – EARN

: Be worthy of – 55 Across : Flow back, as the tide – EBB

: Flow back, as the tide – 56 Across : HANDicraft such as embroidery – NEEDLEWORK

: HANDicraft such as embroidery – 62 Across : Any thing, grammatically – NOUN

: Any thing, grammatically – 64 Across : Fawn’s father – STAG

: Fawn’s father – 65 Across : Bedsheet or towel – LINEN

: Bedsheet or towel – 66 Across : Vanish __ thin air – INTO

: Vanish __ thin air – 67 Across : First poker bet – ANTE

: First poker bet – 68 Across : Lauder of cosmetics – ESTEE

: Lauder of cosmetics – 69 Across : Observed closely – EYED

: Observed closely – 70 Across : Back talk – SASS

: Back talk – 71 Across: Crystal-lined rock – GEODE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Small retail store – SHOP

: Small retail store – 2 Down : __ avail (useless) – TONO

: __ avail (useless) – 3 Down : Grand tale – EPIC

: Grand tale – 4 Down : Evil – WICKED

: Evil – 5 Down : Smiled scornfully – SNEERED

: Smiled scornfully – 6 Down : Illegal incentive payment – BRIBE

: Illegal incentive payment – 7 Down : Limo or cab – AUTO

: Limo or cab – 8 Down : Nevada city – RENO

: Nevada city – 9 Down : Not in working order – BROKEN

: Not in working order – 10 Down : Dallas sch. – SMU

: Dallas sch. – 11 Down : HANDwriting skill – PENMANSHIP

: HANDwriting skill – 12 Down : Military academy student – CADET

: Military academy student – 13 Down : Without assistance – ALONE

: Without assistance – 21 Down : Becomes weary – TIRES

: Becomes weary – 25 Down : NBC weekend comedy series – SNL

: NBC weekend comedy series – 26 Down : Trumpet sound – TOOT

: Trumpet sound – 27 Down : “That’s tasty!” – MMMM

: “That’s tasty!” – 28 Down : Region – AREA

: Region – 29 Down : HAND out – DISTRIBUTE

: HAND out – 30 Down : __ in (collapsed) – CAVED

: __ in (collapsed) – 31 Down : Actor Baldwin – ALEC

: Actor Baldwin – 34 Down : Formally transfer – CEDE

: Formally transfer – 36 Down : Uncomplicate – EASE

: Uncomplicate – 37 Down : Location – SITE

: Location – 39 Down : One-spot cards – ACES

: One-spot cards – 41 Down : Birth-related – NATAL

: Birth-related – 44 Down : Sly laugh sound – HEH

: Sly laugh sound – 46 Down : Dog’s front limb – FORELEG

: Dog’s front limb – 49 Down : Where The Wizard of Oz begins – KANSAS

: Where The Wizard of Oz begins – 51 Down : Not prudent – UNWISE

: Not prudent – 52 Down : Aladdin’s magical pal – GENIE

: Aladdin’s magical pal – 53 Down : Black hardwood – EBONY

: Black hardwood – 54 Down : Outer borders – EDGES

: Outer borders – 57 Down : Italian volcano – ETNA

: Italian volcano – 58 Down : Has a snack – EATS

: Has a snack – 59 Down : Not fooled by – ONTO

: Not fooled by – 60 Down : Clarinetist attachment – REED

: Clarinetist attachment – 61 Down : Joint above an ankle – KNEE

: Joint above an ankle – 63 Down: Nonverbal assent – NOD

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The grid is intelligently interconnected, using open pathways to ensure that no section of the puzzle feels isolated from the rest. The clues stand out by employing a specific capitalization gimmick that links several long entries to a shared four-letter keyword, creating a cohesive internal logic. You’ll find a wide range of definitions, from verbs describing the motion of water to nouns identifying traditional social roles and specific geological formations. The prompts also lean into clever phrasing for everyday items, utilizing everything from professional titles and medical abbreviations to classic literary references. This variety requires you to shift between literal definitions and more abstract, descriptive wordplay to fill the spaces. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

