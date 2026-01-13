USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 13, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 13, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Urban green spaces – PARKS

Urban green spaces – 6 Across: Grand-scale story – EPIC

Grand-scale story – 10 Across: Wild guess – STAB

Wild guess – 14 Across: Unexpected sports victory – UPSET

Unexpected sports victory – 15 Across: Fancy and elegant – POSH

Fancy and elegant – 16 Across: Largest of the Three Bears – PAPA

Largest of the Three Bears – 17 Across: Relocation pro – MOVER

Relocation pro – 18 Across: Pepsi or Coke – COLA

Pepsi or Coke – 19 Across: Belonging to both of us – OURS

Belonging to both of us – 20 Across: Throwaways from “Delicious” red fruits – APPLECORES

Throwaways from “Delicious” red fruits – 22 Across: __ of measure (mile or pound) – UNIT

__ of measure (mile or pound) – 23 Across: Elevation: Abbr. – ALT

Elevation: Abbr. – 24 Across: Be a snitch – TATTLE

Be a snitch – 26 Across: Kind of high definition TV – PLASMA

Kind of high definition TV – 30 Across: Gourmet cook – CHEF

Gourmet cook – 32 Across: Highly rated – AONE

Highly rated – 33 Across: Line on a shopping list – ITEM

Line on a shopping list – 35 Across: French goodbye – ADIEU

French goodbye – 40 Across: Covering throwaways from large green picnic fruits – WATERMELONRINDS

Covering throwaways from large green picnic fruits – 43 Across: Spiteful, as remarks – SNIDE

Spiteful, as remarks – 44 Across: Otherwise – ELSE

Otherwise – 45 Across: Leaf of a book – PAGE

Leaf of a book – 46 Across: Showroom sample, for short – DEMO

Showroom sample, for short – 48 Across: Squandered – WASTED

Squandered – 50 Across: Brief film roles – CAMEOS

Brief film roles – 54 Across: Writing utensil – PEN

Writing utensil – 55 Across: Unwrap – OPEN

Unwrap – 56 Across: Throwaways from small red fruits – CHERRYPITS

Throwaways from small red fruits – 63 Across: Created – MADE

Created – 64 Across: Sedan or convertible – AUTO

Sedan or convertible – 65 Across: Vietnam’s capital – HANOI

Vietnam’s capital – 66 Across: Border of a hat – BRIM

Border of a hat – 67 Across: Make preparations – PLAN

Make preparations – 68 Across: Furry river mammal – OTTER

Furry river mammal – 69 Across: Don’t go yet – STAY

Don’t go yet – 70 Across: Simplify – EASE

Simplify – 71 Across: “__ turn is it now?” – WHOSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Mountain lion – PUMA

Mountain lion – 2 Down: For each, informally – APOP

For each, informally – 3 Down: “Please reply” invitation letters – RSVP

“Please reply” invitation letters – 4 Down: On an even __ (well-balanced) – KEEL

On an even __ (well-balanced) – 5 Down: Narrow river – STREAM

Narrow river – 6 Down: Disney Florida theme park – EPCOT

Disney Florida theme park – 7 Down: Of low quality – POOR

Of low quality – 8 Down: Maui or Ireland – ISLE

Maui or Ireland – 9 Down: Morally pure – CHASTE

Morally pure – 10 Down: Part of a teapot – SPOUT

Part of a teapot – 11 Down: Tease – TAUNT

Tease – 12 Down: Fools’ Day month – APRIL

Fools’ Day month – 13 Down: Moisten, as a turkey – BASTE

Moisten, as a turkey – 21 Down: Insurance filing – CLAIM

Insurance filing – 25 Down: Remote place to “worship from” – AFAR

Remote place to “worship from” – 26 Down: Cat’s feet – PAWS

Cat’s feet – 27 Down: Cash advance – LOAN

Cash advance – 28 Down: “Opposed to” prefix – ANTI

“Opposed to” prefix – 29 Down: Sesame-__ bun – SEED

Sesame-__ bun – 30 Down: Big stringed instrument – CELLO

Big stringed instrument – 31 Down: Health insurance plans: Abbr. – HMOS

Health insurance plans: Abbr. – 34 Down: Be abundant (with) – TEEM

Be abundant (with) – 36 Down: Toppings for snack chips – DIPS

Toppings for snack chips – 37 Down: Take __ the waist (tailor’s job) – INAT

Take __ the waist (tailor’s job) – 38 Down: Knife’s sharp part – EDGE

Knife’s sharp part – 39 Down: Pre-owned – USED

Pre-owned – 41 Down: Start over with – REDO

Start over with – 42 Down: More recent – NEWER

More recent – 47 Down: Make a getaway – ESCAPE

Make a getaway – 49 Down: “Regardless…” – ANYHOW

“Regardless…” – 50 Down: Hair tools with teeth – COMBS

Hair tools with teeth – 51 Down: In separate places – APART

In separate places – 52 Down: Social __ (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) – MEDIA

Social __ (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) – 53 Down: Foe – ENEMY

Foe – 54 Down: Liable (to) – PRONE

Liable (to) – 57 Down: Luau dance – HULA

Luau dance – 58 Down: Incoming plane data: Abbr. – ETAS

Incoming plane data: Abbr. – 59 Down: Trail to hike on – PATH

Trail to hike on – 60 Down: Delve __ (investigate) – INTO

Delve __ (investigate) – 61 Down: Tips of socks – TOES

Tips of socks – 62 Down: Title for a king – SIRE

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The clue set is strong and thoughtfully written, with a nice balance between very direct definition-style clues, slightly playful phrasing, and a few that require the solver to think in a more conceptual way (like clues involving parts of objects, categories, or reworded common expressions). I also like how you used a range of topic areas—nature and geography, everyday household items, word/letterplay-style prompts, and a few modern/pop-culture references—so the puzzle feels fresh and not repetitive. Several clues have smooth “surface readings” (they sound like real sentences), which makes the solving experience feel professional, and the difficulty curve is fair because easier clues help anchor tougher ones. The grid looks clean, evenly spaced, and well-crossed, which makes the puzzle feel very solver-friendly.. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

