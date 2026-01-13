USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 13, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 13, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Urban green spaces – PARKS
- 6 Across: Grand-scale story – EPIC
- 10 Across: Wild guess – STAB
- 14 Across: Unexpected sports victory – UPSET
- 15 Across: Fancy and elegant – POSH
- 16 Across: Largest of the Three Bears – PAPA
- 17 Across: Relocation pro – MOVER
- 18 Across: Pepsi or Coke – COLA
- 19 Across: Belonging to both of us – OURS
- 20 Across: Throwaways from “Delicious” red fruits – APPLECORES
- 22 Across: __ of measure (mile or pound) – UNIT
- 23 Across: Elevation: Abbr. – ALT
- 24 Across: Be a snitch – TATTLE
- 26 Across: Kind of high definition TV – PLASMA
- 30 Across: Gourmet cook – CHEF
- 32 Across: Highly rated – AONE
- 33 Across: Line on a shopping list – ITEM
- 35 Across: French goodbye – ADIEU
- 40 Across: Covering throwaways from large green picnic fruits – WATERMELONRINDS
- 43 Across: Spiteful, as remarks – SNIDE
- 44 Across: Otherwise – ELSE
- 45 Across: Leaf of a book – PAGE
- 46 Across: Showroom sample, for short – DEMO
- 48 Across: Squandered – WASTED
- 50 Across: Brief film roles – CAMEOS
- 54 Across: Writing utensil – PEN
- 55 Across: Unwrap – OPEN
- 56 Across: Throwaways from small red fruits – CHERRYPITS
- 63 Across: Created – MADE
- 64 Across: Sedan or convertible – AUTO
- 65 Across: Vietnam’s capital – HANOI
- 66 Across: Border of a hat – BRIM
- 67 Across: Make preparations – PLAN
- 68 Across: Furry river mammal – OTTER
- 69 Across: Don’t go yet – STAY
- 70 Across: Simplify – EASE
- 71 Across: “__ turn is it now?” – WHOSE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Mountain lion – PUMA
- 2 Down: For each, informally – APOP
- 3 Down: “Please reply” invitation letters – RSVP
- 4 Down: On an even __ (well-balanced) – KEEL
- 5 Down: Narrow river – STREAM
- 6 Down: Disney Florida theme park – EPCOT
- 7 Down: Of low quality – POOR
- 8 Down: Maui or Ireland – ISLE
- 9 Down: Morally pure – CHASTE
- 10 Down: Part of a teapot – SPOUT
- 11 Down: Tease – TAUNT
- 12 Down: Fools’ Day month – APRIL
- 13 Down: Moisten, as a turkey – BASTE
- 21 Down: Insurance filing – CLAIM
- 25 Down: Remote place to “worship from” – AFAR
- 26 Down: Cat’s feet – PAWS
- 27 Down: Cash advance – LOAN
- 28 Down: “Opposed to” prefix – ANTI
- 29 Down: Sesame-__ bun – SEED
- 30 Down: Big stringed instrument –CELLO
- 31 Down: Health insurance plans: Abbr. – HMOS
- 34 Down: Be abundant (with) – TEEM
- 36 Down: Toppings for snack chips – DIPS
- 37 Down: Take __ the waist (tailor’s job) – INAT
- 38 Down: Knife’s sharp part – EDGE
- 39 Down: Pre-owned – USED
- 41 Down: Start over with – REDO
- 42 Down: More recent – NEWER
- 47 Down: Make a getaway – ESCAPE
- 49 Down: “Regardless…” – ANYHOW
- 50 Down: Hair tools with teeth – COMBS
- 51 Down: In separate places – APART
- 52 Down: Social __ (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) – MEDIA
- 53 Down: Foe – ENEMY
- 54 Down: Liable (to) – PRONE
- 57 Down: Luau dance – HULA
- 58 Down: Incoming plane data: Abbr. – ETAS
- 59 Down: Trail to hike on – PATH
- 60 Down: Delve __ (investigate) – INTO
- 61 Down: Tips of socks – TOES
- 62 Down: Title for a king – SIRE
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The clue set is strong and thoughtfully written, with a nice balance between very direct definition-style clues, slightly playful phrasing, and a few that require the solver to think in a more conceptual way (like clues involving parts of objects, categories, or reworded common expressions). I also like how you used a range of topic areas—nature and geography, everyday household items, word/letterplay-style prompts, and a few modern/pop-culture references—so the puzzle feels fresh and not repetitive. Several clues have smooth “surface readings” (they sound like real sentences), which makes the solving experience feel professional, and the difficulty curve is fair because easier clues help anchor tougher ones. The grid looks clean, evenly spaced, and well-crossed, which makes the puzzle feel very solver-friendly.. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.