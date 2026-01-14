USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 14, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Taking little time – SHORT
- 6 Across: Burn slightly, as a steak – CHAR
- 10 Across: Not brightly colored – DRAB
- 14 Across: Thin, crisp cookie – WAFER
- 15 Across: Speed contest – RACE
- 16 Across: British noble below duke – EARL
- 17 Across: Whodunit excuse – ALIBI
- 18 Across: Limbs inside sleeves – ARMS
- 19 Across: As __ as an owl – WISE
- 20 Across: “This is unimportant” – NOTABIGDEAL
- 23 Across: Junior, to Dad – SON
- 24 Across: Change for a $20 bill – TENS
- 25 Across: Mythical tale – LEGEND
- 27 Across: Humble – MODEST
- 30 Across: Long military attacks – SIEGES
- 32 Across: Makes mistakes – ERRS
- 33 Across: Fabric tears – RIPS
- 35 Across: Turn the __ cheek – OTHER
- 38 Across: Mediterranean or Caribbean – SEA
- 39 Across: “After-shave” soothers – LOTIONS
- 41 Across: Ostrich’s Aussie cousin – EMU
- 42 Across: Book category for do-it-yourselfers – HOWTO
- 44 Across: Elsa’s sister, in Frozen – ANNA
- 45 Across: Viral Internet idea – MEME
- 46 Across: Gymnast’s attire – TIGHTS
- 48 Across: Comparable (with) – ONAPAR
- 50 Across: Perfect world – UTOPIA
- 52 Across: “Let’s go already!” – CMON
- 53 Across: Slangy refusal – NAW
- 54 Across: Theater’s take-a-bow time – CURTAINCALL
- 60 Across: Pottery material – CLAY
- 62 Across: Close by – NEAR
- 63 Across: Small role for a star – CAMEO
- 64 Across: Folk wisdom – LORE
- 65 Across: Small fruit pie – TART
- 66 Across: Bakery appliances – OVENS
- 67 Across: Concludes – ENDS
- 68 Across: Resorts with saunas – SPAS
- 69 Across: Repairs, as a blouse – MENDS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Graceful waterbird – SWAN
- 2 Down: Angelic light – HALO
- 3 Down: “Think nothing __” – OFIT
- 4 Down: Partial-refund promotions – REBATES
- 5 Down: Large families – TRIBES
- 6 Down: Rugged cliffs – CRAGS
- 7 Down: Tough to figure out – HARD
- 8 Down: Apex – ACME
- 9 Down: Used-car transaction – RESALE
- 10 Down: Morning moisture on lawns – DEW
- 11 Down: Operate a wool-producing farm – RAISESHEEP
- 12 Down: Fire-setting crime – ARSON
- 13 Down: Mix thoroughly – BLEND
- 21 Down: Emcee’s opening statement – INTRO
- 22 Down: Child’s plastic bricks – LEGOS
- 26 Down: Obtain – GET
- 27 Down: Netlike material – MESH
- 28 Down: Black-and-white cookie – OREO
- 29 Down: Approach gradually – DRAWTOWARD
- 30 Down: Whirls around – SPINS
- 31 Down: “Help __ the way!” – ISON
- 34 Down: “Let’s just leave __ that” – ITAT
- 36 Down: Actress Watson or Stone – EMMA
- 37 Down: Regretful person – RUER
- 39 Down: Valid reasoning – LOGIC
- 40 Down: Singer Judd or actress Watts – NAOMI
- 43 Down: Helpful hint – TIP
- 45 Down: Dad’s “sanctuary” room – MANCAVE
- 47 Down: Favorite hangouts – HAUNTS
- 49 Down: Sarge or corporal – NONCOM
- 50 Down: Dad’s brother – UNCLE
- 51 Down: Eagle’s claw – TALON
- 52 Down: Golf course vehicles – CARTS
- 55 Down: Bring in a harvest – REAP
- 56 Down: Scarlett O’Hara’s home – TARA
- 57 Down: Last word of a prayer – AMEN
- 58 Down: Give temporarily – LEND
- 59 Down: At a __ for words (speechless) – LOSS
- 61 Down: “That’s correct” – YES
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This puzzle strikes a nice balance between approachable vocabulary and clever wordplay, offering a satisfying mix of modern pop culture and classic trivia. The clues are punchy and evocative, using everything from Disney royalty and viral internet trends to idioms that keep the solver on their toes. While the grid features a standard symmetrical layout, the inclusion of several lengthy, conversational phrases provides a refreshing break from the usual short-word fatigue. It is a well-constructed “mini” that feels substantial enough to be rewarding without becoming a frustrating time sink. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.