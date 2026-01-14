USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 14, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Taking little time – SHORT

Taking little time – 6 Across: Burn slightly, as a steak – CHAR

Burn slightly, as a steak – 10 Across: Not brightly colored – DRAB

Not brightly colored – 14 Across: Thin, crisp cookie – WAFER

Thin, crisp cookie – 15 Across: Speed contest – RACE

Speed contest – 16 Across: British noble below duke – EARL

British noble below duke – 17 Across: Whodunit excuse – ALIBI

Whodunit excuse – 18 Across: Limbs inside sleeves – ARMS

Limbs inside sleeves – 19 Across: As __ as an owl – WISE

As __ as an owl – 20 Across: “This is unimportant” – NOTABIGDEAL

“This is unimportant” – 23 Across: Junior, to Dad – SON

Junior, to Dad – 24 Across: Change for a $20 bill – TENS

Change for a $20 bill – 25 Across: Mythical tale – LEGEND

Mythical tale – 27 Across: Humble – MODEST

Humble – 30 Across: Long military attacks – SIEGES

Long military attacks – 32 Across: Makes mistakes – ERRS

Makes mistakes – 33 Across: Fabric tears – RIPS

Fabric tears – 35 Across: Turn the __ cheek – OTHER

Turn the __ cheek – 38 Across: Mediterranean or Caribbean – SEA

Mediterranean or Caribbean – 39 Across: “After-shave” soothers – LOTIONS

“After-shave” soothers – 41 Across: Ostrich’s Aussie cousin – EMU

Ostrich’s Aussie cousin – 42 Across: Book category for do-it-yourselfers – HOWTO

Book category for do-it-yourselfers – 44 Across: Elsa’s sister, in Frozen – ANNA

Elsa’s sister, in Frozen – 45 Across: Viral Internet idea – MEME

Viral Internet idea – 46 Across: Gymnast’s attire – TIGHTS

Gymnast’s attire – 48 Across: Comparable (with) – ONAPAR

Comparable (with) – 50 Across: Perfect world – UTOPIA

Perfect world – 52 Across: “Let’s go already!” – CMON

“Let’s go already!” – 53 Across: Slangy refusal – NAW

Slangy refusal – 54 Across: Theater’s take-a-bow time – CURTAINCALL

Theater’s take-a-bow time – 60 Across: Pottery material – CLAY

Pottery material – 62 Across: Close by – NEAR

Close by – 63 Across: Small role for a star – CAMEO

Small role for a star – 64 Across: Folk wisdom – LORE

Folk wisdom – 65 Across: Small fruit pie – TART

Small fruit pie – 66 Across: Bakery appliances – OVENS

Bakery appliances – 67 Across: Concludes – ENDS

Concludes – 68 Across: Resorts with saunas – SPAS

Resorts with saunas – 69 Across: Repairs, as a blouse – MENDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Graceful waterbird – SWAN

Graceful waterbird – 2 Down: Angelic light – HALO

Angelic light – 3 Down: “Think nothing __” – OFIT

“Think nothing __” – 4 Down: Partial-refund promotions – REBATES

Partial-refund promotions – 5 Down: Large families – TRIBES

Large families – 6 Down: Rugged cliffs – CRAGS

Rugged cliffs – 7 Down: Tough to figure out – HARD

Tough to figure out – 8 Down: Apex – ACME

Apex – 9 Down: Used-car transaction – RESALE

Used-car transaction – 10 Down: Morning moisture on lawns – DEW

Morning moisture on lawns – 11 Down: Operate a wool-producing farm – RAISESHEEP

Operate a wool-producing farm – 12 Down: Fire-setting crime – ARSON

Fire-setting crime – 13 Down: Mix thoroughly – BLEND

Mix thoroughly – 21 Down: Emcee’s opening statement – INTRO

Emcee’s opening statement – 22 Down: Child’s plastic bricks – LEGOS

Child’s plastic bricks – 26 Down: Obtain – GET

Obtain – 27 Down: Netlike material – MESH

Netlike material – 28 Down: Black-and-white cookie – OREO

Black-and-white cookie – 29 Down: Approach gradually – DRAWTOWARD

Approach gradually – 30 Down: Whirls around – SPINS

Whirls around – 31 Down: “Help __ the way!” – ISON

“Help __ the way!” – 34 Down: “Let’s just leave __ that” – ITAT

“Let’s just leave __ that” – 36 Down: Actress Watson or Stone – EMMA

Actress Watson or Stone – 37 Down: Regretful person – RUER

Regretful person – 39 Down: Valid reasoning – LOGIC

Valid reasoning – 40 Down: Singer Judd or actress Watts – NAOMI

Singer Judd or actress Watts – 43 Down: Helpful hint – TIP

Helpful hint – 45 Down: Dad’s “sanctuary” room – MANCAVE

Dad’s “sanctuary” room – 47 Down: Favorite hangouts – HAUNTS

Favorite hangouts – 49 Down: Sarge or corporal – NONCOM

Sarge or corporal – 50 Down: Dad’s brother – UNCLE

Dad’s brother – 51 Down: Eagle’s claw – TALON

Eagle’s claw – 52 Down: Golf course vehicles – CARTS

Golf course vehicles – 55 Down: Bring in a harvest – REAP

Bring in a harvest – 56 Down: Scarlett O’Hara’s home – TARA

Scarlett O’Hara’s home – 57 Down: Last word of a prayer – AMEN

Last word of a prayer – 58 Down: Give temporarily – LEND

Give temporarily – 59 Down: At a __ for words (speechless) – LOSS

At a __ for words (speechless) – 61 Down: “That’s correct” – YES

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This puzzle strikes a nice balance between approachable vocabulary and clever wordplay, offering a satisfying mix of modern pop culture and classic trivia. The clues are punchy and evocative, using everything from Disney royalty and viral internet trends to idioms that keep the solver on their toes. While the grid features a standard symmetrical layout, the inclusion of several lengthy, conversational phrases provides a refreshing break from the usual short-word fatigue. It is a well-constructed “mini” that feels substantial enough to be rewarding without becoming a frustrating time sink. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.