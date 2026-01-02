USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 2, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT
- 5 Across: Something true – FACT
- 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR
- 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA
- 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR
- 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE
- 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES
- 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME
- 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON
- 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS
- 23 Across: A pair of – TWO
- 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE
- 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS
- 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE
- 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON
- 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM
- 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE
- 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC
- 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE
- 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES
- 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS
- 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH
- 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS
- 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO
- 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI
- 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO
- 48 Across: Train track – RAIL
- 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA
- 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT
- 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS
- 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST
- 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE
- 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA
- 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE
- 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE
- 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS
- 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND
- 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS
- 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS
- 1 Across: Resell tickets illegally:- SCALP
- 6 Across: Lower leg:- SHIN
- 10 Across: Attention-getting sound:- PSST
- 14 Across: Sahara caravan beast:- CAMEL
- 15 Across: Musical postscript:- CODA
- 16 Across: Leaf-gathering tool:- RAKE
- 17 Across: Disparage:- ABASE
- 18 Across: Sandwich breads:- RYES
- 19 Across: B __ “boy”:- ASIN
- 20 Across: Macaroni/mayo concoction:- PASTASALAD
- 22 Across: “Winning __ everything”:- ISNT
- 23 Across: Snow queen in Frozen:- ELSA
- 24 Across: Chimp or orangutan:- APE
- 25 Across: Taj Mahal city:- AGRA
- 27 Across: Fort Worth coll.:- TCU
- 29 Across: Underground water source:- AQUIFER
- 32 Across: Assistant to Santa:- ELF
- 35 Across: Source of some kitchen tears:- ONION
- 38 Across: Courage:- NERVE
- 39 Across: Hairstyling goo:- GEL
- 40 Across: Fruits “split” with ice cream:- BANANAS
- 42 Across: Feel poorly:- AIL
- 43 Across: Walking __ (elated):- ONAIR
- 45 Across: Latte foam:- FROTH
- 46 Across: Cunning:- SLY
- 47 Across: Choir member:- SOPRANO
- 49 Across: Popeye’s girlfriend:- OYL
- 51 Across: Kid around with:- JOSH
- 52 Across: Point at a target:- AIM
- 54 Across: Make simpler:- EASE
- 58 Across: Intend (to):- MEAN
- 60 Across: Slow-cooker meat servings:- LAMBSHANKS
- 63 Across: Curved lines:- ARCS
- 64 Across: Yale students:- ELIS
- 65 Across: Outer boundaries:- EDGES
- 66 Across: Large shark:- MAKO
- 67 Across: Repetitive learning:- ROTE
- 68 Across: In between ports:- ATSEA
- 69 Across: Special interest grp.:- ASSN
- 70 Across: Gotten a look at:- SEEN
- 71 Across: Eccentric:- DOTTY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Painter’s suffix for land or sea:- SCAPE
- 2 Down: Secret plot:- CABAL
- 3 Down: Accumulate:- AMASS
- 4 Down: Anne Rice vampire:- LESTAT
- 5 Down: “Not guilty,” for one:- PLEA
- 6 Down: Small piece of paper:- SCRAP
- 7 Down: Card-game authority:- HOYLE
- 8 Down: Notion:- IDEA
- 9 Down: Stock exchange for many tech firms:- NASDAQ
- 10 Down: Treeless plain:- PRAIRIE
- 11 Down: Gumbo seasoning source:- SASSAFRAS
- 12 Down: 40-Across covering:- SKIN
- 13 Down: Camping shelter:- TENT
- 21 Down: Steam room:- SAUNA
- 26 Down: Very hesitant:- GUNSHY
- 28 Down: Snake charmers’ snakes:- COBRAS
- 29 Down: Part of AD:- ANNO
- 30 Down: Wicked:- EVIL
- 31 Down: Depend (on):- RELY
- 32 Down: Self-images:- EGOS
- 33 Down: Former Tonight Show host:- LENO
- 34 Down: Pancakes, slangily:- FLAPJACKS
- 36 Down: Helpful facts, for short:- INFO
- 37 Down: Rowing implement:- OAR
- 41 Down: Parts of a molecule:- ATOMS
- 44 Down: Attaches, as some patches:- IRONSON
- 48 Down: Stanley Cup contenders:- NHLERS
- 50 Down: Result in:- LEADTO
- 52 Down: Just slightly:- AMITE
- 53 Down: Norwegian playwright Henrik:- IBSEN
- 55 Down: Uneasy feeling:- ANGST
- 56 Down: Clay pigeon sport:- SKEET
- 57 Down: Short prose piece:- ESSAY
- 58 Down: Baby’s first word, perhaps:- MAMA
- 59 Down: Historical periods:- ERAS
- 61 Down: Burn-soothing plant:- ALOE
- 62 Down: One cabbage:- HEAD
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This crossword is a well-balanced, solver-friendly puzzle with clean fill and approachable cluing that makes it enjoyable without feeling trivial. The grid flows nicely, with plenty of familiar entries that keep momentum going, while a handful of playful or slightly trickier clues add just enough challenge to stay engaging. Crossings feel fair throughout, and the theme (where present) is light and accessible, making it especially suitable for casual or early-week solvers. Overall, it’s a smooth, satisfying solve that prioritizes clarity and fun over gimmicks. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.