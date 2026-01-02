USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 2, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT

Dalmatian’s marking – 5 Across: Something true – FACT

Something true – 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR

How drivers get to work – 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA

Volcanic rock – 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR

Aroma – 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE

Walk out the door – 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES

Gorillas and chimps – 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME

Capital of Italy – 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON

Cook’s coverup garment – 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS

Vault-opening criminals – 23 Across: A pair of – TWO

A pair of – 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE

U-turn from WSW – 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS

“Saturated” nutrients – 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE

Group helping the sheriff – 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON

Dad’s boy – 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM

British baby buggy – 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE

Flood barrier – 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC

Rainbow shape – 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE

Rabbit relative – 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES

High-tech criminals – 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS

Scratches up – 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH

Informal refusal – 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS

Gown, for example – 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO

Female singing voice – 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI

551, in Roman numerals – 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO

Shorthand expert – 48 Across: Train track – RAIL

Train track – 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA

IRS expert: Abbr. – 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT

__ for (choose) – 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS

Wall-climbing criminals – 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST

Place to wear a watch – 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE

“I cannot tell __” – 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA

Neck of the woods – 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE

Spooky – 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE

__ Star State (Texas) – 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS

Influence unfairly – 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND

Pay out – 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS

Omelet ingredients – 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Painter’s suffix for land or sea:- SCAPE

: Painter’s suffix for land or sea:- 2 Down : Secret plot:- CABAL

: Secret plot:- 3 Down : Accumulate:- AMASS

: Accumulate:- 4 Down : Anne Rice vampire:- LESTAT

: Anne Rice vampire:- 5 Down : “Not guilty,” for one:- PLEA

: “Not guilty,” for one:- 6 Down : Small piece of paper:- SCRAP

: Small piece of paper:- 7 Down : Card-game authority:- HOYLE

: Card-game authority:- 8 Down : Notion:- IDEA

: Notion:- 9 Down : Stock exchange for many tech firms:- NASDAQ

: Stock exchange for many tech firms:- 10 Down : Treeless plain:- PRAIRIE

: Treeless plain:- 11 Down : Gumbo seasoning source:- SASSAFRAS

: Gumbo seasoning source:- 12 Down : 40-Across covering:- SKIN

: 40-Across covering:- 13 Down : Camping shelter:- TENT

: Camping shelter:- 21 Down : Steam room:- SAUNA

: Steam room:- 26 Down : Very hesitant:- GUNSHY

: Very hesitant:- 28 Down : Snake charmers’ snakes:- COBRAS

: Snake charmers’ snakes:- 29 Down : Part of AD:- ANNO

: Part of AD:- 30 Down : Wicked:- EVIL

: Wicked:- 31 Down : Depend (on):- RELY

: Depend (on):- 32 Down : Self-images:- EGOS

: Self-images:- 33 Down : Former Tonight Show host:- LENO

: Former Tonight Show host:- 34 Down : Pancakes, slangily:- FLAPJACKS

: Pancakes, slangily:- 36 Down : Helpful facts, for short:- INFO

: Helpful facts, for short:- 37 Down : Rowing implement:- OAR

: Rowing implement:- 41 Down : Parts of a molecule:- ATOMS

: Parts of a molecule:- 44 Down : Attaches, as some patches:- IRONSON

: Attaches, as some patches:- 48 Down : Stanley Cup contenders:- NHLERS

: Stanley Cup contenders:- 50 Down : Result in:- LEADTO

: Result in:- 52 Down : Just slightly:- AMITE

: Just slightly:- 53 Down : Norwegian playwright Henrik:- IBSEN

: Norwegian playwright Henrik:- 55 Down : Uneasy feeling:- ANGST

: Uneasy feeling:- 56 Down : Clay pigeon sport:- SKEET

: Clay pigeon sport:- 57 Down : Short prose piece:- ESSAY

: Short prose piece:- 58 Down : Baby’s first word, perhaps:- MAMA

: Baby’s first word, perhaps:- 59 Down : Historical periods:- ERAS

: Historical periods:- 61 Down : Burn-soothing plant:- ALOE

: Burn-soothing plant:- 62 Down: One cabbage:- HEAD

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This crossword is a well-balanced, solver-friendly puzzle with clean fill and approachable cluing that makes it enjoyable without feeling trivial. The grid flows nicely, with plenty of familiar entries that keep momentum going, while a handful of playful or slightly trickier clues add just enough challenge to stay engaging. Crossings feel fair throughout, and the theme (where present) is light and accessible, making it especially suitable for casual or early-week solvers. Overall, it’s a smooth, satisfying solve that prioritizes clarity and fun over gimmicks. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.