USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 3, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 3, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT
- 5 Across: Something true – FACT
- 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR
- 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA
- 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR
- 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE
- 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES
- 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME
- 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON
- 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS
- 23 Across: A pair of – TWO
- 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE
- 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS
- 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE
- 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON
- 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM
- 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE
- 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC
- 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE
- 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES
- 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS
- 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH
- 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS
- 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO
- 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI
- 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO
- 48 Across: Train track – RAIL
- 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA
- 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT
- 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS
- 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST
- 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE
- 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA
- 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE
- 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE
- 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS
- 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND
- 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS
- 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1. Down: Mexican money – PESO
- 2. Down: Honolulu’s island – OAHU
- 3. Down: “Time __ a premium” – ISAT
- 4. Down: Any weekly TV show – SERIES
- 5. Down: Blissful places – EDENS
- 6. Down: Folk story – TALE
- 7. Down: “A likely story!” – ASIF
- 8. Down: Performing groups – CASTS
- 9. Down: Choose – OPTFOR
- 10. Down: Box for a violin – CASE
- 11. Down: Spoken aloud – ORAL
- 12. Down: Provide temporarily – LEND
- 13. Down: Luggage label – TAG
- 21. Down: “Don’t care what they do” – LETEM
- 22. Down: How contracts are signed – ININK
- 25. Down: Half a quart – PINT
- 26. Down: Aromas – ODORS
- 27. Down: Sum’s bottom line – TOTAL
- 29. Down: Methods – WAYS
- 30. Down: Satellite’s path – ORBIT
- 32. Down: Thumbs-down vote – NAY
- 33. Down: Sufficient room – SPACE
- 34. Down: Spine-tingling – EERIE
- 37. Down: Reduced-price event – SALE
- 39. Down: Mount Rushmore’s state: Abbr. – SDAK
- 41. Down: Figure-skating surface – ICE
- 42. Down: Himalayan nation – NEPAL
- 43. Down: Don’t go well together, as colors – CLASH
- 48. Down: Sounds of disapproval – TSKTSK
- 50. Down: Watch with amazement – GAPEAT
- 52. Down: New person on the payroll – HIREE
- 54. Down: Long-lasting hairdos, for short – PERMS
- 55. Down: Assistant – AIDE
- 56. Down: Hourly pay – WAGE
- 57. Down: Pub brews – ALES
- 58. Down: Egypt’s major river – NILE
- 59. Down: Turnpike charge – TOLL
- 60. Down: Japan’s continent – ASIA
- 61. Down: Hockey venue – RINK
- 62. Down: Midleg joint – KNEE
- 63. Down: Doggie doc – VET
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This crossword delivers a smooth and welcoming solve, built around clear, fair clues and a grid that flows naturally from start to finish. The puzzle favors familiar phrases and everyday language, which keeps momentum high and minimizes frustration, especially in the longer entries that feel intuitive rather than forced. The balance between short fill and multi-word answers is handled well, creating a rhythm that rewards steady progress without relying on obscurity or heavy misdirection. Overall, it’s an enjoyable, confidence-boosting puzzle that feels thoughtfully constructed and ideal for a relaxed yet satisfying solve. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.
