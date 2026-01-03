USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 3, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 3, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT

Dalmatian’s marking – 5 Across: Something true – FACT

Something true – 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR

How drivers get to work – 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA

Volcanic rock – 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR

Aroma – 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE

Walk out the door – 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES

Gorillas and chimps – 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME

Capital of Italy – 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON

Cook’s coverup garment – 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS

Vault-opening criminals – 23 Across: A pair of – TWO

A pair of – 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE

U-turn from WSW – 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS

“Saturated” nutrients – 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE

Group helping the sheriff – 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON

Dad’s boy – 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM

British baby buggy – 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE

Flood barrier – 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC

Rainbow shape – 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE

Rabbit relative – 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES

High-tech criminals – 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS

Scratches up – 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH

Informal refusal – 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS

Gown, for example – 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO

Female singing voice – 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI

551, in Roman numerals – 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO

Shorthand expert – 48 Across: Train track – RAIL

Train track – 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA

IRS expert: Abbr. – 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT

__ for (choose) – 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS

Wall-climbing criminals – 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST

Place to wear a watch – 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE

“I cannot tell __” – 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA

Neck of the woods – 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE

Spooky – 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE

__ Star State (Texas) – 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS

Influence unfairly – 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND

Pay out – 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS

Omelet ingredients – 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS

1. Across: Self-assurance – POISE

Self-assurance – 6. Across: Tex-Mex folded food – TACO

Tex-Mex folded food – 10. Across: Young male horse – COLT

Young male horse – 14. Across: Made simpler – EASED

Made simpler – 15. Across: Memo letters meaning “right now” – ASAP

Memo letters meaning “right now” – 16. Across: Region – AREA

Region – 17. Across: Be unselfish – SHARE

Be unselfish – 18. Across: Roster – LIST

Roster – 19. Across: Performed in a choir – SANG

Performed in a choir – 20. Across: Completely mistaken – OUTINLEFTFIELD

Completely mistaken – 23. Across: Compass point opposite WNW – ESE

Compass point opposite WNW – 24. Across: Prince William, to King Charles – SON

Prince William, to King Charles – 25. Across: Vessels for cooking soup – POTS

Vessels for cooking soup – 28. Across: A pair of – TWO

A pair of – 31. Across: Remove the soap from – RINSE

Remove the soap from – 35. Across: Wedding vow – IDO

Wedding vow – 36. Across: All __ (listening attentively) – EARS

All __ (listening attentively) – 38. Across: Backs of necks – NAPES

Backs of necks – 40. Across: “Build that somewhere else!” – NOTINMYBACKYARD

“Build that somewhere else!” – 44. Across: Barely detectable amount – TRACE

Barely detectable amount – 45. Across: Window ledge – SILL

Window ledge – 46. Across: American spy organization: Abbr. – CIA

American spy organization: Abbr. – 47. Across: Got some shuteye – SLEPT

Got some shuteye – 49. Across: Coffee alternative – TEA

Coffee alternative – 50. Across: Computer whiz – GEEK

Computer whiz – 51. Across: Fireplace residue – ASH

Fireplace residue – 53. Across: Masseuse’s workplace – SPA

Masseuse’s workplace – 55. Across: Something easy to do – AWALKINTHEPARK

Something easy to do – 63. Across: Perfume bottle – VIAL

Perfume bottle – 64. Across: Threesome – TRIO

Threesome – 65. Across: Pine product in varnish – RESIN

Pine product in varnish – 66. Across: Outer boundary – EDGE

Outer boundary – 67. Across: Be a retailer in – SELL

Be a retailer in – 68. Across: New Hampshire neighbor – MAINE

New Hampshire neighbor – 69. Across: Golf pegs – TEES

Golf pegs – 70. Across: On an even __ (well-balanced) – KEEL

On an even __ (well-balanced) – 71. Across: Amount bet – STAKE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1. Down: Mexican money – PESO

Mexican money – 2. Down: Honolulu’s island – OAHU

Honolulu’s island – 3. Down: “Time __ a premium” – ISAT

“Time __ a premium” – 4. Down: Any weekly TV show – SERIES

Any weekly TV show – 5. Down: Blissful places – EDENS

Blissful places – 6. Down: Folk story – TALE

Folk story – 7. Down: “A likely story!” – ASIF

“A likely story!” – 8. Down: Performing groups – CASTS

Performing groups – 9. Down: Choose – OPTFOR

Choose – 10. Down: Box for a violin – CASE

Box for a violin – 11. Down: Spoken aloud – ORAL

Spoken aloud – 12. Down: Provide temporarily – LEND

Provide temporarily – 13. Down: Luggage label – TAG

Luggage label – 21. Down: “Don’t care what they do” – LETEM

“Don’t care what they do” – 22. Down: How contracts are signed – ININK

How contracts are signed – 25. Down: Half a quart – PINT

Half a quart – 26. Down: Aromas – ODORS

Aromas – 27. Down: Sum’s bottom line – TOTAL

Sum’s bottom line – 29. Down: Methods – WAYS

Methods – 30. Down: Satellite’s path – ORBIT

Satellite’s path – 32. Down: Thumbs-down vote – NAY

Thumbs-down vote – 33. Down: Sufficient room – SPACE

Sufficient room – 34. Down: Spine-tingling – EERIE

Spine-tingling – 37. Down: Reduced-price event – SALE

Reduced-price event – 39. Down: Mount Rushmore’s state: Abbr. – SDAK

Mount Rushmore’s state: Abbr. – 41. Down: Figure-skating surface – ICE

Figure-skating surface – 42. Down: Himalayan nation – NEPAL

Himalayan nation – 43. Down: Don’t go well together, as colors – CLASH

Don’t go well together, as colors – 48. Down: Sounds of disapproval – TSKTSK

Sounds of disapproval – 50. Down: Watch with amazement – GAPEAT

Watch with amazement – 52. Down: New person on the payroll – HIREE

New person on the payroll – 54. Down: Long-lasting hairdos, for short – PERMS

Long-lasting hairdos, for short – 55. Down: Assistant – AIDE

Assistant – 56. Down: Hourly pay – WAGE

Hourly pay – 57. Down: Pub brews – ALES

Pub brews – 58. Down: Egypt’s major river – NILE

Egypt’s major river – 59. Down: Turnpike charge – TOLL

Turnpike charge – 60. Down: Japan’s continent – ASIA

Japan’s continent – 61. Down: Hockey venue – RINK

Hockey venue – 62. Down: Midleg joint – KNEE

Midleg joint – 63. Down: Doggie doc – VET

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This crossword delivers a smooth and welcoming solve, built around clear, fair clues and a grid that flows naturally from start to finish. The puzzle favors familiar phrases and everyday language, which keeps momentum high and minimizes frustration, especially in the longer entries that feel intuitive rather than forced. The balance between short fill and multi-word answers is handled well, creating a rhythm that rewards steady progress without relying on obscurity or heavy misdirection. Overall, it’s an enjoyable, confidence-boosting puzzle that feels thoughtfully constructed and ideal for a relaxed yet satisfying solve. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.