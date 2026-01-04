USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 4, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 4, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT

Dalmatian’s marking – 5 Across: Something true – FACT

Something true – 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR

How drivers get to work – 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA

Volcanic rock – 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR

Aroma – 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE

Walk out the door – 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES

Gorillas and chimps – 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME

Capital of Italy – 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON

Cook’s coverup garment – 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS

Vault-opening criminals – 23 Across: A pair of – TWO

A pair of – 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE

U-turn from WSW – 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS

“Saturated” nutrients – 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE

Group helping the sheriff – 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON

Dad’s boy – 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM

British baby buggy – 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE

Flood barrier – 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC

Rainbow shape – 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE

Rabbit relative – 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES

High-tech criminals – 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS

Scratches up – 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH

Informal refusal – 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS

Gown, for example – 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO

Female singing voice – 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI

551, in Roman numerals – 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO

Shorthand expert – 48 Across: Train track – RAIL

Train track – 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA

IRS expert: Abbr. – 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT

__ for (choose) – 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS

Wall-climbing criminals – 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST

Place to wear a watch – 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE

“I cannot tell __” – 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA

Neck of the woods – 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE

Spooky – 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE

__ Star State (Texas) – 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS

Influence unfairly – 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND

Pay out – 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS

Omelet ingredients – 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS

1 Across : Studies hard – CRAMS

: Studies hard – 6 Across : Fuse, as metal – WELD

: Fuse, as metal – 10 Across : Sunset direction – WEST

: Sunset direction – 14 Across : Complete chaos – HAVOC

: Complete chaos – 15 Across : Sunburn soother from plants – ALOE

: Sunburn soother from plants – 16 Across : “That’s very funny!” – HAHA

: “That’s very funny!” – 17 Across : Get out of bed – ARISE

: Get out of bed – 18 Across : Cola or ginger ale – SODA

: Cola or ginger ale – 19 Across : Slanted typeface: Abbr. – ITAL

: Slanted typeface: Abbr. – 20 Across : Popular grilled fish – REDSNAPPER

: Popular grilled fish – 22 Across : Narrate – TELL

: Narrate – 23 Across : Ultimatum ender – ELSE

: Ultimatum ender – 24 Across : Fair way to share – EVENLY

: Fair way to share – 26 Across : Improvise – WINGIT

: Improvise – 30 Across : Prepare, as tea – BREW

: Prepare, as tea – 31 Across : Part of USA: Abbr. – AMER

: Part of USA: Abbr. – 32 Across : Apex – ACME

: Apex – 35 Across : Robber’s crime – THEFT

: Robber’s crime – 39 Across : Workbench clamp – VISE

: Workbench clamp – 40 Across : Kingdom – REALM

: Kingdom – 42 Across : Wheel shaft – AXLE

: Wheel shaft – 43 Across : Go inside – ENTER

: Go inside – 45 Across : Aware of – ONTO

: Aware of – 46 Across : Legal claim, as a mortgage – LIEN

: Legal claim, as a mortgage – 47 Across : Constantly reminds – NAGS

: Constantly reminds – 49 Across : Tried to lose weight – DIETED

: Tried to lose weight – 51 Across : Major ingredient in marinara sauce – TOMATO

: Major ingredient in marinara sauce – 54 Across : At that time – THEN

: At that time – 56 Across : Army truant: Abbr. – AWOL

: Army truant: Abbr. – 57 Across : Large game fish – BLUEMARLIN

: Large game fish – 63 Across : Cozy – SNUG

: Cozy – 64 Across : Tra __ (singing sounds) – LALA

: Tra __ (singing sounds) – 65 Across : Filled with much liquid, as an orange – JUICY

: Filled with much liquid, as an orange – 66 Across : Fey of 30 Rock – TINA

: Fey of 30 Rock – 67 Across : Wicked – EVIL

: Wicked – 68 Across : Colorado ski resort – ASPEN

: Colorado ski resort – 69 Across : Suffix for luncheon or kitchen – ETTE

: Suffix for luncheon or kitchen – 70 Across : Military bugler’s tune – TAPS

: Military bugler’s tune – 71 Across: Untidy – MESSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Sear on a grill – CHAR

: Sear on a grill – 2 Down : Very hard to find – RARE

: Very hard to find – 3 Down : Eager – AVID

: Eager – 4 Down : Rolling stone’s supposed lack – MOSS

: Rolling stone’s supposed lack – 5 Down : Start of a play’s act – SCENE

: Start of a play’s act – 6 Down : Stinging insects – WASPS

: Stinging insects – 7 Down : Marry secretly – ELOPE

: Marry secretly – 8 Down : Rich vein of ore – LODE

: Rich vein of ore – 9 Down : More beloved – DEARER

: More beloved – 10 Down : Moby Dick, for one – WHITEWALE

: Moby Dick, for one – 11 Down : All finished, as a meal – EATEN

: All finished, as a meal – 12 Down : Will definitely – SHALL

: Will definitely – 13 Down : Count (up) – TALLY

: Count (up) – 21 Down : Venue for wedding vows – ALTAR

: Venue for wedding vows – 25 Down : Doc for pets – VET

: Doc for pets – 26 Down : What a surfer surfs on – WAVE

: What a surfer surfs on – 27 Down : “Sign me up!” – IMIN

: “Sign me up!” – 28 Down : Bird’s dwelling – NEST

: Bird’s dwelling – 29 Down : Common seaweed – GREENALGAE

: Common seaweed – 30 Down : Suspenders alternative – BELT

: Suspenders alternative – 33 Down : Corp. bigwigs – CEOS

: Corp. bigwigs – 34 Down : Guy – MAN

: Guy – 36 Down : Leave a freeway – EXIT

: Leave a freeway – 37 Down : Escape in a hurry – FLEE

: Escape in a hurry – 38 Down : __ bar (serve drinks) – TEND

: __ bar (serve drinks) – 41 Down : Cellphone’s data-transfer device – MODEM

: Cellphone’s data-transfer device – 44 Down : Long-tailed rodent – RAT

: Long-tailed rodent – 48 Down : Drinking glass with a stem – GOBLET

: Drinking glass with a stem – 50 Down : Needing help urgently – INAJAM

: Needing help urgently – 51 Down : Sense of style – TASTE

: Sense of style – 52 Down : “Buy this now” ad phrase – OWNIT

: “Buy this now” ad phrase – 53 Down : Everest or Ararat – MOUNT

: Everest or Ararat – 54 Down : Dutch flower – TULIP

: Dutch flower – 55 Down : Gets well – HEALS

: Gets well – 58 Down : Volcanic flow – LAVA

: Volcanic flow – 59 Down : Deceptive scheme – RUSE

: Deceptive scheme – 60 Down : “My __ are sealed” – LIPS

: “My __ are sealed” – 61 Down : Adds frosting to – ICES

: Adds frosting to – 62 Down: Envelope abbr. for Manhattan – NYNY

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy keeps things light and low stress, which is exactly the vibe this slot is supposed to deliver. The grid flows smoothly with friendly crossings, so you rarely hit a dead stop, and the cluing stays clean without trying to sneak in any gotcha moments. There is a nice balance between everyday language and a few playful twists that make you pause for half a beat without breaking momentum. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.