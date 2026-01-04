USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 4, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 4, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dalmatian’s marking – SPOT
- 5 Across: Something true – FACT
- 9 Across: How drivers get to work – BYCAR
- 14 Across: Volcanic rock – LAVA
- 15 Across: Aroma – ODOR
- 16 Across: Walk out the door – LEAVE
- 17 Across: Gorillas and chimps – APES
- 18 Across: Capital of Italy – ROME
- 19 Across: Cook’s coverup garment – APRON
- 20 Across: Vault-opening criminals – BANKROBBERS
- 23 Across: A pair of – TWO
- 24 Across: U-turn from WSW – ENE
- 25 Across: “Saturated” nutrients – FATS
- 27 Across: Group helping the sheriff – POSSE
- 30 Across: Dad’s boy – SON
- 31 Across: British baby buggy – PRAM
- 35 Across: Flood barrier – LEVEE
- 36 Across: Rainbow shape – ARC
- 37 Across: Rabbit relative – HARE
- 38 Across: High-tech criminals – IDENTITYTHIEVES
- 42 Across: Scratches up – MARS
- 43 Across: Informal refusal – NAH
- 44 Across: Gown, for example – DRESS
- 45 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO
- 46 Across: 551, in Roman numerals – DLI
- 47 Across: Shorthand expert – STENO
- 48 Across: Train track – RAIL
- 50 Across: IRS expert: Abbr. – CPA
- 51 Across: __ for (choose) – OPT
- 54 Across: Wall-climbing criminals – CATBURGLARS
- 60 Across: Place to wear a watch – WRIST
- 62 Across: “I cannot tell __” – ALIE
- 63 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA
- 64 Across: Spooky – EERIE
- 65 Across: __ Star State (Texas) – LONE
- 66 Across: Influence unfairly – BIAS
- 67 Across: Pay out – SPEND
- 68 Across: Omelet ingredients – EGGS
- 69 Across: Maple-syrup source – SAPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Sear on a grill – CHAR
- 2 Down: Very hard to find – RARE
- 3 Down: Eager – AVID
- 4 Down: Rolling stone’s supposed lack – MOSS
- 5 Down: Start of a play’s act – SCENE
- 6 Down: Stinging insects – WASPS
- 7 Down: Marry secretly – ELOPE
- 8 Down: Rich vein of ore – LODE
- 9 Down: More beloved – DEARER
- 10 Down: Moby Dick, for one – WHITEWALE
- 11 Down: All finished, as a meal – EATEN
- 12 Down: Will definitely – SHALL
- 13 Down: Count (up) – TALLY
- 21 Down: Venue for wedding vows – ALTAR
- 25 Down: Doc for pets – VET
- 26 Down: What a surfer surfs on – WAVE
- 27 Down: “Sign me up!” – IMIN
- 28 Down: Bird’s dwelling – NEST
- 29 Down: Common seaweed – GREENALGAE
- 30 Down: Suspenders alternative – BELT
- 33 Down: Corp. bigwigs – CEOS
- 34 Down: Guy – MAN
- 36 Down: Leave a freeway – EXIT
- 37 Down: Escape in a hurry – FLEE
- 38 Down: __ bar (serve drinks) – TEND
- 41 Down: Cellphone’s data-transfer device – MODEM
- 44 Down: Long-tailed rodent – RAT
- 48 Down: Drinking glass with a stem – GOBLET
- 50 Down: Needing help urgently – INAJAM
- 51 Down: Sense of style – TASTE
- 52 Down: “Buy this now” ad phrase – OWNIT
- 53 Down: Everest or Ararat – MOUNT
- 54 Down: Dutch flower – TULIP
- 55 Down: Gets well – HEALS
- 58 Down: Volcanic flow – LAVA
- 59 Down: Deceptive scheme – RUSE
- 60 Down: “My __ are sealed” – LIPS
- 61 Down: Adds frosting to – ICES
- 62 Down: Envelope abbr. for Manhattan – NYNY
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy keeps things light and low stress, which is exactly the vibe this slot is supposed to deliver. The grid flows smoothly with friendly crossings, so you rarely hit a dead stop, and the cluing stays clean without trying to sneak in any gotcha moments. There is a nice balance between everyday language and a few playful twists that make you pause for half a beat without breaking momentum. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.