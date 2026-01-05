USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 5, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 5, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Poisonous snakes – ASPS
- 5 Across: “Get lost!” – SCRAM
- 10 Across: Have a go __ (try) – ATIT
- 14 Across: Movie’s story line – PLOT
- 15 Across: Insincere flatterer – TODAY
- 16 Across: Chemists’ work areas – LABS
- 17 Across: Kitchen flooring piece – TILE
- 18 Across: Watermelon coverings – RINDS
- 19 Across: Scandinavian furniture chain – IKEA
- 20 Across: British prime minister’s address – DOWNINGSTREET
- 23 Across: Driver’s licenses and dog tags: Abbr. – IDS
- 24 Across: Charged atoms – IONS
- 25 Across: Heroic military pilot – WARACE
- 29 Across: Branch of a religion – SECT
- 31 Across: Had dinner – ATE
- 34 Across: In __ (hurrying) – ARUSH
- 35 Across: Smartphone predecessor: Abbr. – PDA
- 36 Across: Unlock – OPEN
- 37 Across: Major “dusk” road in Los Angeles – SUNSETBOULEVARD
- 41 Across: Assist in a crime – ABET
- 42 Across: Written promise to pay – IOU
- 43 Across: Any poem – VERSE
- 44 Across: Black paving material – TAR
- 45 Across: Jogging pace – TROT
- 46 Across: Desired to have – WANTED
- 47 Across: Very uncommon – RARE
- 49 Across: Writing tablet – PAD
- 50 Across: Big Apple advertising center – MADISONAVENUE
- 56 Across: Short skirt – MINI
- 57 Across: Speak one’s mind – OPINE
- 58 Across: Immediately, in memos – ASAP
- 60 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNDO
- 61 Across: Short-lived craze – MANIA
- 62 Across: Flat-topped hill – MESA
- 63 Across: Untidiness – MESS
- 64 Across: Vote into office – ELECT
- 65 Across: Genesis garden – EDEN
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Well chosen, as words – APT
- 2 Down: Lost traction – SLID
- 3 Down: Sport on horseback – POLO
- 4 Down: Slow-cooker meal – STEW
- 5 Down: Make long steps – STRIDE
- 6 Down: Nickels and quarters – COINS
- 7 Down: Pushed the doorbell – RANG
- 8 Down: Calculates a total – ADDS
- 9 Down: Supernatural – MYSTICAL
- 10 Down: Flying saucer passenger – ALIEN
- 11 Down: Disassembles – TAKESAPART
- 12 Down: “A likely story!” – IBET
- 13 Down: Airport screening agency: Abbr. – TSA
- 21 Down: Cozy corner – NICHE
- 22 Down: Go bad, as food – ROT
- 25 Down: Attended – WASAT
- 26 Down: Caribbean resort isle – ARUBA
- 27 Down: Go to the bank, get groceries, etc. – RUNERRANDS
- 28 Down: Helper: Abbr. – ASST
- 29 Down: Hole in a teapot – SPOUT
- 30 Down: Last part of a college URL – EDU
- 32 Down: Concise in wording – TERSE
- 33 Down: Concluded – ENDED
- 36 Down: Pizzeria appliance – OVEN
- 38 Down: Not at all interesting – TIRESOME
- 39 Down: Unhappy spectator’s shout – BOO
- 40 Down: Elude – EVADE
- 45 Down: Prefix for angle or cycle – TRI
- 46 Down: Signal “Hi!” to with a hand – WAVEAT
- 48 Down: Spanish “So long” – ADIOS
- 49 Down: Sudden strong fear – PANIC
- 50 Down: Underground coal source – MINE
- 51 Down: White gemstone – OPAL
- 52 Down: Three hours before noon – NINE
- 53 Down: Birth-certificate entry – NAME
- 54 Down: Pre-owned – USED
- 55 Down: Make less difficult – EASE
- 56 Down: Not saying anything – MUM
- 59 Down: SKILLET – PAN
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This crossword is cleverly crafted, combining a mix of familiar terms with a few unexpected twists that keep solvers on their toes. Its clues range from everyday vocabulary to abbreviations and cultural references, making it engaging without feeling overly difficult. The variety across topics—food, sports, tech, and general knowledge—adds a nice rhythm, and the occasional tricky clue provides just enough challenge to make completing it satisfying. Overall, it’s an enjoyable puzzle that balances fun and mental exercise nicely. I would rate it 5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.