USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 5, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 5, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Poisonous snakes – ASPS

Poisonous snakes – 5 Across: “Get lost!” – SCRAM

“Get lost!” – 10 Across: Have a go __ (try) – ATIT

Have a go __ (try) – 14 Across: Movie’s story line – PLOT

Movie’s story line – 15 Across: Insincere flatterer – TODAY

Insincere flatterer – 16 Across: Chemists’ work areas – LABS

Chemists’ work areas – 17 Across: Kitchen flooring piece – TILE

Kitchen flooring piece – 18 Across: Watermelon coverings – RINDS

Watermelon coverings – 19 Across: Scandinavian furniture chain – IKEA

Scandinavian furniture chain – 20 Across: British prime minister’s address – DOWNINGSTREET

British prime minister’s address – 23 Across: Driver’s licenses and dog tags: Abbr. – IDS

Driver’s licenses and dog tags: Abbr. – 24 Across: Charged atoms – IONS

Charged atoms – 25 Across: Heroic military pilot – WARACE

Heroic military pilot – 29 Across: Branch of a religion – SECT

Branch of a religion – 31 Across: Had dinner – ATE

Had dinner – 34 Across: In __ (hurrying) – ARUSH

In __ (hurrying) – 35 Across: Smartphone predecessor: Abbr. – PDA

Smartphone predecessor: Abbr. – 36 Across: Unlock – OPEN

Unlock – 37 Across: Major “dusk” road in Los Angeles – SUNSETBOULEVARD

Major “dusk” road in Los Angeles – 41 Across: Assist in a crime – ABET

Assist in a crime – 42 Across: Written promise to pay – IOU

Written promise to pay – 43 Across: Any poem – VERSE

Any poem – 44 Across: Black paving material – TAR

Black paving material – 45 Across: Jogging pace – TROT

Jogging pace – 46 Across: Desired to have – WANTED

Desired to have – 47 Across: Very uncommon – RARE

Very uncommon – 49 Across: Writing tablet – PAD

Writing tablet – 50 Across: Big Apple advertising center – MADISONAVENUE

Big Apple advertising center – 56 Across: Short skirt – MINI

Short skirt – 57 Across: Speak one’s mind – OPINE

Speak one’s mind – 58 Across: Immediately, in memos – ASAP

Immediately, in memos – 60 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNDO

Loosen, as laces – 61 Across: Short-lived craze – MANIA

Short-lived craze – 62 Across: Flat-topped hill – MESA

Flat-topped hill – 63 Across: Untidiness – MESS

Untidiness – 64 Across: Vote into office – ELECT

Vote into office – 65 Across: Genesis garden – EDEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Well chosen, as words – APT

Well chosen, as words – 2 Down: Lost traction – SLID

Lost traction – 3 Down: Sport on horseback – POLO

Sport on horseback – 4 Down: Slow-cooker meal – STEW

Slow-cooker meal – 5 Down: Make long steps – STRIDE

Make long steps – 6 Down: Nickels and quarters – COINS

Nickels and quarters – 7 Down: Pushed the doorbell – RANG

Pushed the doorbell – 8 Down: Calculates a total – ADDS

Calculates a total – 9 Down: Supernatural – MYSTICAL

Supernatural – 10 Down: Flying saucer passenger – ALIEN

Flying saucer passenger – 11 Down: Disassembles – TAKESAPART

Disassembles – 12 Down: “A likely story!” – IBET

“A likely story!” – 13 Down: Airport screening agency: Abbr. – TSA

Airport screening agency: Abbr. – 21 Down: Cozy corner – NICHE

Cozy corner – 22 Down: Go bad, as food – ROT

Go bad, as food – 25 Down: Attended – WASAT

Attended – 26 Down: Caribbean resort isle – ARUBA

Caribbean resort isle – 27 Down: Go to the bank, get groceries, etc. – RUNERRANDS

Go to the bank, get groceries, etc. – 28 Down: Helper: Abbr. – ASST

Helper: Abbr. – 29 Down: Hole in a teapot – SPOUT

Hole in a teapot – 30 Down: Last part of a college URL – EDU

Last part of a college URL – 32 Down: Concise in wording – TERSE

Concise in wording – 33 Down: Concluded – ENDED

Concluded – 36 Down: Pizzeria appliance – OVEN

Pizzeria appliance – 38 Down: Not at all interesting – TIRESOME

Not at all interesting – 39 Down: Unhappy spectator’s shout – BOO

Unhappy spectator’s shout – 40 Down: Elude – EVADE

Elude – 45 Down: Prefix for angle or cycle – TRI

Prefix for angle or cycle – 46 Down: Signal “Hi!” to with a hand – WAVEAT

Signal “Hi!” to with a hand – 48 Down: Spanish “So long” – ADIOS

Spanish “So long” – 49 Down: Sudden strong fear – PANIC

Sudden strong fear – 50 Down: Underground coal source – MINE

Underground coal source – 51 Down: White gemstone – OPAL

White gemstone – 52 Down: Three hours before noon – NINE

Three hours before noon – 53 Down: Birth-certificate entry – NAME

Birth-certificate entry – 54 Down: Pre-owned – USED

Pre-owned – 55 Down: Make less difficult – EASE

Make less difficult – 56 Down: Not saying anything – MUM

Not saying anything – 59 Down: SKILLET – PAN

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This crossword is cleverly crafted, combining a mix of familiar terms with a few unexpected twists that keep solvers on their toes. Its clues range from everyday vocabulary to abbreviations and cultural references, making it engaging without feeling overly difficult. The variety across topics—food, sports, tech, and general knowledge—adds a nice rhythm, and the occasional tricky clue provides just enough challenge to make completing it satisfying. Overall, it’s an enjoyable puzzle that balances fun and mental exercise nicely. I would rate it 5 out of 5.

