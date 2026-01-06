USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 6, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 6, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Polish a manuscript – EDIT
- 5 Across: “I could assist” – USEME
- 10 Across: __ Canaveral, FL – CAPE
- 14 Across: Hindu exercise system – YOGA
- 15 Across: Still sleeping – NOTUP
- 16 Across: Bring on new employees – HIRE
- 17 Across: At any time – EVER
- 18 Across: Former Parisian money – FRANC
- 19 Across: Revered celebrity – IDOL
- 20 Across: Michigan NFL team – DETROITLIONS
- 23 Across: Insect in a colony – ANT
- 24 Across: Very small – TEENSY
- 28 Across: Mirror reflection – IMAGE
- 31 Across: __ and cheese (kids’ lunch) – MAC
- 34 Across: Wed on the run – ELOPE
- 35 Across: __’ War (legendary racehorse) – MANO
- 36 Across: Put fresh film in a camera – RELOAD
- 38 Across: Owns – HAS
- 39 Across: New Jersey Ivy League football team – PRINCETONTIGERS
- 42 Across: Point at a target – AIM
- 43 Across: Retaliate for – AVENGE
- 44 Across: “So what __ is new?” – ELSE
- 45 Across: Unsuitable – INAPT
- 47 Across: Caribbean or Mediterranean – SEA
- 48 Across: Lariats – ROPES
- 49 Across: Ancient artifacts – RELICS
- 51 Across: That guy – HIM
- 52 Across: Illinois NFL team – CHICAGOBEARS
- 59 Across: Dog’s sound – BARK
- 62 Across: Twangy-sounding – NASAL
- 63 Across: Cafeteria’s plate holder –TRAY
- 64 Across: Whitish gem – OPAL
- 65 Across: No later than – UNTIL
- 66 Across: Horse rider’s strap – REIN
- 67 Across: Basic unit of heredity –GENE
- 68 Across: Full of rocks, as a beach – STONY
- 69 Across: New Haven University – YALE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Watched closely – EYED
- 2 Down: Bird of peace – DOVE
- 3 Down: “This is the thanks ?” – IGET
- 4 Down: Herb in bearnaise sauce – TARRAGON
- 5 Down: All wrong (for) – UNFIT
- 6 Down: Alphabetize – SORT
- 7 Down: And others: Abbr. – ETAL
- 8 Down: Tax-exempt bond, for short – MUNI
- 9 Down: Florida Disney theme park– EPCOT
- 10 Down: Sculptor’s tool – CHISEL
- 11 Down: Assist – AID
- 12 Down: Athlete on a salary – PRO
- 13 Down: Snakelike fish – EEL
- 21 Down: Dollar bill – ONE
- 22 Down: “ say more?” – NEEDI
- 25 Down: Useless for assistance – NOHELP
- 26 Down: Few and far between – SPARSE
- 27 Down: Affirmative votes – YESSES
- 28 Down: Render less effective – IMPAIR
- 29 Down: “Semper Fi” soldier – MARINE
- 30 Down: Insect or bird – ANIMAL
- 31 Down: Doles (out) – METES
- 32 Down: Single-handedly – ALONE
- 33 Down: Cuban line dance – CONGA
- 36 Down: Race, as an engine – REV
- 37 Down: Feasted on – ATE
- 40 Down: Grab, as a football pass – CATCH
- 41 Down: High school math – GEOMETRY
- 46 Down: Burger relish source – PICKLE
- 48 Down: Bit of barbecue – RIB
- 50 Down: Decongestant target – SINUS
- 51 Down: “Deck the Halls” plant – HOLLY
- 53 Down: Is unable to – CANT
- 54 Down: Regarding, in memos – ASTO
- 55 Down: Weight increase – GAIN
- 56 Down: Neck of the woods – AREA
- 57 Down: Banister – RAIL
- 58 Down: “Auld Lang __” – SYNE
- 59 Down: Swampy ground – BOG
- 60 Down: Gorilla or chimp – APE
- 61 Down: Sprinted – RAN
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This crossword offers a well-balanced solving experience, blending familiar general-knowledge entries with a steady dose of wordplay that rewards careful reading rather than guesswork. The clues range smoothly from very approachable to mildly challenging, creating a satisfying progression that keeps momentum going without abrupt difficulty spikes. There’s a pleasing mix of cultural references, everyday language, and classic crossword constructions, which helps the grid feel lively and fair. Intersections are supportive, allowing tougher spots to be cracked through crosses, and the overall flow encourages solvers to move around the puzzle rather than get stuck in one area. Altogether, it’s a clean, engaging puzzle that feels thoughtfully constructed and enjoyable from start to finish. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.