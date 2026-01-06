USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 6, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 6, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Polish a manuscript – EDIT

Polish a manuscript – 5 Across: “I could assist” – USEME

“I could assist” – 10 Across: __ Canaveral, FL – CAPE

__ Canaveral, FL – 14 Across: Hindu exercise system – YOGA

Hindu exercise system – 1 5 Across : Still sleeping – NOTUP

: Still sleeping – 16 Across : Bring on new employees – HIRE

: Bring on new employees – 17 Across: At any time – EVER

At any time – 18 Across: Former Parisian money – FRANC

Former Parisian money – 19 Across : Revered celebrity – IDOL

: Revered celebrity – 20 Across : Michigan NFL team – DETROITLIONS

: Michigan NFL team – 23 Across : Insect in a colony – ANT

: Insect in a colony – 24 Across: Very small – TEENSY

Very small – 28 Across: Mirror reflection – IMAGE

Mirror reflection – 31 Across: __ and cheese (kids’ lunch) – MAC

__ and cheese (kids’ lunch) – 34 Across: Wed on the run – ELOPE

Wed on the run – 35 Across : __’ War (legendary racehorse) – MANO

: __’ War (legendary racehorse) – 36 Across : Put fresh film in a camera – RELOAD

: Put fresh film in a camera – 38 Across: Owns – HAS

Owns – 39 Across : New Jersey Ivy League football team – PRINCETONTIGERS

: New Jersey Ivy League football team – 42 Across: Point at a target – AIM

Point at a target – 43 Across: Retaliate for – AVENGE

Retaliate for – 44 Across: “So what __ is new?” – ELSE

“So what __ is new?” – 45 Across: Unsuitable – INAPT

Unsuitable – 47 Across: Caribbean or Mediterranean – SEA

Caribbean or Mediterranean – 48 Across : Lariats – ROPES

: Lariats – 49 Across: Ancient artifacts – RELICS

Ancient artifacts – 51 Across : That guy – HIM

: That guy – 52 Across : Illinois NFL team – CHICAGOBEARS

: Illinois NFL team – 59 Across: Dog’s sound – BARK

Dog’s sound – 62 Across: Twangy-sounding – NASAL

Twangy-sounding – 63 Across: Cafeteria’s plate holder – TRAY

Cafeteria’s plate holder – 64 Across: Whitish gem – OPAL

Whitish gem – 65 Across: No later than – UNTIL

No later than – 66 Across: Horse rider’s strap – REIN

Horse rider’s strap – 67 Across : Basic unit of heredity – GENE

: Basic unit of heredity – 68 Across : Full of rocks, as a beach – STONY

: Full of rocks, as a beach – 69 Across: New Haven University – YALE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Watched closely – EYED

Watched closely – 2 Down: Bird of peace – DOVE

Bird of peace – 3 Down: “This is the thanks ?” – IGET

“This is the thanks ?” – 4 Down : Herb in bearnaise sauce – TARRAGON

: Herb in bearnaise sauce – 5 Down: All wrong (for) – UNFIT

All wrong (for) 6 Down: Alphabetize – SORT

Alphabetize – 7 Down: And others: Abbr. – ETAL

And others: Abbr. – 8 Down: Tax-exempt bond, for short – MUNI

Tax-exempt bond, for short – 9 Down : Florida Disney theme park – EPCOT

: Florida Disney theme park 10 Down: Sculptor’s tool – CHISEL

Sculptor’s tool – 11 Down: Assist – AID

Assist – 12 Down: Athlete on a salary – PRO

Athlete on a salary – 13 Down: Snakelike fish – EEL

Snakelike fish – 21 Down: Dollar bill – ONE

Dollar bill – 22 Down: “ say more?” – NEEDI

say more?” – 25 Down: Useless for assistance – NOHELP

Useless for assistance – 26 Down: Few and far between – SPARSE

Few and far between – 27 Down: Affirmative votes – YESSES

Affirmative votes – 28 Down: Render less effective – IMPAIR

Render less effective – 29 Down: “Semper Fi” soldier – MARINE

“Semper Fi” soldier – 30 Down: Insect or bird – ANIMAL

Insect or bird – 31 Down: Doles (out) – METES

Doles (out) – 32 Down: Single-handedly – ALONE

Single-handedly – 33 Down: Cuban line dance – CONGA

Cuban line dance – 36 Down: Race, as an engine – REV

Race, as an engine – 37 Down: Feasted on – ATE

Feasted on – 40 Down: Grab, as a football pass – CATCH

Grab, as a football pass – 41 Down: High school math – GEOMETRY

High school math – 46 Down: Burger relish source – PICKLE

Burger relish source – 48 Down: Bit of barbecue – RIB

Bit of barbecue – 50 Down: Decongestant target – SINUS

Decongestant target – 51 Down: “Deck the Halls” plant – HOLLY

“Deck the Halls” plant – 53 Down: Is unable to – CANT

Is unable to – 54 Down: Regarding, in memos – ASTO

Regarding, in memos – 55 Down: Weight increase – GAIN

Weight increase – 56 Down: Neck of the woods – AREA

Neck of the woods – 57 Down: Banister – RAIL

Banister – 58 Down: “Auld Lang __” – SYNE

“Auld Lang __” – 59 Down: Swampy ground – BOG

Swampy ground – 60 Down: Gorilla or chimp – APE

Gorilla or chimp – 61 Down: Sprinted – RAN

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This crossword offers a well-balanced solving experience, blending familiar general-knowledge entries with a steady dose of wordplay that rewards careful reading rather than guesswork. The clues range smoothly from very approachable to mildly challenging, creating a satisfying progression that keeps momentum going without abrupt difficulty spikes. There’s a pleasing mix of cultural references, everyday language, and classic crossword constructions, which helps the grid feel lively and fair. Intersections are supportive, allowing tougher spots to be cracked through crosses, and the overall flow encourages solvers to move around the puzzle rather than get stuck in one area. Altogether, it’s a clean, engaging puzzle that feels thoughtfully constructed and enjoyable from start to finish. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

