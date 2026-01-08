USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 8, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 8, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Junk email – SPAM

Junk email – 5 Across: Top poker cards – ACES

Top poker cards – 9 Across: Billiards bounce – CAROM

Billiards bounce – 14 Across: Roll of sticky cellophane – TAPE

Roll of sticky cellophane – 15 Across: Spicy Asian cuisine – THAI

Spicy Asian cuisine – 16 Across: Like very much – ADORE

Like very much – 17 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA

Neck of the woods – 18 Across: Diplomacy – TACT

Diplomacy – 19 Across: Gotten up – RISEN

Gotten up – 20 Across: Cordial statement – BESTWISHESTOYOU

Cordial statement – 23 Across: Winter driving hazard – ICE

Winter driving hazard – 24 Across: __ Angeles, CA – LOS

__ Angeles, CA – 25 Across: Desert caravan beasts – CAMELS

Desert caravan beasts – 29 Across: “No pain, no __” – GAIN

“No pain, no __” – 31 Across: Crunchy sandwich, for short – BLT

Crunchy sandwich, for short – 34 Across: Antitheft device – ALARM

Antitheft device – 35 Across: Make a crease in – FOLD

Make a crease in – 36 Across: Theater production – PLAY

Theater production – 37 Across: Tanning parlor device – ULTAVIOLETLAMP

Tanning parlor device – 40 Across: Gets the point – SEES

Gets the point – 41 Across: Responsibility – ONUS

Responsibility – 42 Across: Juliet’s love – ROMEO

Juliet’s love – 43 Across: Finish up – END

Finish up – 44 Across: Mom’s sister – AUNT

Mom’s sister – 45 Across: Provides food for a party – CATERS

Provides food for a party – 46 Across: List-shortening abbr. – ETC

List-shortening abbr. – 47 Across: __ Baba – ALI

__ Baba – 48 Across: Annoys – RUBSTHEWRONGWAY

Annoys – 57 Across: Extremely angry – IRATE

Extremely angry – 58 Across: Vietnam neighbor – LAOS

Vietnam neighbor – 59 Across: “Yikes!” – OHNO

“Yikes!” – 60 Across: Fairy tale bullies – OGRES

Fairy tale bullies – 61 Across: Nonspeaking street performer – MIME

Nonspeaking street performer – 62 Across: Christmas season – NOEL

Christmas season – 63 Across: Principle of faith – TENET

Principle of faith – 64 Across: Head the cast – STAR

Head the cast – 65 Across: Stare awkwardly – GAWK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Wild guess – STAB

Wild guess – 2 Down: Remove, as a rind – PARE

Remove, as a rind – 3 Down: Chimps and gorillas – APES

Chimps and gorillas – 4 Down: Pork or beef – MEAT

Pork or beef – 5 Down: Housetop storage rooms – ATTICS

Housetop storage rooms – 6 Down: Pursue – CHASE

Pursue – 7 Down: Per person – EACH

Per person – 8 Down: Locale – SITE

Locale – 9 Down: Cardboard milk container – CARTON

Cardboard milk container – 10 Down: Mexican farewell – ADIOS

Mexican farewell – 11 Down: Optimistic – ROSY

Optimistic – 12 Down: Triple-decker cookie – OREO

Triple-decker cookie – 13 Down: Diner’s listing – MENU

Diner’s listing – 21 Down: Mrs. Flintstone – WILMA

Mrs. Flintstone – 22 Down: Lose traction – SLIDE

Lose traction – 25 Down: Bring about – CAUSE

Bring about – 26 Down: Colonial patriot Ethan – ALLEN

Colonial patriot Ethan – 27 Down: Defeated in chess – MATED

Defeated in chess – 28 Down: Makes a mistake – ERRS

Makes a mistake – 29 Down: Leave the house – GOOUT

Leave the house – 30 Down: “__ fair in love and war” – ALLS

“__ fair in love and war” – 31 Down: Hold responsible – BLAME

Hold responsible – 32 Down: Less plausible, as an excuse – LAMER

Less plausible, as an excuse – 33 Down: Mistakes in print – TYPOS

Mistakes in print – 35 Down: Huckleberry of fiction – FINN

Huckleberry of fiction – 36 Down: Essence of a novel – PLOT

Essence of a novel – 38 Down: __ for (verify the qualifications of) – VOUCH

__ for (verify the qualifications of) – 39 Down: Railroad vehicle – TRAIN

Railroad vehicle – 44 Down: Declare under oath – ATTEST

Declare under oath – 45 Down: Not as far – CLOSER

Not as far – 46 Down: Lauder of cosmetics – ESTEE

Lauder of cosmetics – 47 Down: Fragrance – AROMA

Fragrance – 48 Down: Very funny person – RIOT

Very funny person – 49 Down: Strong craving – URGE

Strong craving – 50 Down: Building for cattle – BARN

Building for cattle – 51 Down: Shade trees – ELMS

Shade trees – 52 Down: “Be patient” – WAIT

“Be patient” – 53 Down: Bronze disk percussion instrument – GONG

Bronze disk percussion instrument – 54 Down: Horse-stopping shout – WHOA

Horse-stopping shout – 55 Down: For a second time – ANEW

For a second time – 56 Down: Center of an egg – YOLK

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The clues are largely direct and definition-based, relying on everyday vocabulary, well-known places, and common expressions rather than heavy wordplay. Several entries draw from food, family relations, travel, and casual speech, which keeps the tone light and familiar. Short, simple clue constructions pair well with longer, descriptive ones, creating variety without increasing difficulty. The grid supports this clarity by offering clean crossings that reinforce the intended answers and maintain an even solving pace. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

