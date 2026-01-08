USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 8, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 8, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Junk email – SPAM
- 5 Across: Top poker cards – ACES
- 9 Across: Billiards bounce – CAROM
- 14 Across: Roll of sticky cellophane – TAPE
- 15 Across: Spicy Asian cuisine – THAI
- 16 Across: Like very much – ADORE
- 17 Across: Neck of the woods – AREA
- 18 Across: Diplomacy – TACT
- 19 Across: Gotten up – RISEN
- 20 Across: Cordial statement – BESTWISHESTOYOU
- 23 Across: Winter driving hazard – ICE
- 24 Across: __ Angeles, CA – LOS
- 25 Across: Desert caravan beasts – CAMELS
- 29 Across: “No pain, no __” – GAIN
- 31 Across: Crunchy sandwich, for short – BLT
- 34 Across: Antitheft device – ALARM
- 35 Across: Make a crease in – FOLD
- 36 Across: Theater production – PLAY
- 37 Across: Tanning parlor device – ULTAVIOLETLAMP
- 40 Across: Gets the point – SEES
- 41 Across: Responsibility – ONUS
- 42 Across: Juliet’s love – ROMEO
- 43 Across: Finish up – END
- 44 Across: Mom’s sister – AUNT
- 45 Across: Provides food for a party – CATERS
- 46 Across: List-shortening abbr. – ETC
- 47 Across: __ Baba – ALI
- 48 Across: Annoys – RUBSTHEWRONGWAY
- 57 Across: Extremely angry – IRATE
- 58 Across: Vietnam neighbor – LAOS
- 59 Across: “Yikes!” – OHNO
- 60 Across: Fairy tale bullies – OGRES
- 61 Across: Nonspeaking street performer – MIME
- 62 Across: Christmas season – NOEL
- 63 Across: Principle of faith – TENET
- 64 Across: Head the cast – STAR
- 65 Across: Stare awkwardly – GAWK
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Wild guess – STAB
- 2 Down: Remove, as a rind – PARE
- 3 Down: Chimps and gorillas – APES
- 4 Down: Pork or beef – MEAT
- 5 Down: Housetop storage rooms – ATTICS
- 6 Down: Pursue – CHASE
- 7 Down: Per person – EACH
- 8 Down: Locale – SITE
- 9 Down: Cardboard milk container – CARTON
- 10 Down: Mexican farewell – ADIOS
- 11 Down: Optimistic – ROSY
- 12 Down: Triple-decker cookie – OREO
- 13 Down: Diner’s listing – MENU
- 21 Down: Mrs. Flintstone – WILMA
- 22 Down: Lose traction – SLIDE
- 25 Down: Bring about – CAUSE
- 26 Down: Colonial patriot Ethan – ALLEN
- 27 Down: Defeated in chess – MATED
- 28 Down: Makes a mistake – ERRS
- 29 Down: Leave the house – GOOUT
- 30 Down: “__ fair in love and war” – ALLS
- 31 Down: Hold responsible – BLAME
- 32 Down: Less plausible, as an excuse – LAMER
- 33 Down: Mistakes in print – TYPOS
- 35 Down: Huckleberry of fiction – FINN
- 36 Down: Essence of a novel – PLOT
- 38 Down: __ for (verify the qualifications of) – VOUCH
- 39 Down: Railroad vehicle – TRAIN
- 44 Down: Declare under oath – ATTEST
- 45 Down: Not as far – CLOSER
- 46 Down: Lauder of cosmetics – ESTEE
- 47 Down: Fragrance – AROMA
- 48 Down: Very funny person – RIOT
- 49 Down: Strong craving – URGE
- 50 Down: Building for cattle – BARN
- 51 Down: Shade trees – ELMS
- 52 Down: “Be patient” – WAIT
- 53 Down: Bronze disk percussion instrument – GONG
- 54 Down: Horse-stopping shout – WHOA
- 55 Down: For a second time – ANEW
- 56 Down: Center of an egg – YOLK
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The clues are largely direct and definition-based, relying on everyday vocabulary, well-known places, and common expressions rather than heavy wordplay. Several entries draw from food, family relations, travel, and casual speech, which keeps the tone light and familiar. Short, simple clue constructions pair well with longer, descriptive ones, creating variety without increasing difficulty. The grid supports this clarity by offering clean crossings that reinforce the intended answers and maintain an even solving pace. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
