USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 9, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 9, 2026.

USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Drizzles from the sky – RAINS

6 Across: Catchers' gloves – MITTS

11 Across: Armed conflict – WAR

14 Across: Chorus of eight – OCTET

15 Across: Approximately – ABOUT

16 Across: Anger – IRE

17 Across: List with cakes, pies, etc. – DESSERTMENU

19 Across: Neither hide __ hair – NOR

20 Across: Elm or oak – TREE

21 Across: Midmorning hour – TEN

22 Across: Aussie flightless 53-Across – EMU

23 Across: Climb a mountain – ASCEND

26 Across: Supporter of a cause – PARTISAN

28 Across: Male deers – STAGS

29 Across: Narrow opening – GAP

30 Across: Wrestling surface – MAT

31 Across: Male monarch – KING

32 Across: Cap or beret – HAT

33 Across: Video arcade players – GAMERS

36 Across: Conclude – END

37 Across: Film with cowboys – WESTERN

39 Across: Very small – WEE

40 Across: Blowtorch user – WELDER

42 Across: Make a mistake – ERR

43 Across: Informal eatery – CAFE

44 Across: Extremely long time – EON

45 Across: Bikini top – BRA

46 Across: Ready to do something new – BORED

47 Across: TV call-in fundraiser – TELETHON

50 Across: Various – SUNDRY

51 Across: "Either he goes __ go!" – ORI

52 Across: Any of 100 Washington legislators: Abbr. – SEN

53 Across: Sparrow or crow – BIRD

54 Across: Label on luggage – TAG

55 Across: Dining surface covers – TABLECLOTHS

60 Across: Campfire residue – ASH

61 Across: Stay away from – AVOID

62 Across: Declare legally invalid – ANNUL

63 Across: Allow – LET

64 Across: Bits of heredity – GENES

65 Across: Small-minded – PETTY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stick for fishing – ROD

2 Down: Highest poker card – ACE

3 Down: "__ a long story" – ITS

4 Down: Retirement money – NESTEGG

5 Down: Backs of ships – STERNS

6 Down: Wife or husband – MATE

7 Down: "Big Blue" computer company – IBM

8 Down: Dancer's shoe-clicking sound – TOETAP

9 Down: Piano adjuster – TUNER

10 Down: Film guy doing dangerous feats – STUNTMAN

11 Down: Waiter in charge of corked beverages – WINESTEWARD

12 Down: Pleasant scent – AROMA

13 Down: Sitcom's second showing – RERUN

18 Down: Stop sign's color – RED

23 Down: In a crooked position – ASKEW

24 Down: R.L. of scary kid lit – STINE

25 Down: Romantic illumination – CANDLELIGHT

26 Down: Dressmaker's paper aid in cutting – PATTERN

27 Down: "__ so sorry!" – IAM

29 Down: Car fuel – GAS

32 Down: __ Majesty (queenly title) – HER

33 Down: Sound of an angry dog – GRR

34 Down: Allude (to) – REFER

35 Down: Disreputable, as a bar – SEEDY

37 Down: Didn't take a date – WENTSTAG

38 Down: Important time period – ERA

41 Down: Female deer – DOE

43 Down: Overlook, as wrongdoing – CONDONE

45 Down: "Double-talk" chocolate-covered sphere – BONBON

46 Down: Potato sack fabric – BURLAP

47 Down: Bottom-line number – TOTAL

48 Down: Clean off chalk from – ERASE

49 Down: Throw with effort – HEAVE

50 Down: Command to an attack dog – SIC

53 Down: Holders of mattresses – BEDS

56 Down: Tell a fib – LIE

57 Down: Explosive initials – TNT

58 Down: Castaway's dwelling – HUT

59 Down: Crafty – SLY

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The clues in this puzzle offer a dynamic mix of everyday vocabulary and specific professional descriptions that keep the solver engaged. Many prompts rely on familiar idioms and “fill-in-the-blank” phrases, while others use concise synonyms to define common objects and actions. You will notice a recurring focus on nature, clothing, and human traits, creating a well-rounded linguistic challenge. The grid is designed so that shorter, punchy entries provide helpful starting points for the more descriptive and lengthy phrases. By blending literal definitions with subtle cultural references, the puzzle maintains a steady momentum that feels both logical and satisfying to complete. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

