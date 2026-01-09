USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 9, 2026

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 9, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Drizzles from the sky – RAINS
- 6 Across: Catchers’ gloves – MITTS
- 11 Across: Armed conflict – WAR
- 14 Across: Chorus of eight – OCTET
- 15 Across: Approximately – ABOUT
- 16 Across: Anger – IRE
- 17 Across: List with cakes, pies, etc. – DESSERTMENU
- 19 Across: Neither hide __ hair – NOR
- 20 Across: Elm or oak – TREE
- 21 Across: Midmorning hour – TEN
- 22 Across: Aussie flightless 53-Across – EMU
- 23 Across: Climb a mountain – ASCEND
- 26 Across: Supporter of a cause – PARTISAN
- 28 Across: Male deers – STAGS
- 29 Across: Narrow opening – GAP
- 30 Across: Wrestling surface – MAT
- 31 Across: Male monarch – KING
- 32 Across: Cap or beret – HAT
- 33 Across: Video arcade players – GAMERS
- 36 Across: Conclude – END
- 37 Across: Film with cowboys – WESTERN
- 39 Across: Very small – WEE
- 40 Across: Blowtorch user – WELDER
- 42 Across: Make a mistake – ERR
- 43 Across: Informal eatery – CAFE
- 44 Across: Extremely long time – EON
- 45 Across: Bikini top – BRA
- 46 Across: Ready to do something new – BORED
- 47 Across: TV call-in fundraiser – TELETHON
- 50 Across: Various – SUNDRY
- 51 Across: “Either he goes __ go!” – ORI
- 52 Across: Any of 100 Washington legislators: Abbr. – SEN
- 53 Across: Sparrow or crow – BIRD
- 54 Across: Label on luggage – TAG
- 55 Across: Dining surface covers – TABLECLOTHS
- 60 Across: Campfire residue – ASH
- 61 Across: Stay away from – AVOID
- 62 Across: Declare legally invalid – ANNUL
- 63 Across: Allow – LET
- 64 Across: Bits of heredity – GENES
- 65 Across: Small-minded – PETTY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Stick for fishing – ROD
- 2 Down: Highest poker card – ACE
- 3 Down: “__ a long story” – ITS
- 4 Down: Retirement money – NESTEGG
- 5 Down: Backs of ships – STERNS
- 6 Down: Wife or husband – MATE
- 7 Down: “Big Blue” computer company –IBM
- 8 Down: Dancer’s shoe-clicking sound – TOETAP
- 9 Down: Piano adjuster – TUNER
- 10 Down: Film guy doing dangerous feats – STUNTMAN
- 11 Down: Waiter in charge of corked beverages – WINESTEWARD
- 12 Down: Pleasant scent – AROMA
- 13 Down: Sitcom’s second showing – RERUN
- 18 Down: Stop sign’s color – RED
- 23 Down: In a crooked position – ASKEW
- 24 Down: R.L. of scary kid lit – STINE
- 25 Down: Romantic illumination – CANDLELIGHT
- 26 Down: Dressmaker’s paper aid in cutting – PATTERN
- 27 Down: “__ so sorry!” – IAM
- 29 Down: Car fuel – GAS
- 32 Down: __ Majesty (queenly title) – HER
- 33 Down: Sound of an angry dog – GRR
- 34 Down: Allude (to) – REFER
- 35 Down: Disreputable, as a bar – SEEDY
- 37 Down: Didn’t take a date – WENTSTAG
- 38 Down: Important time period – ERA
- 41 Down: Female deer – DOE
- 43 Down: Overlook, as wrongdoing – CONDONE
- 45 Down: “Double-talk” chocolate-covered sphere – BONBON
- 46 Down: Potato sack fabric – BURLAP
- 47 Down: Bottom-line number – TOTAL
- 48 Down: Clean off chalk from – ERASE
- 49 Down: Throw with effort – HEAVE
- 50 Down: Command to an attack dog – SIC
- 53 Down: Holders of mattresses – BEDS
- 56 Down: Tell a fib – LIE
- 57 Down: Explosive initials – TNT
- 58 Down: Castaway’s dwelling – HUT
- 59 Down: Crafty – SLY
The clues in this puzzle offer a dynamic mix of everyday vocabulary and specific professional descriptions that keep the solver engaged. Many prompts rely on familiar idioms and “fill-in-the-blank” phrases, while others use concise synonyms to define common objects and actions. You will notice a recurring focus on nature, clothing, and human traits, creating a well-rounded linguistic challenge. The grid is designed so that shorter, punchy entries provide helpful starting points for the more descriptive and lengthy phrases. By blending literal definitions with subtle cultural references, the puzzle maintains a steady momentum that feels both logical and satisfying to complete. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.