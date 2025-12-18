Home » Puzzles » USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Today's USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Close forcefully – SLAM
  • 5 Across: Rock-band boxes – AMPS
  • 9 Across: Range of view – SCOPE
  • 14 Across: Toothpaste holder – TUBE
  • 15 Across: Bargain hunter’s delight – SALE
  • 16 Across: Easy putt – TAPIN
  • 17 Across: Face-to-face exam – ORAL
  • 18 Across: Maple or mahogany – TREE
  • 19 Across: Modify, as a law – AMEND
  • 20 Across: Post-office employee – LETTERCARRIER
  • 23 Across: Point opposite WNW – ESE
  • 24 Across: ”That feels great!” – AAH
  • 25 Across: Impressive displays – ARRAYS
  • 28 Across: Help with the dishes – DRY
  • 29 Across: Baseball slugger’s stat – RBI
  • 31 Across: CEO’s ”Right now!”- ASAP
  • 32 Across: Oodles – ALOT
  • 34 Across: Doesn’t tell the truth – LIES
  • 35 Across: __ la la (singing syllables) – TRA
  • 36 Across: Airline employee – FLIGHTATTENDANT
  • 40 Across: Tree with acorns – OAK
  • 41 Across: Misfortunes – WOES
  • 42 Across: Yours and mine – OURS
  • 43 Across: Iowa college city – AMES
  • 45 Across: Letter before tee – ESS
  • 46 Across: Cow’s complaint – MOO
  • 47 Across: Just hang around – LOITER
  • 49 Across: Ship’s distress call- SOS
  • 50 Across: Fitness center – SPA
  • 53 Across: Rug-care company employee – CARPETCLEANER
  • 57 Across: Scarlett of ”Gone With the Wind” – OHARA
  • 59 Across: ”Spoiled” tot – BRAT
  • 60 Across: In the neighborhood – NEAR
  • 61 Across: Components – PARTS
  • 62 Across: Hay unit – BALE
  • 63 Across: Mexican snack – TACO
  • 64 Across: The ones here – THESE
  • 65 Across: Drove too fast – SPED
  • 66 Across: Distort, as data – SKEW

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Took part in a theft – STOLE
  • 2 Down: Entices – LURES
  • 3 Down: Ease off – ABATE
  • 4 Down: Turn to liquid – MELT
  • 5 Down: Off the path – ASTRAY
  • 6 Down: February follower – MARCH
  • 7 Down: ”Not guilty,” for one – PLEA
  • 8 Down: Fortune-teller – SEER
  • 9 Down: Set of steps between floors – STAIR
  • 10 Down: Photographer’s device – CAMERA
  • 11 Down: Aria singer – OPERASTAR
  • 12 Down: Bowler’s target – PIN
  • 13 Down: Conclude – END
  • 21 Down: Our home planet – EARTH
  • 22 Down: Salary hike – RAISE
  • 26 Down: Knitter’s materials – YARNS
  • 27 Down: Minor dispute – SPAT
  • 28 Down: Spaniel or setter – DOG
  • 29 Down: Formal ceremonies – RITES
  • 30 Down: Makes a wager – BETS
  • 32 Down: San Antonio landmark – ALAMO
  • 33 Down: ”It’s no concern of mine” – LIKEICARE
  • 34 Down: Vietnam neighbor – LAOS
  • 36 Down: Mare’s baby – FOAL
  • 37 Down: Pipsqueak – TWERP
  • 38 Down: Lariat loop – NOOSE
  • 39 Down: Twosome – DUO
  • 44 Down: Makes the first move – STARTS
  • 46 Down: Lost feathers – MOLTED
  • 48 Down: Wipe away, as chalk – ERASE
  • 49 Down: Butcher-shop machine – SCALE
  • 50 Down: Walk on tiptoes – SNEAK
  • 51 Down: War’s opposite – PEACE
  • 52 Down: Cupid’s weapon – ARROW
  • 54 Down: Eases off – EBBS
  • 55 Down: Mouse-catching device – TRAP
  • 56 Down: Picnic pests – ANTS
  • 57 Down: Don’t participate, with ”out” – OPT
  • 58 Down: ”A likely story!” – HAH

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword is a model of efficient design, using common professional roles to create a sense of community and movement. It cleverly weaves common professional roles into its longest entries—such as a mail carrier, a plane staffer, and a floor cleaner—to create a sense of community and purposeful movement throughout the grid. By balancing these career-focused paths with very accessible clues about nature, the home, and basic actions, the solve remains friendly and avoids frustratingly obscure vocabulary. The result is a smooth, high-quality experience that feels both relatable and satisfyingly structured. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.

  • The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
  • The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
  • Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
  • Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Connections #922 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

NYT Strands #656 Hints and Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Wordle #1644 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

Quordle #1425 Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Octordle #1425 Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Pips #123 Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Greek War God – Crossword Clue Answers

Beat Rapidly – Crossword Clue Answers