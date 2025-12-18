USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Close forcefully – SLAM

Close forcefully – 5 Across: Rock-band boxes – AMPS

Rock-band boxes – 9 Across: Range of view – SCOPE

Range of view – 14 Across: Toothpaste holder – TUBE

Toothpaste holder – 15 Across: Bargain hunter’s delight – SALE

Bargain hunter’s delight – 16 Across: Easy putt – TAPIN

Easy putt – 17 Across: Face-to-face exam – ORAL

Face-to-face exam – 18 Across: Maple or mahogany – TREE

Maple or mahogany – 19 Across: Modify, as a law – AMEND

Modify, as a law – 20 Across: Post-office employee – LETTERCARRIER

Post-office employee – 23 Across: Point opposite WNW – ESE

Point opposite WNW – 24 Across: ”That feels great!” – AAH

”That feels great!” – 25 Across: Impressive displays – ARRAYS

Impressive displays – 28 Across: Help with the dishes – DRY

Help with the dishes – 29 Across: Baseball slugger’s stat – RBI

Baseball slugger’s stat – 31 Across: CEO’s ”Right now!”- ASAP

CEO’s ”Right now!”- 32 Across: Oodles – ALOT

Oodles – 34 Across: Doesn’t tell the truth – LIES

Doesn’t tell the truth – 35 Across: __ la la (singing syllables) – TRA

__ la la (singing syllables) – 36 Across: Airline employee – FLIGHTATTENDANT

Airline employee – 40 Across: Tree with acorns – OAK

Tree with acorns – 41 Across: Misfortunes – WOES

Misfortunes – 42 Across: Yours and mine – OURS

Yours and mine – 43 Across: Iowa college city – AMES

Iowa college city – 45 Across: Letter before tee – ESS

Letter before tee – 46 Across: Cow’s complaint – MOO

Cow’s complaint – 47 Across: Just hang around – LOITER

Just hang around – 49 Across: Ship’s distress call- SOS

Ship’s distress call- 50 Across: Fitness center – SPA

Fitness center – 53 Across: Rug-care company employee – CARPETCLEANER

Rug-care company employee – 57 Across: Scarlett of ”Gone With the Wind” – OHARA

Scarlett of ”Gone With the Wind” – 59 Across: ”Spoiled” tot – BRAT

”Spoiled” tot – 60 Across: In the neighborhood – NEAR

In the neighborhood – 61 Across: Components – PARTS

Components – 62 Across: Hay unit – BALE

Hay unit – 63 Across: Mexican snack – TACO

Mexican snack – 64 Across: The ones here – THESE

The ones here – 65 Across: Drove too fast – SPED

Drove too fast – 66 Across: Distort, as data – SKEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Took part in a theft – STOLE

Took part in a theft – 2 Down: Entices – LURES

Entices – 3 Down: Ease off – ABATE

Ease off – 4 Down: Turn to liquid – MELT

Turn to liquid – 5 Down: Off the path – ASTRAY

Off the path – 6 Down: February follower – MARCH

February follower – 7 Down: ”Not guilty,” for one – PLEA

”Not guilty,” for one – 8 Down: Fortune-teller – SEER

Fortune-teller – 9 Down: Set of steps between floors – STAIR

Set of steps between floors – 10 Down: Photographer’s device – CAMERA

Photographer’s device – 11 Down: Aria singer – OPERASTAR

Aria singer – 12 Down: Bowler’s target – PIN

Bowler’s target – 13 Down: Conclude – END

Conclude – 21 Down: Our home planet – EARTH

Our home planet – 22 Down: Salary hike – RAISE

Salary hike – 26 Down: Knitter’s materials – YARNS

Knitter’s materials – 27 Down: Minor dispute – SPAT

Minor dispute – 28 Down: Spaniel or setter – DOG

Spaniel or setter – 29 Down: Formal ceremonies – RITES

Formal ceremonies – 30 Down: Makes a wager – BETS

Makes a wager – 32 Down: San Antonio landmark – ALAMO

San Antonio landmark – 33 Down: ”It’s no concern of mine” – LIKEICARE

”It’s no concern of mine” – 34 Down: Vietnam neighbor – LAOS

Vietnam neighbor – 36 Down: Mare’s baby – FOAL

Mare’s baby – 37 Down: Pipsqueak – TWERP

Pipsqueak – 38 Down: Lariat loop – NOOSE

Lariat loop – 39 Down: Twosome – DUO

Twosome – 44 Down: Makes the first move – STARTS

Makes the first move – 46 Down: Lost feathers – MOLTED

Lost feathers – 48 Down: Wipe away, as chalk – ERASE

Wipe away, as chalk – 49 Down: Butcher-shop machine – SCALE

Butcher-shop machine – 50 Down: Walk on tiptoes – SNEAK

Walk on tiptoes – 51 Down: War’s opposite – PEACE

War’s opposite – 52 Down: Cupid’s weapon – ARROW

Cupid’s weapon – 54 Down: Eases off – EBBS

Eases off – 55 Down: Mouse-catching device – TRAP

Mouse-catching device – 56 Down: Picnic pests – ANTS

Picnic pests – 57 Down: Don’t participate, with ”out” – OPT

Don’t participate, with ”out” – 58 Down: ”A likely story!” – HAH

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword is a model of efficient design, using common professional roles to create a sense of community and movement. It cleverly weaves common professional roles into its longest entries—such as a mail carrier, a plane staffer, and a floor cleaner—to create a sense of community and purposeful movement throughout the grid. By balancing these career-focused paths with very accessible clues about nature, the home, and basic actions, the solve remains friendly and avoids frustratingly obscure vocabulary. The result is a smooth, high-quality experience that feels both relatable and satisfyingly structured. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.