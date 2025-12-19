USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 19, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Basketball targets – HOOPS
- 6 Across: Speak unclearly – SLUR
- 10 Across: File-folder projections – TABS
- 14 Across: French impressionist Édouard – MANET
- 15 Across: Job for a lawyer – CASE
- 16 Across: Money in Italy – EURO
- 17 Across: Playful aquatic mammal – OTTER
- 18 Across: Above – OVER
- 19 Across: Constellation component – STAR
- 20 Across: Mega-quantity, low-quality computer apps – SHOVELWARE
- 22 Across: Carryall bag – TOTE
- 23 Across: Language suffix – ESE
- 24 Across: Hourglass filler – SAND
- 26 Across: Superlative suffix – EST
- 29 Across: Backtalk – SASS
- 32 Across: Musical scale starter – DOREMI
- 36 Across: Moisturizer ingredient – ALOE
- 38 Across: Real-estate ”success” sign – SOLD
- 40 Across: ’70s president – NIXON
- 41 Across: Major Hollywood thoroughfare – SUNSETBOULEVARD
- 44 Across: Build, as a building – ERECT
- 45 Across: Not very good – SOSO
- 46 Across: Otherwise – ELSE
- 47 Across: Nursery-rhyme fussy eaters – SPRATS
- 49 Across: School support grps. – PTAS
- 51 Across: __-Mex cuisine – TEX
- 52 Across: Local vet’s patients – PETS
- 54 Across: Bit of makeup – DAB
- 56 Across: Long story – SAGA
- 59 Across: Fate of some Biblical swords – PLOWSHARES
- 65 Across: Egg on – PROD
- 66 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE
- 67 Across: Residence – ABODE
- 68 Across: Office assistant – AIDE
- 69 Across: Commercial on the tube – TVAD
- 70 Across: Black bird – RAVEN
- 71 Across: Church service – MASS
- 72 Across: ”Electric” swimmers – EELS
- 73 Across: ”You __ serious?” – ARENT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Medical insurance cos. – HMOS
- 2 Down: Swearing-in – OATH
- 3 Down: Not fooled by – ONTO
- 4 Down: Source of annoyance – PEEVE
- 5 Down: Emphasize – STRESS
- 6 Down: Trash-hauling boat – SCOW
- 7 Down: Volcanic flow – LAVA
- 8 Down: Consumers – USERS
- 9 Down: Peruse again – REREAD
- 10 Down: 11 Down buyer’s tryout – TESTDRIVE
- 11 Down: Coupe or convertible – AUTO
- 12 Down: Unruly kid – BRAT
- 13 Down: Feeling achy – SORE
- 21 Down: Smallest possible – LEAST
- 25 Down: __ of the above – NONE
- 26 Down: Uncomplicates – EASES
- 27 Down: Drink noisily – SLURP
- 28 Down: Copy-machine supply – TONER
- 30 Down: Weeps loudly – SOBS
- 31 Down: Pleasure boat – SLOOP
- 33 Down: Praise highly – EXALT
- 34 Down: Telegraph inventor – MORSE
- 35 Down: Back-of-book listing – INDEX
- 37 Down: Antics – ESCAPADES
- 39 Down: Do some housework – DUST
- 42 Down: Suffix for kitchen – ETTE
- 43 Down: Large quantities – LOADS
- 48 Down: Tampa neighbor, for short – STPETE
- 50 Down: North African desert – SAHARA
- 53 Down: Work too hard – SLAVE
- 55 Down: Kiddie-lit elephant – BABAR
- 56 Down: Unwanted e-mail – SPAM
- 57 Down: Soprano performance – ARIA
- 58 Down: Mount Olympus residents – GODS
- 60 Down: Egg-shaped – OVAL
- 61 Down: Gets married – WEDS
- 62 Down: Wander around – ROVE
- 63 Down: Adam and Eve’s home – EDEN
- 64 Down: Mailed away – SENT
This USA Today Easy Crossword puzzle is a great mix of old and new. It features everything from famous historical figures and classic landmarks to modern terms for annoying computer apps. The best part of this crossword is how the long words in the middle help you solve the rest of the grid. Even if you get stuck on a tricky name or a specific suffix, the simpler clues around them make it easy to figure out the missing letters. It feels very challenging enough to keep you thinking, but smooth enough to finish quickly. It’s a fun, relaxing way to test your general knowledge! I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.