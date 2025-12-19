USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 19, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Basketball targets – HOOPS

Basketball targets – 6 Across: Speak unclearly – SLUR

Speak unclearly – 10 Across: File-folder projections – TABS

File-folder projections – 14 Across: French impressionist Édouard – MANET

French impressionist Édouard – 15 Across: Job for a lawyer – CASE

Job for a lawyer – 16 Across: Money in Italy – EURO

Money in Italy – 17 Across: Playful aquatic mammal – OTTER

Playful aquatic mammal – 18 Across: Above – OVER

Above – 19 Across: Constellation component – STAR

Constellation component – 20 Across: Mega-quantity, low-quality computer apps – SHOVELWARE

Mega-quantity, low-quality computer apps – 22 Across: Carryall bag – TOTE

Carryall bag – 23 Across: Language suffix – ESE

Language suffix – 24 Across: Hourglass filler – SAND

Hourglass filler – 26 Across: Superlative suffix – EST

Superlative suffix – 29 Across: Backtalk – SASS

Backtalk – 32 Across: Musical scale starter – DOREMI

Musical scale starter – 36 Across: Moisturizer ingredient – ALOE

Moisturizer ingredient – 38 Across: Real-estate ”success” sign – SOLD

Real-estate ”success” sign – 40 Across: ’70s president – NIXON

’70s president – 41 Across: Major Hollywood thoroughfare – SUNSETBOULEVARD

Major Hollywood thoroughfare – 44 Across: Build, as a building – ERECT

Build, as a building – 45 Across: Not very good – SOSO

Not very good – 46 Across: Otherwise – ELSE

Otherwise – 47 Across: Nursery-rhyme fussy eaters – SPRATS

Nursery-rhyme fussy eaters – 49 Across: School support grps. – PTAS

School support grps. – 51 Across: __-Mex cuisine – TEX

__-Mex cuisine – 52 Across: Local vet’s patients – PETS

Local vet’s patients – 54 Across: Bit of makeup – DAB

Bit of makeup – 56 Across: Long story – SAGA

Long story – 59 Across: Fate of some Biblical swords – PLOWSHARES

Fate of some Biblical swords – 65 Across: Egg on – PROD

Egg on – 66 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE

Roof overhang – 67 Across: Residence – ABODE

Residence – 68 Across: Office assistant – AIDE

Office assistant – 69 Across: Commercial on the tube – TVAD

Commercial on the tube – 70 Across: Black bird – RAVEN

Black bird – 71 Across: Church service – MASS

Church service – 72 Across: ”Electric” swimmers – EELS

”Electric” swimmers – 73 Across: ”You __ serious?” – ARENT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Medical insurance cos. – HMOS

Medical insurance cos. – 2 Down: Swearing-in – OATH

Swearing-in – 3 Down: Not fooled by – ONTO

Not fooled by – 4 Down: Source of annoyance – PEEVE

Source of annoyance – 5 Down: Emphasize – STRESS

Emphasize – 6 Down: Trash-hauling boat – SCOW

Trash-hauling boat – 7 Down: Volcanic flow – LAVA

Volcanic flow – 8 Down: Consumers – USERS

Consumers – 9 Down: Peruse again – REREAD

Peruse again – 10 Down: 11 Down buyer’s tryout – TESTDRIVE

11 Down buyer’s tryout – 11 Down: Coupe or convertible – AUTO

Coupe or convertible – 12 Down: Unruly kid – BRAT

Unruly kid – 13 Down: Feeling achy – SORE

Feeling achy – 21 Down: Smallest possible – LEAST

Smallest possible – 25 Down: __ of the above – NONE

__ of the above – 26 Down: Uncomplicates – EASES

Uncomplicates – 27 Down: Drink noisily – SLURP

Drink noisily – 28 Down: Copy-machine supply – TONER

Copy-machine supply – 30 Down: Weeps loudly – SOBS

Weeps loudly – 31 Down: Pleasure boat – SLOOP

Pleasure boat – 33 Down: Praise highly – EXALT

Praise highly – 34 Down: Telegraph inventor – MORSE

Telegraph inventor – 35 Down: Back-of-book listing – INDEX

Back-of-book listing – 37 Down: Antics – ESCAPADES

Antics – 39 Down: Do some housework – DUST

Do some housework – 42 Down: Suffix for kitchen – ETTE

Suffix for kitchen – 43 Down: Large quantities – LOADS

Large quantities – 48 Down: Tampa neighbor, for short – STPETE

Tampa neighbor, for short – 50 Down: North African desert – SAHARA

North African desert – 53 Down: Work too hard – SLAVE

Work too hard – 55 Down: Kiddie-lit elephant – BABAR

Kiddie-lit elephant – 56 Down: Unwanted e-mail – SPAM

Unwanted e-mail – 57 Down: Soprano performance – ARIA

Soprano performance – 58 Down: Mount Olympus residents – GODS

Mount Olympus residents – 60 Down: Egg-shaped – OVAL

Egg-shaped – 61 Down: Gets married – WEDS

Gets married – 62 Down: Wander around – ROVE

Wander around – 63 Down: Adam and Eve’s home – EDEN

Adam and Eve’s home – 64 Down: Mailed away – SENT

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword puzzle is a great mix of old and new. It features everything from famous historical figures and classic landmarks to modern terms for annoying computer apps. The best part of this crossword is how the long words in the middle help you solve the rest of the grid. Even if you get stuck on a tricky name or a specific suffix, the simpler clues around them make it easy to figure out the missing letters. It feels very challenging enough to keep you thinking, but smooth enough to finish quickly. It’s a fun, relaxing way to test your general knowledge! I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.