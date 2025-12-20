USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 20, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Break sharply – SNAP
- 5 Across: Unwanted breeze – DRAFT
- 10 Across: Pale-looking- WAN
- 13 Across: Honolulu’s island – OAHU
- 14 Across: British nobles – EARLS
- 15 Across: Shrewd – WILY
- 16 Across: Each, informally – APOP
- 17 Across: Move furtively – SNEAK
- 18 Across: Numbered roads: Abbr. – RTES
- 19 Across: Settle a restaurant bill – PAYTHETAB
- 21 Across: Childish giggle – TEHEE
- 22 Across: Milan coins – EUROS
- 23 Across: Toddler’s taboo – NONO
- 24 Across: Shakespearean verse – SONNET
- 27 Across: Seek advice from – CONSULT
- 30 Across: Step __ (hurry) – ONIT
- 31 Across: Kid around with – TEASE
- 33 Across: __ chi (martial art) – TAI
- 34 Across: Use a shovel – DIG
- 35 Across: Made airtight, as a window frame – CAULKED
- 37 Across: London’s loc. – END
- 38 Across: __ and aah – OOH
- 39 Across: Washing-machine cycle – RINSE
- 40 Across: A single time – ONCE
- 41 Across: Give unwanted advice – INTRUDE
- 43 Across: E-mail mailer – SENDER
- 45 Across: __ dish (mashed potatoes, e.g.) – SIDE
- 46 Across: Occupied, as a table – SATAT
- 48 Across: Nevada/California lake – TAHOE
- 50 Across: Recreational vehicle – MOTORHOME
- 54 Across: Fail to mention- OMIT
- 55 Across: Police-car wailer – SIREN
- 56 Across: School test – EXAM
- 57 Across: Football officials, for short – REFS
- 58 Across: Loosen, as a knot – UNTIE
- 59 Across: Mannerly man – GENT
- 60 Across: Explosive initials – TNT
- 61 Across: ”Refried” Mexican food – BEANS
- 62 Across: Change for a $5 bill – ONES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Hand-cleaning bar – SOAP
- 2 Down: California wine valley – NAPA
- 3 Down: Sailor’s ”Hello!” – AHOY
- 4 Down: Campsite shelter – PUPTENT
- 5 Down: Sahara, for one – DESERT
- 6 Down: Charged toward – RANTO
- 7 Down: Regions – AREAS
- 8 Down: Bodybuilder’s bane – FLAB
- 9 Down: ”For shame!” – TSK
- 10 Down: Perpetually – WITHOUTEND
- 11 Down: Downwind, for a ship – ALEE
- 12 Down: Wall St. trading venue – NYSE
- 15 Down: Small songbirds – WRENS
- 20 Down: Shade of color – HUE
- 21 Down: Added muscle, with ”up” – TONED
- 23 Down: Rudolph’s red feature – NOSE
- 24 Down: ”Me, too!” – SODOI
- 25 Down: Hamburger topping – ONION
- 26 Down: Moonlighter’s work period – NIGHTSHIFT
- 27 Down: Birthday dessert – CAKE
- 28 Down: Knight’s weapon – LANCE
- 29 Down: Lion’s cousin – TIGER
- 31 Down: Song – TUNE
- 32 Down: Letters after kays – ELS
- 35 Down: Impolite – CRUDE
- 36 Down: Office helper – AIDE
- 40 Down: Very busy – ONTHEGO
- 42 Down: Very funny folks – RIOTS
- 43 Down: Pebbles and boulders – STONES
- 44 Down: Corn portion – EAR
- 46 Down: Somewhat, informally – SORTA
- 47 Down: Didn’t go out for dinner – ATEIN
- 48 Down: Legal wrong – TORT
- 49 Down: Prayer conclusion – AMEN
- 50 Down: Source of coal – MINE
- 51 Down: Plow-pulling beasts – OXEN
- 52 Down: Horse’s hair – MANE
- 53 Down: CPR experts – EMTS
- 55 Down: Undersea vessel – SUB
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy Crossword feels friendly and relaxing to solve. Several entries relate directly to money and transactions, such as paying bills, making change, or financial places, which are instantly familiar to most solvers. Alongside this, many Across clues focus on simple actions like moving, digging, loosening, teasing, or rinsing—basic verbs that keep the puzzle flowing smoothly and make progress feel natural. Also, the Down clues support this approach by reinforcing routine experiences, including household items, food, work schedules, and common expressions. They help connect the practical, money-related ideas and action-based Across entries, giving the grid a grounded, everyday feel. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
