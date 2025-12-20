USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

1 Across: Break sharply – SNAP

5 Across: Unwanted breeze – DRAFT

10 Across: Pale-looking- WAN

13 Across: Honolulu's island – OAHU

14 Across: British nobles – EARLS

15 Across: Shrewd – WILY

16 Across: Each, informally – APOP

17 Across: Move furtively – SNEAK

18 Across: Numbered roads: Abbr. – RTES

19 Across: Settle a restaurant bill – PAYTHETAB

21 Across: Childish giggle – TEHEE

22 Across: Milan coins – EUROS

23 Across: Toddler's taboo – NONO

24 Across: Shakespearean verse – SONNET

27 Across: Seek advice from – CONSULT

30 Across: Step __ (hurry) – ONIT

31 Across: Kid around with – TEASE

33 Across: __ chi (martial art) – TAI

34 Across: Use a shovel – DIG

35 Across: Made airtight, as a window frame – CAULKED

37 Across: London's loc. – END

38 Across: __ and aah – OOH

39 Across: Washing-machine cycle – RINSE

40 Across: A single time – ONCE

41 Across: Give unwanted advice – INTRUDE

43 Across: E-mail mailer – SENDER

45 Across: __ dish (mashed potatoes, e.g.) – SIDE

46 Across: Occupied, as a table – SATAT

48 Across: Nevada/California lake – TAHOE

50 Across: Recreational vehicle – MOTORHOME

54 Across: Fail to mention- OMIT

55 Across: Police-car wailer – SIREN

56 Across: School test – EXAM

57 Across: Football officials, for short – REFS

58 Across: Loosen, as a knot – UNTIE

59 Across: Mannerly man – GENT

60 Across: Explosive initials – TNT

61 Across: "Refried" Mexican food – BEANS

62 Across: Change for a $5 bill – ONES

1 Down: Hand-cleaning bar – SOAP

2 Down: California wine valley – NAPA

3 Down: Sailor's "Hello!" – AHOY

4 Down: Campsite shelter – PUPTENT

5 Down: Sahara, for one – DESERT

6 Down: Charged toward – RANTO

7 Down: Regions – AREAS

8 Down: Bodybuilder's bane – FLAB

9 Down: "For shame!" – TSK

10 Down: Perpetually – WITHOUTEND

11 Down: Downwind, for a ship – ALEE

12 Down: Wall St. trading venue – NYSE

15 Down: Small songbirds – WRENS

20 Down: Shade of color – HUE

21 Down: Added muscle, with "up" – TONED

23 Down: Rudolph's red feature – NOSE

24 Down: "Me, too!" – SODOI

25 Down: Hamburger topping – ONION

26 Down: Moonlighter's work period – NIGHTSHIFT

27 Down: Birthday dessert – CAKE

28 Down: Knight's weapon – LANCE

29 Down: Lion's cousin – TIGER

31 Down: Song – TUNE

32 Down: Letters after kays – ELS

35 Down: Impolite – CRUDE

36 Down: Office helper – AIDE

40 Down: Very busy – ONTHEGO

42 Down: Very funny folks – RIOTS

43 Down: Pebbles and boulders – STONES

44 Down: Corn portion – EAR

46 Down: Somewhat, informally – SORTA

47 Down: Didn't go out for dinner – ATEIN

48 Down: Legal wrong – TORT

49 Down: Prayer conclusion – AMEN

50 Down: Source of coal – MINE

51 Down: Plow-pulling beasts – OXEN

52 Down: Horse's hair – MANE

53 Down: CPR experts – EMTS

55 Down: Undersea vessel – SUB

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword feels friendly and relaxing to solve. Several entries relate directly to money and transactions, such as paying bills, making change, or financial places, which are instantly familiar to most solvers. Alongside this, many Across clues focus on simple actions like moving, digging, loosening, teasing, or rinsing—basic verbs that keep the puzzle flowing smoothly and make progress feel natural. Also, the Down clues support this approach by reinforcing routine experiences, including household items, food, work schedules, and common expressions. They help connect the practical, money-related ideas and action-based Across entries, giving the grid a grounded, everyday feel. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.