USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 21, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Make into law – ENACT
- 6 Across: Applaud – CLAP
- 10 Across: TV watchdog org. – FCC
- 13 Across: Tiny: Prefix – MICRO
- 14 Across: Aristocratic – NOBLE
- 16 Across: Promise of payment – IOU
- 17 Across: Camper’s bedding – SLEEPINGBAG
- 19 Across: Massage – RUB
- 20 Across: Dad’s boy – SON
- 21 Across: Approximately – ORSO
- 22 Across: Relaxing resort – SPA
- 23 Across: Extreme delight – RAPTURE
- 27 Across: Winter hand warmer – MITTEN
- 29 Across: Commotion – ADO
- 30 Across: Turnpike fee – TOLL
- 32 Across: Largest continent – ASIA
- 33 Across: Prey for cats – MICE
- 35 Across: ”This won’t hurt __!” – ABIT
- 37 Across: Group of three – TRIAD
- 40 Across: Chinese lap dog – PEKE
- 41 Across: Rounded roofs – DOMES
- 43 Across: Border line – EDGE
- 44 Across: Plaintiffs – SUERS
- 46 Across: Had a good cry – WEPT
- 47 Across: Hits the slopes – SKIS
- 48 Across: Use a stopwatch on – TIME
- 50 Across: Titles for knights – SIRS
- 52 Across: Similar type – ILK
- 53 Across: ”How’s this?” – LIKEIT
- 55 Across: Contributes – DONATES
- 57 Across: __ Arbor, MI – ANN
- 58 Across: Defrost – THAW
- 61 Across: Silent assent – NOD
- 62 Across: Prefix for corn or form – UNI
- 63 Across: Camper’s footwear – HIKINGBOOTS
- 68 Across: Boxing official, for short – REF
- 69 Across: Space fantasy genre – SCIFI
- 70 Across: Thorny plant – BRIAR
- 71 Across: Exist – ARE
- 72 Across: Use scissors on – SNIPS
- 73 Across: Canine cries – YELPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Letters after els – EMS
- 2 Down: Zilch – NIL
- 3 Down: Highest card – ACE
- 4 Down: Highest part of a wave – CREST
- 5 Down: Reach the highest point – TOPOUT
- 6 Down: MSNBC rival – CNN
- 7 Down: Corporate symbol – LOGO
- 8 Down: Shortened wd. – ABBR
- 9 Down: TV-screen variety – PLASMA
- 10 Down: Camper’s emergency gear – FIRSTAIDKIT
- 11 Down: Two-door car – COUPE
- 12 Down: Person from Havana – CUBAN
- 15 Down: Self-centered one – EGOIST
- 18 Down: Bit of progress – INROAD
- 23 Down: Highway exits – RAMPS
- 24 Down: French farewell – ADIEU
- 25 Down: Camper’s cutter – POCKETKNIFE
- 26 Down: Macaroni shape – ELBOW
- 28 Down: Grows weary – TIRES
- 31 Down: Green citrus fruits – LIMES
- 34 Down: Spine-tingling – EERIE
- 36 Down: Lukewarm – TEPID
- 38 Down: Quick on one’s feet – AGILE
- 39 Down: Classroom furniture – DESKS
- 42 Down: Powerful – STRONG
- 45 Down: Shoers of horses – SMITHS
- 49 Down: Moral values – ETHICS
- 51 Down: Hoity-toity – SNOBBY
- 53 Down: First Lady before Michelle – LAURA
- 54 Down: Below the surface – INNER
- 56 Down: Idolize – ADORE
- 59 Down: Similar in nature – AKIN
- 60 Down: Internet café service – WIFI
- 64 Down: Small bite – NIP
- 65 Down: Lubricate – OIL
- 66 Down: Knock lightly – TAP
- 67 Down: AARP members: Abbr. – SRS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy crossword did exactly what it promised. Quick, breezy, and low stress, but not brainless. The clues were super direct, the fill felt clean, and you could basically fly through the grid without second guessing yourself. It was perfect as a confidence boost or a warm up before something tougher. Not trying to reinvent anything, just solid and satisfying in a very chill way.
