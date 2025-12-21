Home » Puzzles » USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 21, 2025.

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Make into law – ENACT
  • 6 Across: Applaud – CLAP
  • 10 Across: TV watchdog org. – FCC
  • 13 Across: Tiny: Prefix – MICRO
  • 14 Across: Aristocratic – NOBLE
  • 16 Across: Promise of payment – IOU
  • 17 Across: Camper’s bedding – SLEEPINGBAG
  • 19 Across: Massage – RUB
  • 20 Across: Dad’s boy – SON
  • 21 Across: Approximately – ORSO
  • 22 Across: Relaxing resort – SPA
  • 23 Across: Extreme delight – RAPTURE
  • 27 Across: Winter hand warmer – MITTEN
  • 29 Across: Commotion – ADO
  • 30 Across: Turnpike fee – TOLL
  • 32 Across: Largest continent – ASIA
  • 33 Across: Prey for cats – MICE
  • 35 Across: ”This won’t hurt __!” – ABIT
  • 37 Across: Group of three – TRIAD
  • 40 Across: Chinese lap dog – PEKE
  • 41 Across: Rounded roofs – DOMES
  • 43 Across: Border line – EDGE
  • 44 Across: Plaintiffs – SUERS
  • 46 Across: Had a good cry – WEPT
  • 47 Across: Hits the slopes – SKIS
  • 48 Across: Use a stopwatch on – TIME
  • 50 Across: Titles for knights – SIRS
  • 52 Across: Similar type – ILK
  • 53 Across: ”How’s this?” – LIKEIT
  • 55 Across: Contributes – DONATES
  • 57 Across: __ Arbor, MI – ANN
  • 58 Across: Defrost – THAW
  • 61 Across: Silent assent – NOD
  • 62 Across: Prefix for corn or form – UNI
  • 63 Across: Camper’s footwear – HIKINGBOOTS
  • 68 Across: Boxing official, for short – REF
  • 69 Across: Space fantasy genre – SCIFI
  • 70 Across: Thorny plant – BRIAR
  • 71 Across: Exist – ARE
  • 72 Across: Use scissors on – SNIPS
  • 73 Across: Canine cries – YELPS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Letters after els – EMS
  • 2 Down: Zilch – NIL
  • 3 Down: Highest card – ACE
  • 4 Down: Highest part of a wave – CREST
  • 5 Down: Reach the highest point – TOPOUT
  • 6 Down: MSNBC rival – CNN
  • 7 Down: Corporate symbol – LOGO
  • 8 Down: Shortened wd. – ABBR
  • 9 Down: TV-screen variety – PLASMA
  • 10 Down: Camper’s emergency gear – FIRSTAIDKIT
  • 11 Down: Two-door car – COUPE
  • 12 Down: Person from Havana – CUBAN
  • 15 Down: Self-centered one – EGOIST
  • 18 Down: Bit of progress – INROAD
  • 23 Down: Highway exits – RAMPS
  • 24 Down: French farewell – ADIEU
  • 25 Down: Camper’s cutter – POCKETKNIFE
  • 26 Down: Macaroni shape – ELBOW
  • 28 Down: Grows weary – TIRES
  • 31 Down: Green citrus fruits – LIMES
  • 34 Down: Spine-tingling – EERIE
  • 36 Down: Lukewarm – TEPID
  • 38 Down: Quick on one’s feet – AGILE
  • 39 Down: Classroom furniture – DESKS
  • 42 Down: Powerful – STRONG
  • 45 Down: Shoers of horses – SMITHS
  • 49 Down: Moral values – ETHICS
  • 51 Down: Hoity-toity – SNOBBY
  • 53 Down: First Lady before Michelle – LAURA
  • 54 Down: Below the surface – INNER
  • 56 Down: Idolize – ADORE
  • 59 Down: Similar in nature – AKIN
  • 60 Down: Internet café service – WIFI
  • 64 Down: Small bite – NIP
  • 65 Down: Lubricate – OIL
  • 66 Down: Knock lightly – TAP
  • 67 Down: AARP members: Abbr. – SRS

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy crossword did exactly what it promised. Quick, breezy, and low stress, but not brainless. The clues were super direct, the fill felt clean, and you could basically fly through the grid without second guessing yourself. It was perfect as a confidence boost or a warm up before something tougher. Not trying to reinvent anything, just solid and satisfying in a very chill way.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.

  • The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
  • The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
  • Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
  • Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

“Rapid Rise” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 21,...

The Telegraph Plusword 1,309 Answers Today: December 21, 2025

NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today: December 21, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (December 21, 2025)

“BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 21, 2025)

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1332: December 21, 2025

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1432 (December 21, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 21, 2025