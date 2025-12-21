USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Make into law – ENACT

Make into law – 6 Across: Applaud – CLAP

Applaud – 10 Across: TV watchdog org. – FCC

TV watchdog org. – 13 Across: Tiny: Prefix – MICRO

Tiny: Prefix – 14 Across: Aristocratic – NOBLE

Aristocratic – 16 Across: Promise of payment – IOU

Promise of payment – 17 Across: Camper’s bedding – SLEEPINGBAG

Camper’s bedding – 19 Across: Massage – RUB

Massage – 20 Across: Dad’s boy – SON

Dad’s boy – 21 Across: Approximately – ORSO

Approximately – 22 Across: Relaxing resort – SPA

Relaxing resort – 23 Across: Extreme delight – RAPTURE

Extreme delight – 27 Across: Winter hand warmer – MITTEN

Winter hand warmer – 29 Across: Commotion – ADO

Commotion – 30 Across: Turnpike fee – TOLL

Turnpike fee – 32 Across: Largest continent – ASIA

Largest continent – 33 Across: Prey for cats – MICE

Prey for cats – 35 Across: ”This won’t hurt __!” – ABIT

”This won’t hurt __!” – 37 Across: Group of three – TRIAD

Group of three – 40 Across: Chinese lap dog – PEKE

Chinese lap dog – 41 Across: Rounded roofs – DOMES

Rounded roofs – 43 Across: Border line – EDGE

Border line – 44 Across: Plaintiffs – SUERS

Plaintiffs – 46 Across: Had a good cry – WEPT

Had a good cry – 47 Across: Hits the slopes – SKIS

Hits the slopes – 48 Across: Use a stopwatch on – TIME

Use a stopwatch on – 50 Across: Titles for knights – SIRS

Titles for knights – 52 Across: Similar type – ILK

Similar type – 53 Across: ”How’s this?” – LIKEIT

”How’s this?” – 55 Across: Contributes – DONATES

Contributes – 57 Across: __ Arbor, MI – ANN

__ Arbor, MI – 58 Across: Defrost – THAW

Defrost – 61 Across: Silent assent – NOD

Silent assent – 62 Across: Prefix for corn or form – UNI

Prefix for corn or form – 63 Across: Camper’s footwear – HIKINGBOOTS

Camper’s footwear – 68 Across: Boxing official, for short – REF

Boxing official, for short – 69 Across: Space fantasy genre – SCIFI

Space fantasy genre – 70 Across: Thorny plant – BRIAR

Thorny plant – 71 Across: Exist – ARE

Exist – 72 Across: Use scissors on – SNIPS

Use scissors on – 73 Across: Canine cries – YELPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Letters after els – EMS

Letters after els – 2 Down: Zilch – NIL

Zilch – 3 Down: Highest card – ACE

Highest card – 4 Down: Highest part of a wave – CREST

Highest part of a wave – 5 Down: Reach the highest point – TOPOUT

Reach the highest point – 6 Down: MSNBC rival – CNN

MSNBC rival – 7 Down: Corporate symbol – LOGO

Corporate symbol – 8 Down: Shortened wd. – ABBR

Shortened wd. – 9 Down: TV-screen variety – PLASMA

TV-screen variety – 10 Down: Camper’s emergency gear – FIRSTAIDKIT

Camper’s emergency gear – 11 Down: Two-door car – COUPE

Two-door car – 12 Down: Person from Havana – CUBAN

Person from Havana – 15 Down: Self-centered one – EGOIST

Self-centered one – 18 Down: Bit of progress – INROAD

Bit of progress – 23 Down: Highway exits – RAMPS

Highway exits – 24 Down: French farewell – ADIEU

French farewell – 25 Down: Camper’s cutter – POCKETKNIFE

Camper’s cutter – 26 Down: Macaroni shape – ELBOW

Macaroni shape – 28 Down: Grows weary – TIRES

Grows weary – 31 Down: Green citrus fruits – LIMES

Green citrus fruits – 34 Down: Spine-tingling – EERIE

Spine-tingling – 36 Down: Lukewarm – TEPID

Lukewarm – 38 Down: Quick on one’s feet – AGILE

Quick on one’s feet – 39 Down: Classroom furniture – DESKS

Classroom furniture – 42 Down: Powerful – STRONG

Powerful – 45 Down: Shoers of horses – SMITHS

Shoers of horses – 49 Down: Moral values – ETHICS

Moral values – 51 Down: Hoity-toity – SNOBBY

Hoity-toity – 53 Down: First Lady before Michelle – LAURA

First Lady before Michelle – 54 Down: Below the surface – INNER

Below the surface – 56 Down: Idolize – ADORE

Idolize – 59 Down: Similar in nature – AKIN

Similar in nature – 60 Down: Internet café service – WIFI

Internet café service – 64 Down: Small bite – NIP

Small bite – 65 Down: Lubricate – OIL

Lubricate – 66 Down: Knock lightly – TAP

Knock lightly – 67 Down: AARP members: Abbr. – SRS

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy crossword did exactly what it promised. Quick, breezy, and low stress, but not brainless. The clues were super direct, the fill felt clean, and you could basically fly through the grid without second guessing yourself. It was perfect as a confidence boost or a warm up before something tougher. Not trying to reinvent anything, just solid and satisfying in a very chill way.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.