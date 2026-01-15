USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for January 15, 2026.
USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Eyelid hair – LASH
- 5 Across: Keep for the future – SAVE
- 9 Across: Baton-passing race – RELAY
- 14 Across: __ now (so far) – UPTO
- 15 Across: Very amazed – AWED
- 16 Across: Elude capture by – EVADE
- 17 Across: Authentic – REAL
- 18 Across: Behind schedule – LATE
- 19 Across: Allows to borrow – LENDS
- 20 Across: Long cables for reaching electrical outlets – EXTENSIONCORDS
- 23 Across: __ bran muffin – OAT
- 24 Across: Horse food in bales – HAY
- 25 Across: Gowns of India – SARIS
- 28 Across: Settled a bill – PAID
- 30 Across: 60 Minutes network – CBS
- 33 Across: Mysterious glows – AURAS
- 34 Across: Weight increase – GAIN
- 35 Across: Vicinity – AREA
- 36 Across: Devices for reaching food box- es on high shelves – GROCERYGRABBERS
- 39 Across: “So what __ is new?” – ELSE
- 40 Across: Metallic rocks – ORES
- 41 Across: Summits – ACMES
- 42 Across: Change the color of – DYE
- 43 Across: Ballpark jeers – BOOS
- 44 Across: Balance-sheet plus – ASSET
- 45 Across: Occupy a chair – SIT
- 46 Across: __-fi (UFO stories) – SCI
- 47 Across: Devices for reaching itches behind you – BACKSCRATCHERS
- 55 Across: Any literary category – GENRE
- 56 Across: Letterhead emblem – LOGO
- 57 Across: Woodwind instrument – OBOE
- 58 Across: Wedding platform – ALTAR
- 59 Across: Software manual reader – USER
- 60 Across: Rooster or ram – MALE
- 61 Across: Minor errors – SLIPS
- 62 Across: Deep choir voice – BASS
- 63 Across: A sight for sore __ – EYES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Angler’s enticement device – LURE
- 2 Down: Pinnacle – APEX
- 3 Down: Number in a spreadsheet – STAT
- 4 Down: Center of a bagel – HOLE
- 5 Down: Dips for tortilla chips – SALSAS
- 6 Down: Look forward to – AWAIT
- 7 Down: Presidential rejection – VETO
- 8 Down: Garden in Genesis – EDEN
- 9 Down: Place new film in a camera – RELOAD
- 10 Down: __ now and then (occasionally) – EVERY
- 11 Down: Touch down on a runway – LAND
- 12 Down: Calculates a sum – ADDS
- 13 Down: “Of course!” – YES
- 21 Down: Loud racket – NOISE
- 22 Down: Beijing’s country – CHINA
- 25 Down: Bad-tempered – SURLY
- 26 Down: Stood up – AROSE
- 27 Down: Event at a speedway – RACE
- 28 Down: Sheets in a notebook – PAGES
- 29 Down: Televises – AIRS
- 30 Down: Oreo’s filling – CREME
- 31 Down: Flat French hat – BERET
- 32 Down: Bratty talk – SASS
- 33 Down: Matured, as wine – AGED
- 34 Down: Greek pita sandwich – GYRO
- 35 Down: First lessons in reading – ABCS
- 37 Down: Tree’s underground parts – ROOTS
- 38 Down: Fundamental – BASIC
- 43 Down: Motorcycle riders – BIKERS
- 44 Down: Stage performers – ACTORS
- 45 Down: Little piece of paper – SCRAP
- 46 Down: Wise advisors – SAGES
- 47 Down: What rings at a front door – BELL
- 48 Down: Prefix meaning “against” – ANTI
- 49 Down: Fraternity or sorority – CLUB
- 50 Down: Civil rights icon Parks – ROSA
- 51 Down: Place of residence – HOME
- 52 Down: Online auction site – EBAY
- 53 Down: Performer’s part – ROLE
- 54 Down: Takes a look at – SEES
- 55 Down: Auto fuel – GAS
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The clues in this grid are anchored by three full-width horizontal entries that describe mechanical tools used for extending reach or physical relief. These thematic prompts are supported by a diverse array of shorter definitions covering musical instruments, traditional clothing, and biological terms. Several clues utilize “fill-in-the-blank” phrasing for common idioms, while others require specific knowledge of metallic ores and choir ranges. The resulting balance provides a cohesive solving experience where the long, reach-themed answers bridge various segments of the grid. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.