USSR Prison Camp – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – GULAG

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ZEK 4 Letters ZEKS 5 Letters GULAG, OFLAG, HANGI, HOGAN 6 Letters CORVEE, STALAG, CHANGI, HEROES, GULAGS, WOBANI, DACHAU 7 Letters SLAVERY, APPARAT, STALAGS, JOYCAMP 8 Letters SALTMINE, LUBYANKA, ROCKPILE, HEADLINE 9 Letters SERVITUDE, LABORCAMP, CHAINGANG, HARDLABOR, COOLHLUKE, DEATHCAMP, STALINISM, GLANDULAR, STUTTHOFF 10 Letters PRISONFARM, BARBEDWIRE, STALAGMITE, PRISONCAMP, GASCHAMBER 11 Letters STALACTITES 12 Letters NOMENKLAUJRA, GULAGRUSSIAN 13 Letters DETENTIONCAMP, KILLINGFIELDS, SACHSENHAUSEN 14 Letters INTERNMENTCAMP 15 Letters FORCEDLABORCAMP, MAUTHAUSENGUSEN 16 Letters PENALINSTITUTION 17 Letters CONCENTRATIONCAMP, PRISONEROFWARCAMP 19 Letters KONZENTRATIONSLAGER 20 Letters CORRECTIONALFACILITY 30 Letters PRISONCAMPFORPRISONERSOFWARORP

