Valve Maybe Developing a New PS5 ‘Killer’ Home Console

Only a few days have passed since the recent Fremont leaks, and Valve has filed for a new Trademark called Steam Frame. This has led many to believe that Valve, the parent company of Steam, could be planning to challenge Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox with its own home console. Apart from the rumored console, Valve also seems to be involved with developing various gaming hardware, a solid plan to challenge other giants in the field. Here is the story so far.

Valve Could Be Entering the Home Console Market With Its New Hardware

Various leaks and speculations hint that Valve could be developing three new gaming hardware codenamed Fremont, Roy, and Deckard. Fremont, as people believe, could be Valve’s challenge to PS5 and its variants. On the other hand, people speculate that Deckard is a next-gen VR headset, which could be a sequel to the Valve Index. Folks believe that Roy is a new controller design, most likely for Deckard.

It is also worth noting that the revealed official documents filed by Valve have two mentions of the “Steam Frame” trademark. One of them is for computer hardware and peripherals, while the other is for computer game consoles. This could be a hint that the rumored Fremont console could be officially named Steam Frame. To make things more interesting, a recent Geekbench leak revealed the specs of Valve’s upcoming hardware, further supporting the theory. The specs could very well be of a gaming device similar to consoles like PS5 and Xbox.

Could Steam Frame Be a New Valve Gaming Ecosystem?

This is another popular theory suggesting Steam Frame could be an umbrella name for a new and expanded Valve Gaming Ecosystem, encompassing new VR headsets, consoles, and controllers. It’s also possible that the “Steam Frame” could be a sequel to the Valve Index and be a next-gen VR headset. Valve has already captured a good section of the market with its Steam Deck, and releasing a home console would allow it to further challenge other consoles like the PS5 and Xbox.

However, Valve has yet to confirm any of the details. Hence, we recommend readers take everything with a grain of salt. Companies often trademark various names and then never use them. This might as well turn out to be, simply, a rumor.