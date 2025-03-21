Home » Gaming » Varesa Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Varesa Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

by Karan Singh
written by Karan Singh

Preparing to level up a new character in Genshin Impact requires planning and resource gathering. Varesa, the upcoming 5-star Electro Catalyst user from Natlan, will need specific materials for both character ascension and talent development. This guide covers everything you need to know about farming and collecting these materials before her release in Version 5.5 on March 26, 2025.

Varesa Overview

Varesa is a 5-star Electro Catalyst user who specializes in plunging attacks. She functions best as an Electro DPS character with a playstyle centered around aerial combat. Her kit enables her to perform frequent plunging attacks through her charged attacks and elemental skill, which raise her into the air.

varessa icon genshin impact (1)Details
NameVaresa
Rarity★★★★★ (5-star)
ElementElectro
Weapon TypeCatalyst
RegionNatlan
Release DateMarch 26, 2025 (Version 5.5)
TitleStrength in Serenity

Varesa Ascension Materials

Ascending Varesa to her maximum level will require various materials including Electro gemstones, Natlan local specialties, and monster drops from Natlan’s Saurian enemies. Here’s a complete breakdown of all ascension materials needed to ascend Varesa in Genshin Impact:

Ascension LevelMaterials RequiredMora Cost
Lv.20→Lv.40
Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Juvenile Fang
Juvenile Fang ×3

Skysplit Gembloom
Skysplit Gembloom ×3
Mora
20,000
Lv.40→Lv.50
Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Juvenile Fang
Juvenile Fang ×15

Skysplit Gembloom
Skysplit Gembloom ×10

Sparkless Statue Core
Sparkless Statue Core ×2
Mora
40,000
Lv.50→Lv.60
Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Seasoned Fang
Seasoned Fang ×12

Skysplit Gembloom
Skysplit Gembloom ×20

Sparkless Statue Core
Sparkless Statue Core ×4
Mora
60,000
Lv.60→Lv.70
Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Seasoned Fang
Seasoned Fang ×18

Skysplit Gembloom
Skysplit Gembloom ×30

Sparkless Statue Core
Sparkless Statue Core ×8
Mora
80,000
Lv.70→Lv.80
Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Tyrant's Fang
Tyrant’s Fang ×12

Skysplit Gembloom
Skysplit Gembloom ×45

Sparkless Statue Core
Sparkless Statue Core ×12
Mora
100,000
Lv.80→Lv.90
Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Tyrant's Fang
Tyrant’s Fang ×24

Skysplit Gembloom
Skysplit Gembloom ×60

Sparkless Statue Core
Sparkless Statue Core ×20
Mora
120,000
Total

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Juvenile Fang ×18

Seasoned Fang ×30

Tyrant’s Fang ×36

Skysplit Gembloom ×168

Sparkless Statue Core ×46
Mora
420,000

Where to Get Skysplit Gembloom in Genshin Impact?

Under Construction

Where to Get Sparkless Statue Core in Genshin Impact?

Under Construction

Vajrada Amethyst Location in Genshin Impact

Vajrada Amethyst materials (Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone) are the Electro-aligned ascension gems needed for all Electro characters, including Varesa:

Source TypeSpecific SourcesNotes
Electro Bosses• Electro Hypostasis (Mondstadt)
• Electro Regisvine (Sumeru)
• Thunder Manifestation (Inazuma)		Most reliable sources for Electro gems
Weekly Bosses• Stormterror Dvalin
• Azhdaha
• Childe
• Raiden Shogun
• Iniquitous Baptist		Drop random gem types; not guaranteed to be Electro
Other Bosses• Primo GeovishapOnly drops Electro gems when infused with Electro element
Crafting• 3 Vajrada Amethyst Slivers → 1 Fragment

• 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments → 1 Chunk

• 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks → 1 Gemstone		Available at any Alchemy Station
Souvenir Shops• Mondstadt’s “With Wind Comes Glory”

• Liyue’s “Mingxin Jewelry”		Limited to 6 Slivers (Mondstadt)

Limited to 12 Slivers (Liyue)

Saurian Fang Locations in Genshin Impact

The Saurian Fang materials (Juvenile Fang, Seasoned Fang, and Tyrant’s Fang) are dropped by the Saurian enemies found throughout the Natlan region.

Source TypeSpecific SourcesNotes
Natlan Saurian Enemies• Tepetlisaur Whelp
• Tepetlisaurus
• Koholasaurus Whelp
• Koholasaurus
• Yumkasaur Whelp
• Yumkasaurus
• Iktomisaurus
• Qucusaurus
• Qucusaurus Chick
• Iktomisaurus Chick		Found throughout Natlan region
Drop Rates by Enemy Level• Juvenile Fang: All Saurians

• Seasoned Fang: Lv.40+ Saurians

• Tyrant’s Fang: Lv.60+ Saurians		Higher World Levels increase drop rates
Crafting• 3 Juvenile Fangs → 1 Seasoned Fang

• 3 Seasoned Fangs → 1 Tyrant’s Fang		Available at any Alchemy Station
Paimon’s Bargains• Stardust Exchange (Seasoned Fang)
• Starglitter Exchange (Tyrant’s Fang)		Refreshes monthly

All Varesa Talent Materials

Leveling up Varesa’s talents will require talent books from the Conflict series, Saurian materials, and Eroded Scale-Feather. Here’s a complete breakdown of all talent materials needed:

Talent LevelMaterials Required Per TalentMora Cost
Lv.1→Lv.2
Teachings of Conflict
Teachings of Conflict ×3

Juvenile Fang
Juvenile Fang ×2
12,500
Lv.2→Lv.3
Guide to Conflict
Guide to Conflict ×2

Seasoned Fang
Seasoned Fang ×2
17,500
Lv.3→Lv.4
Guide to Conflict
Guide to Conflict ×4

Seasoned Fang
Seasoned Fang ×4
25,000
Lv.4→Lv.5
Guide to Conflict
Guide to Conflict ×6

Seasoned Fang
Seasoned Fang ×6
30,000
Lv.5→Lv.6
Guide to Conflict
Guide to Conflict ×9

Seasoned Fang
Seasoned Fang ×9
37,500
Lv.6→Lv.7
Philosophies of Conflict
Philosophies of Conflict ×4

Tyrant's Fang
Tyrant’s Fang ×4

Eroded Scale-Feather
Eroded Scale-Feather ×1
120,000
Lv.7→Lv.8
Philosophies of Conflict
Philosophies of Conflict ×6

Tyrant's Fang
Tyrant’s Fang ×6

Eroded Scale-Feather
Eroded Scale-Feather ×1
260,000
Lv.8→Lv.9
Philosophies of Conflict
Philosophies of Conflict ×12

Tyrant's Fang
Tyrant’s Fang ×9

Eroded Scale-Feather
Eroded Scale-Feather ×2
450,000
Lv.9→Lv.10
Philosophies of Conflict
Philosophies of Conflict ×16

Tyrant's Fang
Tyrant’s Fang ×12

Eroded Scale-Feather
Eroded Scale-Feather ×2

Crown of Insight
Crown of Insight ×1
700,000
Total for one talent
Teachings of Conflict ×3

Guide to Conflict ×21

Philosophies of Conflict ×38

Juvenile Fang ×2

Seasoned Fang ×22

Tyrant’s Fang ×31

Eroded Scale-Feather ×6

Crown of Insight ×1
1,652,500
Total for all talents
Teachings of Conflict ×9

Guide to Conflict ×63

Philosophies of Conflict ×114

Juvenile Fang ×6

Seasoned Fang ×66

Tyrant’s Fang ×93

Eroded Scale-Feather ×18

Crown of Insight ×3
4,957,500

Where to Get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

The Crown of Insight is an extremely rare and valuable material used for the final level of talent enhancement (Level 9 to Level 10). These crowns are among the most limited resources in Genshin Impact.

Unlike other materials, Crowns of Insight cannot be farmed repeatedly. They are primarily obtained through two methods: permanent offering systems in each region and as rewards from major limited-time events.

The permanent offering systems that provide Crowns include:

  • Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine (Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)
  • Tree of Dreams in Sumeru (Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)
  • Lumenstone Adjuvant in The Chasm (Level 4)
  • Sacred Sakura in Inazuma (Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)
  • Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine (Level 11)

Upgrading these offering systems not only provides Crowns but also various other valuable rewards. Limited-time events are the other major source of Crowns of Insight. Almost every version update (occurring approximately every 6 weeks) features an event that includes Crown as a high-tier reward.

Eroded Scale-Feather Location Genshin Impact

eroded scale feather

The Eroded Scale-Feather is a weekly boss material dropped by the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire. To access this weekly boss, you must first complete the prerequisite Archon or Story quests that unlock the Trounce Domain. Once unlocked, the boss can be challenged once per week for rewards, with the boss’s location marked on your map and also accessible through the Adventurer’s Handbook.

How to Get Conflict Talent Book in Genshin Impact?

Conflict talent books are available from the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan.

Source TypeSpecific SourcesNotes
Domain• Blazing Ruins Domain (Natlan)Available on Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday
Crafting• 3 Teachings of Conflict → 1 Guide to Conflict

• 3 Guide to Conflict → 1 Philosophies of Conflict		Costs 175 Mora (Teachings→Guide)<br>Costs 225 Mora (Guide→Philosophies)

Now you know all the materials needed to fully build Varesa when she releases on March 26, 2025. Getting these materials ahead of time will let you level her up right away instead of having to farm everything after you get her. If you want to make the most of your resin, focus on boss materials first since those take the most time to gather. The Saurian materials and Conflict books can be farmed more efficiently right before her release.

With proper planning, you’ll be able to enjoy Varesa’s unique plunging attack playstyle at full strength from day one. Good luck with your wishes, and have fun with your new character!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

