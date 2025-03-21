Varesa Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Preparing to level up a new character in Genshin Impact requires planning and resource gathering. Varesa, the upcoming 5-star Electro Catalyst user from Natlan, will need specific materials for both character ascension and talent development. This guide covers everything you need to know about farming and collecting these materials before her release in Version 5.5 on March 26, 2025.

Varesa Overview

Varesa is a 5-star Electro Catalyst user who specializes in plunging attacks. She functions best as an Electro DPS character with a playstyle centered around aerial combat. Her kit enables her to perform frequent plunging attacks through her charged attacks and elemental skill, which raise her into the air.

Details Name Varesa Rarity ★★★★★ (5-star) Element Electro Weapon Type Catalyst Region Natlan Release Date March 26, 2025 (Version 5.5) Title Strength in Serenity

Varesa Ascension Materials

Ascending Varesa to her maximum level will require various materials including Electro gemstones, Natlan local specialties, and monster drops from Natlan’s Saurian enemies. Here’s a complete breakdown of all ascension materials needed to ascend Varesa in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level Materials Required Mora Cost Lv.20→Lv.40



Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1





Juvenile Fang ×3





Skysplit Gembloom ×3



20,000 Lv.40→Lv.50



Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3





Juvenile Fang ×15





Skysplit Gembloom ×10





Sparkless Statue Core ×2



40,000 Lv.50→Lv.60



Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6





Seasoned Fang ×12





Skysplit Gembloom ×20





Sparkless Statue Core ×4



60,000 Lv.60→Lv.70



Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3





Seasoned Fang ×18





Skysplit Gembloom ×30





Sparkless Statue Core ×8



80,000 Lv.70→Lv.80



Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6





Tyrant’s Fang ×12





Skysplit Gembloom ×45





Sparkless Statue Core ×12



100,000 Lv.80→Lv.90



Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6





Tyrant’s Fang ×24





Skysplit Gembloom ×60





Sparkless Statue Core ×20



120,000 Total



Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1



Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×9



Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×9



Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6



Juvenile Fang ×18



Seasoned Fang ×30



Tyrant’s Fang ×36



Skysplit Gembloom ×168



Sparkless Statue Core ×46



420,000

Where to Get Skysplit Gembloom in Genshin Impact?

Under Construction

Where to Get Sparkless Statue Core in Genshin Impact?

Under Construction

Vajrada Amethyst Location in Genshin Impact

Vajrada Amethyst materials (Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone) are the Electro-aligned ascension gems needed for all Electro characters, including Varesa:

Source Type Specific Sources Notes Electro Bosses • Electro Hypostasis (Mondstadt)

• Electro Regisvine (Sumeru)

• Thunder Manifestation (Inazuma) Most reliable sources for Electro gems Weekly Bosses • Stormterror Dvalin

• Azhdaha

• Childe

• Raiden Shogun

• Iniquitous Baptist Drop random gem types; not guaranteed to be Electro Other Bosses • Primo Geovishap Only drops Electro gems when infused with Electro element Crafting • 3 Vajrada Amethyst Slivers → 1 Fragment



• 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments → 1 Chunk



• 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks → 1 Gemstone Available at any Alchemy Station Souvenir Shops • Mondstadt’s “With Wind Comes Glory”



• Liyue’s “Mingxin Jewelry” Limited to 6 Slivers (Mondstadt)



Limited to 12 Slivers (Liyue)

Saurian Fang Locations in Genshin Impact

The Saurian Fang materials (Juvenile Fang, Seasoned Fang, and Tyrant’s Fang) are dropped by the Saurian enemies found throughout the Natlan region.

Source Type Specific Sources Notes Natlan Saurian Enemies • Tepetlisaur Whelp

• Tepetlisaurus

• Koholasaurus Whelp

• Koholasaurus

• Yumkasaur Whelp

• Yumkasaurus

• Iktomisaurus

• Qucusaurus

• Qucusaurus Chick

• Iktomisaurus Chick Found throughout Natlan region Drop Rates by Enemy Level • Juvenile Fang: All Saurians



• Seasoned Fang: Lv.40+ Saurians



• Tyrant’s Fang: Lv.60+ Saurians Higher World Levels increase drop rates Crafting • 3 Juvenile Fangs → 1 Seasoned Fang



• 3 Seasoned Fangs → 1 Tyrant’s Fang Available at any Alchemy Station Paimon’s Bargains • Stardust Exchange (Seasoned Fang)

• Starglitter Exchange (Tyrant’s Fang) Refreshes monthly

All Varesa Talent Materials

Leveling up Varesa’s talents will require talent books from the Conflict series, Saurian materials, and Eroded Scale-Feather. Here’s a complete breakdown of all talent materials needed:

Talent Level Materials Required Per Talent Mora Cost Lv.1→Lv.2



Teachings of Conflict ×3





Juvenile Fang ×2

12,500 Lv.2→Lv.3



Guide to Conflict ×2





Seasoned Fang ×2

17,500 Lv.3→Lv.4



Guide to Conflict ×4





Seasoned Fang ×4

25,000 Lv.4→Lv.5



Guide to Conflict ×6





Seasoned Fang ×6

30,000 Lv.5→Lv.6



Guide to Conflict ×9





Seasoned Fang ×9

37,500 Lv.6→Lv.7



Philosophies of Conflict ×4





Tyrant’s Fang ×4





Eroded Scale-Feather ×1

120,000 Lv.7→Lv.8



Philosophies of Conflict ×6





Tyrant’s Fang ×6





Eroded Scale-Feather ×1

260,000 Lv.8→Lv.9



Philosophies of Conflict ×12





Tyrant’s Fang ×9





Eroded Scale-Feather ×2

450,000 Lv.9→Lv.10



Philosophies of Conflict ×16





Tyrant’s Fang ×12





Eroded Scale-Feather ×2





Crown of Insight ×1

700,000 Total for one talent

Teachings of Conflict ×3



Guide to Conflict ×21



Philosophies of Conflict ×38



Juvenile Fang ×2



Seasoned Fang ×22



Tyrant’s Fang ×31



Eroded Scale-Feather ×6



Crown of Insight ×1

1,652,500 Total for all talents

Teachings of Conflict ×9



Guide to Conflict ×63



Philosophies of Conflict ×114



Juvenile Fang ×6



Seasoned Fang ×66



Tyrant’s Fang ×93



Eroded Scale-Feather ×18



Crown of Insight ×3

4,957,500

Where to Get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

The Crown of Insight is an extremely rare and valuable material used for the final level of talent enhancement (Level 9 to Level 10). These crowns are among the most limited resources in Genshin Impact.

Unlike other materials, Crowns of Insight cannot be farmed repeatedly. They are primarily obtained through two methods: permanent offering systems in each region and as rewards from major limited-time events.

The permanent offering systems that provide Crowns include:

Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine (Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)

Tree of Dreams in Sumeru (Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)

Lumenstone Adjuvant in The Chasm (Level 4)

Sacred Sakura in Inazuma (Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)

Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine (Level 11)

Upgrading these offering systems not only provides Crowns but also various other valuable rewards. Limited-time events are the other major source of Crowns of Insight. Almost every version update (occurring approximately every 6 weeks) features an event that includes Crown as a high-tier reward.

Eroded Scale-Feather Location Genshin Impact

The Eroded Scale-Feather is a weekly boss material dropped by the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire. To access this weekly boss, you must first complete the prerequisite Archon or Story quests that unlock the Trounce Domain. Once unlocked, the boss can be challenged once per week for rewards, with the boss’s location marked on your map and also accessible through the Adventurer’s Handbook.

How to Get Conflict Talent Book in Genshin Impact?

Conflict talent books are available from the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan.

Source Type Specific Sources Notes Domain • Blazing Ruins Domain (Natlan) Available on Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday Crafting • 3 Teachings of Conflict → 1 Guide to Conflict



• 3 Guide to Conflict → 1 Philosophies of Conflict Costs 175 Mora (Teachings→Guide)<br>Costs 225 Mora (Guide→Philosophies)

Now you know all the materials needed to fully build Varesa when she releases on March 26, 2025. Getting these materials ahead of time will let you level her up right away instead of having to farm everything after you get her. If you want to make the most of your resin, focus on boss materials first since those take the most time to gather. The Saurian materials and Conflict books can be farmed more efficiently right before her release.

With proper planning, you’ll be able to enjoy Varesa’s unique plunging attack playstyle at full strength from day one. Good luck with your wishes, and have fun with your new character!