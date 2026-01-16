Variety of Capsicum – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Variety of Capsicum, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

6 letters – CHILLI

CHILLI 9 letters – REDPEPPER

REDPEPPER 11 letters – GREENPEPPER, SWEETPEPPER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Variety of Capsicum. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DOT 4 Letters KAVA, BELL, MACE, SALT 5 Letters UMAMI, PETER, CHILI, ASPIC, USEON, CUMIN, ANCHO, MUSIC, SPICE 6 Letters CHILLI, SPRING, RECIPE, CATNIP, PRESTO, PEPPER, CHERRY, XNKCAP 7 Letters TABASCO, CAYENNE, PAPRIKA, PIMENTO, PEPPERS, SUCCISA, PREPPED, PEPPERY, MACEDON 8 Letters CAPSICUM, SERGEANT, MILLRACE, TUPPENNY, JALAPENO, PIMIENTO 9 Letters REDPEPPER, SPRINKLES, CHILLIEST, CONDIMENT, HOTPEPPER 10 Letters BELLPEPPER 11 Letters SWEETPEPPER, SUPERIMPOSE, GREENPEPPER, PEPPERMINTS 12 Letters SCOTCHBONNET 13 Letters CAYENNEPEPPER 14 Letters BIRDSEYECHILLI

