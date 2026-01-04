Home » Puzzles » Vassals – Crossword Clue Answers

Vassals – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Vassals, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 4 letters – SERF
  • 5 letters – LIEGE, HELOT, SLAVE
  • 6 letters – DAIMIO, TENANT
  • 8 letters – BONDSMAN, LIEGEMAN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Vassals. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMEN, MAN
4 LettersLASS, FIEF, SERF, PEON, FEUD, LEUD
5 LettersSERFS, LIEGE, FIEFS, SALSA, SLAVE, HELOT, CHURL, THEOW, YACHT
6 LettersSLAVES, LIEGES, FEALTY, FEUDAL, HOMAGE, DAIMIO, TENANT, CLIENT, FLUNKY, LACKEY, MINION, STOOGE, THRALL, YEOMAN, SLAVER, EMPIRE, GERMAN, CANVAS, SUBFEU
7 LettersCLIENTS, MANREDS, BONDMAN, SERVANT, SUBJECT, CAPTIVE, CHATTEL, HOMAGER, SERVILE, VILLEIN, LIEGMAN, SERFDOM, VAVASOR, SPEAKER
8 LettersSUBJECTS, SERVANTS, LIEGEMEN, BARONIES, FEUDALLY, BANNERET, FEALTIES, VAVASOUR, BONDSMAN, BONDMAID, CREATURE, FOLLOWER, INFERIOR, LIEGEMAN, MYRMIDON, RETAINER, BELIEVER
9 LettersFOLLOWERS, BELIEVERS, SLAVERING, FEUDALISM, SACRAMENT, LIEGELORD, DEPENDANT, DEPENDENT, HANGER-ON, BONDSLAVE, CONCUBINE, DEBTSLAVE, FEUDATORY, ODALISQUE, SATELLITE, TRIBUTARY, UNDERLING
10 LettersARRIEREBAN, BONDSWOMAN, MAGNACARTA, PALATINATE
11 LettersFEUDALSTATE, BONDSERVANT, GALLEYSLAVE, LOWLYWORKER, SUBORDINATE, SUBSERVIENT
12 LettersCHATTELSLAVE, LIEGESUBJECT
13 LettersUNDERSTRAPPER

