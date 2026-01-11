If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Victory for the Underdog, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Victory for the Underdog – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Victory for the Underdog

5 Letters – UPSET

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Victory for the Underdog. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters NOTE, ODDS, NAVY 5 Letters UPSET, ODDER, LOSER, HOUND, SPOON, ALTON, HEAVY, AVERT 6 Letters CURSES, BETSON, TABLES, THRASH 7 Letters SUBJECT, TURNTHE, PLASSEY, CONVICT, BALDWIN, TRIUMPH, EPICWIN, CHEVRON 8 Letters SYMPATHY, OUTSIDER, WALKOVER 9 Letters DARKHORSE, SUBWOOFER, OUDENARDE 10 Letters UPSETALERT, HOWLINGWIN 12 Letters GIANTKILLING, SUNNYDELIGHT 13 Letters TURNTHETABLES 15 Letters ROOTSFORANUPSET

