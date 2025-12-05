If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Vinegary Sauce, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Vinegary Sauce – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Vinegary Sauce.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters WAX, BAO, OIL 4 Letters UGLY, ACID, MAYO, SALT, MALT 5 Letters ADOBO, SHARP, ACETO, ACERB, MAYOS, PESTO, GRAVY, SALSA, AIOLI, DRESS, CRUET, PATTY, SUGAR, CHIPS, PEPPY 6 Letters STRONG, BITTER, CRABBY, ACIDIC, ACETIC, SOURER, ONIONS, CRUETS, DRESSY, CATSUP, ACETYL 7 Letters TABASCO, CRANKLY, PUNGENT, ACERBIC, PICKLES, PICKLED, SOUREST, ASCETIC, CHUTNEY, VELOUTE, SABAYON, KETCHUP, DRESSED, JAMAICA, TREACLE 8 Letters DRESSING, TARTNESS, MARINADE, TZATZIKI, COLESLAW, TARRAGON, EMULSIFY, BALSAMIC, VINDALOO, KETCHUPS, CAPONATA, PRESERVE 9 Letters IRRITABLE, DANGEROUS, WURSALATE, GUACAMOLE, ESCABECHE, GASTRIQUE, FRUITCAKE, VERSATILE 10 Letters MIGNONETTE, BADTASTING, MAYONNAISE, ADDRESSING, REDRESSING, ALLDRESSED, REECEJAMES, BLACKBERRY 11 Letters VINAIGRETTE, HOLLANDAISE, APPLEBUTTER, FULLOFBEANS, POTATOCRISP 12 Letters SWEETANDSOUR, CANTANKEROUS, WALDORFSALAD 13 Letters SALADDRESSING, DRESSESASALAD, TOMATOKETCHUP 15 Letters ITALIANDRESSING 16 Letters HOLLANDAISESAUCE 19 Letters HEALTHYANDENERGETIC

