If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Viral Disease, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Viral Disease – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Viral Disease.

3 letters – FLU, POX

FLU, POX 5 letters – MUMPS, COVID

MUMPS, COVID 6 letters – RABIES

RABIES 7 letters – MEASLES

MEASLES 8 letters – SHINGLES

SHINGLES 10 letters – CHICKENPOX

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Viral Disease. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters POX, FLU, HEP, BUG 4 Letters SARS, FLUS, AIDS, AMES, MALI, AGUE, KEEN, MONO, YAWN 5 Letters POLIO, MUMPS, EBOLA, LASSA, COVID, EPOXY, PARVO, AVIAN, COWPO, LEONE, ANGST, EDEMA 6 Letters HERPES, RABIES, DENGUE, COWPOX, GRIPPE, BOXPOX, INFLUX, GERMAN, ANGOLA, TSETSE 7 Letters RUBELLA, MEASLES, SCRAPIE, BIRDFLU 8 Letters SHINGLES, SWINEFLU, LEAFROLL, SMALLPOX, GOUVIRUS 9 Letters INFLUENZA, DISTEMPER, HEPATITIS, VARICELLA, AMURVIRUS, MUJUVIRUS, TULAVIRUS 10 Letters SWINEFEVER, LASSAFEVER, CHICKENPOX, BLUETONGUE, ANDESVIRUS, ASTROVIRUS, HEPATITISC, IMJINVIRUS, BORNAVIRUS, FIFTHVIRUS 11 Letters MYXOMATOSIS, SENDAIVIRUS, CHOCLOVIRUS, KUNJINVIRUS, LABERAVIRUS, MAGBOIVIRUS, MELAKAVIRUS, SERANGVIRUS, DOWNIEVIRUS 12 Letters VIRALDISEASE 13 Letters GERMANMEASLES, POLIOMYELITIS, PANLEUCOPENIA, PANLEUKOPENIA, BASCONGOVIRUS, CARRIZALVIRUS, SARREMAAVIRUS, SOOCHONGVIRUS

