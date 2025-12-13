Volleyball Legends 1v1 Strikeout Challenge Update Release Date and Time

Volleyball Legends 1v1 Strikeout Challenge is an upcoming update set to release this week. The update features two new gameplay modes with unique rules and rewards. The developers will also share a few redeem codes that you can use in-game to receive free Spins. With that said, this article provides the exact release date for the Volleyball Legends 1v1 Strikeout Challenge update, a countdown timer, and details on the forthcoming content.

Release Date for the Volleyball Legends 1v1 Strikeout Challenge Update

The Volleyball Legends 1v1 Strikeout Challenge update officially releases on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 8:30 AM EST, UTC-5. This event lasts a week, ending on December 20, 2025, at 1:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Here are the release dates and timings for the 1v1 Strikeout Challenge update across major regions:

Region Timing United States (PST) Saturday, December 13 – 8:30 AM United States (EST) Saturday, December 13 – 11:30 AM Europe (CET) Saturday, December 13 – 5:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 13 – 10:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, December 14 – 1:30 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 14 – 3:30 AM

You can also receive notifications from Roblox when the update drops. Visit the game’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button below the 1v1 Strikeout Challenge update banner.

What’s New in the Upcoming Volleyball Legends Update?

The upcoming 1v1 Strikeout Challenge update features two new gameplay modes: 1v1 Strikeout Challenge and Casual Queues. The former game mode puts two players against each other. The first one to suffer three losses will lose the game. Additionally, you will find an option to ban a Style that you don’t want the opponent to use.

Additionally, the developers are adding casual game modes for 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4. Its gameplay is similar to Ranked mode, except you don’t gain or lose Elo after winning or losing a match. Additionally, the developers will share a few redeem codes with the update. You can get free spins and try your luck to obtain new Styles and Abilities.