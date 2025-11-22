Volleyball Legends 3 Strike 1v1 Challenge Update Release Date and Countdown

Volleyball Legends is about to roll out a brand-new update, featuring a new challenge for players to enjoy. Titled 3 Strikes 1v1, this new challenge will allow you to further test your skills against others and prove your might. However, do you know when the update rolls out? Well, this article provides the exact release date and time of the upcoming Volleyball Legends 3 Strike 1v1 Challenge update, along with a countdown timer to help you track it.

Volleyball Legends 3 Strike 1v1 Challenge Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming update is planned to roll out on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:30 AM PST. It will run till November 29, giving you ample time to check out the new challenge, master it, and defeat your opponents. Next, we have added the release timing for various time zones to help you track it depending on where you live.

Region Timing United States (PST) Saturday, Nov 22 – 8:30 AM United States (EST) Saturday, Nov 22 – 11:30 AM Europe (CET) Saturday, Nov 22 – 5:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, Nov 22 – 10:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, Nov 23 – 1:30 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, Nov 23 – 3:30 AM

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update

The upcoming update promises a new challenge for players to explore. As its name suggests, you will have three chances to go against an opponent and win a reward for each win. However, you will lose the match if you lose three times, so you must master the perfect timing to stay ahead of your opponent. Additionally, the update also features tons of QoL changes and improvements to further smooth the experience. The official Roblox page of the game also suggests a rework of the shop to help you grind for items.