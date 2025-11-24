Roblox Volleyball Legends Abilities Tier list (November 2025)

Update: We updated this Volleyball Legends Abilities tier list on November 24th, 2025.

Abilities are one of the core features in Volleyball Legends. When equipped, you will receive a special skill to use in-match, such as enhancing your spike, an Extra touch for your teammates, and more. You can obtain and use a total of 13 Abilities, each with unique strengths and challenges. This Volleyball Legends Abilities tier list will help you choose the best ones, helping you win matches comfortably.

Volleyball Legends Abilities Tier List: Best Abilities Ranked

We’ve categorised all Volleyball Legends abilities into four tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS-tier offers the best abilities that are currently available, whereas the C-tier comprises those suitable for beginners. Here is the complete tier list of all abilities, in no particular order:

Tiers Abilities SS Curve Spike, Redirection Jump, Magnetic Pull S Shield Breaker, 4th touch, Steel Block A Team Spirit, Zero Gravity Set B Super Sprint, Boom Jump C Moon Ball, Rolling Thunder, Divine Strength

Breakdown of the Volleyball Legends Abilities Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Abilities are best in the game as of this writing. They can be challenging to master, but once mastered, they can easily overpower opponents. You can spike comfortably and score points against tougher opponents with them. Here is the tier list: Abilities, Rarity, and Details.

Abilities Rarity Details Curve Spike Godly – Enhances your next spike, letting it curve in your desired direction Redirection Jump Godly – Allows you to move and rotate the camera freely in mid-air

– Use it on the ground to automatically launch yourself in the air Magnetic Pull Secret – Can pull the ball into your spike area for three seconds

– Never lose a scoring opportunity with a spike

2. S Tier

The S-tier ones in this Volleyball Legends abilities tier list are best, but are less strong than the SS tier. There are three abilities in this tier: Shield Breaker, 4th Touch, and Steel Block. Shield Breaker lets the ball pass through an opponent who tries to block your shot. The Steel Block allows you to block almost every shot, and is the best counter for the Shield Breaker ability. Lastly, the 4th Touch ability grants your team an additional touch, letting you set up attacks and save a loose ball. Here are their details:

Abilities Rarity Details Shield Breaker Secret – Enhances your next spike, letting the ball pass through most of the blocks. 4th Touch Secret – Grants an extra touch to your team Steel Block Legendary – Can make your blocks invincible and counter Shield Breaker

3. A Tier

The A-tier abilities are decent choices for your games. Use them until you receive SS or S-tier abilities. There are two abilities: Zero Gravity Set and Team Spirit. They are niche and require the best styles to perform well. Here are the details:

Abilities Rarity Details Zero Gravity Set Legendary – Stops the ball in mid-air, allowing spikers to score a perfect shot Team Spirit Common – Buffs the movement speed of an entire team for 5 seconds

4. B Tier

The B-tier abilities are best to use if you don’t have SS, S, or A-tier ones. While they provide significant boosts, they can’t help you directly in scoring points. Here are the details:

Abilities Rarity Details Super Sprint Common – Buffs your movement speed significantly for 4 seconds Boom Jump Rare – Increases your jump height

5. C Tier

The C-tier abilities in this Volleyball Legends abilities tier list are best only for beginners. You can use them to get familiar with the gameplay mechanics and dispose of them as soon as possible. Here are the details:

Abilities Rarity Details Moon Ball Rare – Lifts the ball higher, which comes down at a faster speed Rolling Thunder Common – Similar to the Nishinoya’s of the Haikyuu anime series Divine Strength Godly – Increases your spike power

How to Get Abilities in Volleyball Legends

The game divides all Volleyball Legends Abilities into five different rarities: Common, Rare, Legendary, Godly, and Secret. You can obtain them by rolling in Lucky or Normal Odds. The rarities have different drop rates in Normal and Lucky Odds, with the latter having high chances of dropping the rarest abilities. Here is the drop rate for each rarity in both odds:

Abilities’ Rarity Lucky Odds Normal Odds Common 0% 62.5% Rare 50% 35% Legendary 45% 2% Godly 4.5% 0.5% Secret 0.5% 0.01%

It costs one Lucky Spin to roll once in the Lucky Odds, and 250 Yen to roll once in the Normal Odds. After obtaining one, you can use it in-match by pressing its designated button once it becomes fully charged.