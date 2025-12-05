Volleyball Legends Champion League Update Release Date and Countdown

Volleyball Legends Champion League is the next update, scheduled for release this week. It officially marks the start of Season 10 in the game. As it’s a seasonal update, a new Season Pass, crates, and more will be available. The developers will also add a new game mode, specifically designed for the high-ranked players. This article provides the official release date for the Volleyball Legends Champion League update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Volleyball Legends Champion League Update

The Champion League update will officially release on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:30 AM PST. The first week of the season lasts for a week, until a new event arrives on December 13, 2025. Here are the release dates and timings for the upcoming update for major regions:

Region Timing United States (PST) Saturday, December 6 – 8:30 AM United States (EST) Saturday, December 6 – 11:30 AM Europe (CET) Saturday, December 6 – 5:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 6 – 10:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, December 7 – 1:30 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 7 – 3:30 AM

You can enable the notifications for the upcoming Volleyball Legends update. Go to the game’s official Roblox page, find the “Champion League” update banner, and tap the Notify Me button below it. Roblox will send notifications when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Forthcoming Update

Below is the countdown until the Season 10 drops in Volleyball Legends:

What’s New in the Upcoming Volleyball Legends Update?

The upcoming update marks the beginning of season 10 in Volleyball Legends. We can expect new Season 10 premium and free passes. The developers might also offer handouts and redeem codes for free rewards. Additionally, a new game mode will debut with the Season 10 update, Champion League. There’s no information available other than that the game mode is specifically designed for high-ranked players.e