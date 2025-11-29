Volleyball Legends Kazana Returns Update Release Date and Countdown

Volleyball Legends Kazana Returns is an upcoming event scheduled to release this week. It brings back a time-limited character, Kazana, giving players another chance to obtain this character. The developers will also add a new feature to the original player. This article provides the official release date for the Volleyball Legends Kazana Returns update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Volleyball Legends Kazana Returns Update

The Volleyball Legends Kazana Returns update will be officially released on Saturday, November 29, at 8:30 AM PST, UTC-8. This update lasts for a week, ending on December 5, 2025. Here is the official release date and timings across major time zones:

Region Timing United States (PST) Saturday, Nov 29 – 8:30 AM United States (EST) Saturday, Nov 29 – 11:30 AM Europe (CET) Saturday, Nov 29 – 5:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, Nov 29 – 10:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, Nov 30 – 1:30 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, Nov 30 – 3:30 AM

You can also enable the notifications for the update by visiting the game’s official Roblox page and tapping the “Notify Me” button below the Kazana Returns banner. When the update is released, Roblox will alert you by sending a notification.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer for the Forthcoming Kazana Returns Update

Below, you can view the countdown timer for Kazna Returns, showcasing the time left for the update’s release:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Volleyball Legends Update?

The forthcoming Volleyball Legends brings back the original Style, Kazana, to the game. The developers first introduced it to Volleyball Legends via Update 21 on July 5, 2025. It is the original character, not based on any characters from the Haikyu!! manga and anime series. Kazana was one of the rarest Styles, with a 0.01% chance to obtain from the Normal and a 0.5% from the Lucky Spins.

If you didn’t get the Style during update 21, you will have one week to obtain it in the Kazana Returns update. Additionally, the developers will also add Mastery quests for Kazana. You can obtain various rewards by completing his Mastery quests after the update rolls out.