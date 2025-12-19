Home » Gaming » Volleyball Legends Jinko Returns Update Release Date (December 19)

Volleyball Legends Jinko Returns Update Release Date (December 19)

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: This article was last updated on December 19 with Volleyball Legends event details.

Jinko Returns in Volleyball Legends is an upcoming update, set to release this week. The Jinko Style will be available for a limited time after its debut in August 2025. Additionally, we can also expect new codes that reward free Style and Ability Spins upon redemption. With that said, below is the official release date for the Volleyball Legends Jinko Returns update, along with details on the expected content.

Volleyball Legends Jinko Returns update

Release Date for the Volleyball Legends Jinko Returns Update

The Volleyball Legends Jinko Returns update will officially release on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 8:30 AM PST. It will be available for a week, ending on December 27, 2025, after which the developers will release a new update. Below, we’ve listed the release dates or times for the upcoming Jinko Returns update:

RegionTiming
United States (PST)Saturday, December 20 – 8:30 AM
United States (EST)Saturday, December 20 – 11:30 AM
Europe (CET)Saturday, December 20 – 5:30 PM
India (IST)Saturday, December 20 – 10:00 PM
Japan (JST)Sunday, December 21 – 1:30 AM
Australia (AEDT)Sunday, December 21 – 3:30 AM

You can also turn on notifications, so you receive an alert when the update launches on December 20, 2025. First, go to the game’s official Roblox page, locate the “Jinko Returns” banner, and tap the Notify Me button below it to enable notifications.

What’s New in the Jinko Returns Update?

The upcoming Volleyball Legends will rerun the Secret rarity Jinko Style. You will have a week to obtain this Style, after which it will become unavailable. At the time of its debut in August 2025, it had a 0.01% chance to drop from Normal Spins and a 0.1% chance from Lucky Spins. Make sure to redeem the latest codes, which the developers will offer during the update, to obtain free spins and pull for Jinko.

Jinko is one of the best Styles with the ability to curve the ball while serving. Here are its stats:

  • Block: 50%
  • Bump: 50%
  • Dive: 50%
  • Jump: 100%
  • Serve (Rainbow): 100%
  • Set: 40%
  • Speed: 30%
  • Spike: 100%
  • Spin (Rainbow): 100%

Additionally, the developers will also release some Christmas bundles in the forthcoming update. You can obtain Christmas-themed items from them. You will find Volleyball Legends admin abuse event details in our separate guide.

