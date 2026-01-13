If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Wall Mounted Light Fixture, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Wall Mounted Light Fixture – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Wall Mounted Light Fixture.

6 letters – SCONCE

SCONCE 7 letters – SCONCES

SCONCES 10 Letters – DISCONCERT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Wall Mounted Light Fixture. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TVS 4 Letters HUNG, LAMP, SASH, BULB, BLUB, VERY, LAVA 5 Letters MOTHS, MATCH 6 Letters SCONCE, CLAMPS, GLOBES, STROBE, SWITCH 7 Letters SCONCES, TORCHES, FLATTVS, GRABBAR, TVSTAND, GASLAMP, GLAZING, BAYONET, YPLIGHT 8 Letters FOGLAMPS, GRABBARS, LAMPPOST, FIXTURES 9 Letters KNIFEBARS, LUMINAIRE, LAMPSHADE 10 Letters DISCONCERT, FLATSCREEN, CANDELABRA, CHANDELIER, LANDHOLDER 11 Letters CHANDELIERS 12 Letters LIGHTFIXTURE 13 Letters CHANDELIERWAX, TRACKLIGHTING, MOUNTEDLIGHTS 15 Letters MOUNTEDLIGHTING, NORELIEFINSIGHT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.