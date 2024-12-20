Want 10 Years of AirTag Battery Life? Try This Time Capsule

Elevation Lab’s Time Capsule extends AirTag battery life to 10 years, eliminating the hassle of frequent replacements.

This Time Capsule makes the Airtag more waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof.

It still keeps the Airtag slim enough to fit well in small areas.

The AirTag has revolutionized how we keep track of our belongings, but it is the battery life that often leaves us wanting more – only lasts a year. This TimeCapsule by Elevation Labs is a good upgrade for extending the AirTag’s battery life to 10 years.

What TimeCapsule Offers

The TimeCapsule provides an electrical contact to the Airtag and two slots for AA batteries so that AirTag can directly take the power from the AA batteries. Here are some features that it offers:

10-Year Battery Life : TimeCapsule extends your AirTag’s battery life by up to 10 years.

: TimeCapsule extends your AirTag’s battery life by up to 10 years. Waterproof and Dustproof : The case has an IP69 rating protecting the AirTag from water and dust.

: The case has an IP69 rating protecting the AirTag from water and dust. Shockproof Design : Its rugged structure should keep the AirTag safe from drops and impacts.

: Its rugged structure should keep the AirTag safe from drops and impacts. Easy Installation : The device is easy to install, allowing you to seal your AirTag securely without any fuss.

: The device is easy to install, allowing you to seal your AirTag securely without any fuss. Range and Connectivity: It is made from fiber-reinforced polycarbonate which will not block or reduce the range of Bluetooth or UWB signals, according to Elevation Lab’s Casey Hopkins.

It is made from fiber-reinforced polycarbonate which will not block or reduce the range of Bluetooth or UWB signals, according to Elevation Lab’s Casey Hopkins. Look and Feel: It comes in a black and simple design with its name engraved in the same color.

You can buy Time Capsule from Elevation Labs’ official site or Amazon for $19.99.

The Downsides to Consider

While TimeCapsule offers some impressive upgrades it’s not without its minor drawbacks. The points below may be a concern for certain users.

One of the main tradeoffs is the bulkiness. TimeCapsule does add some extra size to the AirTag. For some, this might affect how or where they use it, especially for keys, wallets, etc. If they rely on AirTag’s slim profile for certain applications then this might be a problem.

Also Read:

Secondly, the price could be a factor. TimeCapsule offers excellent durability and longevity but comes at a premium compared to the original AirTag’s cost. Some users might find it a steep investment, especially if they’re managing multiple AirTags.

However, these issues are relatively minor in the grand scheme. For most users, the benefits of extended battery life, rugged protection, and reliability will likely outweigh these downsides.