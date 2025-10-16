War Robots Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new War Robots Codes on October 16th, 2025.

Ever wanted to be a robot and fight others? Well, War Robots fulfills this fantasy, allowing you and others to role-play as robots and clash with each other on open battlefields. While you will eventually upgrade your machine and become more destructive, it can take some time to grind levels and obtain items. However, you can use the War Robots Codes to help speed some things up. This article lists all such codes that can be redeemed for various rewards.

All Active War Robots Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed. We recommend using them swiftly, as codes tend to expire.

WARROBOTS10 – Redeem for 10x Defense Boosters, 10x Resource Boosters, and 10x Attack Boosters

Expired War Robots Codes

We have listed all the expired and inactive codes below that can no longer be redeemed for rewards.

GCACDDFECBAA

ABCDEFGA

wrnewyear2025

GC-SGHQ-SEFLKI

GC-SREA-NBCAAO

warrobots999

WRFIRSTCODE01

GC-TOQZ-SKABBD

GC-SUDI-AMHVDJ

GC-HPKJ-ROOVBS

In the meantime, you can also check out our game codes guide for Call of Duty Warzone, Dead by Daylight, Warframe, and more, which offer tons of fun.

How to Redeem War Robots Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. Simply follow the instructions listed below to claim rewards.

Launch War Robots on your device. Click the Gear Icon on the top-right side of the screen. Scroll down in the menu till you reach the Gift Codes section. Type or paste an active code in the text box. Finally, click the Get Now button to redeem the code.

Once done, the game will display all the rewards that you obtained through the code.

Also read:

How to Get More Codes

The easiest way to find the latest codes for the game is to bookmark this page and check it frequently. We update the list when a new code is available. You can also follow the game on various social media platforms to keep track of new codes and the latest happenings.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to check back frequently and redeem the active codes to get all the rewards.