Warframe Icons and Symbols Meaning

Warframe is a massive game, and it has hundreds of icons to communicate information during gameplay. From mission objectives to damage types, these symbols help you understand what’s happening on screen. This guide breaks down Warframe icons that you’ll see in the Orbiter, on the map, in your inventory, and even during combat. Here’s what each symbol means in the game. Check them out!

Orbiter Menu Icons Meaning

Warframe Icon Image Description Microscope with checkmark icon Foundry Item Completed – An item you were crafting in the Foundry has finished building and is ready to claim. Shopping trolley with grey tag icon Market Sale – Indicates there’s currently a sale or discount happening in the in-game Market. Shopping trolley with black tag icon Platinum Discount – Alerts you when you have an active discount coupon for purchasing Platinum with real money. Black envelope icon Unread Message – New messages waiting in your inbox. Two people with plus icon Friend Request – Someone has sent you a friend request. Tractor with checkmark icon Drone Ready – Your Extractor drone has finished collecting resources and is ready to be picked up. Tractor with X icon Drone Destroyed -Your deployed Extractor drone was destroyed while gathering resources on a planet. Chain with three arrows icon Double Affinity Booster – Shows you have an active booster that doubles all Affinity (experience points) for a limited time. Three files with three arrows icon Double Credit Booster – Indicates an active booster that doubles all Credits earned from missions. Cylindrical item with three arrows icon Double Resource Booster – You have a booster active that doubles all resources collected from missions and loot drops.

Map Icons Meaning

Map icons guide you through missions by marking objectives, enemies, allies, and collectibles.

Icon Image Description Yellow diamond with black dot icon Objective– Shows the main mission task you must reach or interact with. Follow this marker to advance the mission. Red square with black markings icon Attack/Destroy Objective – Marks a target that needs to be damaged or destroyed to complete part of the mission. Blue square with black target icon Hostage – Shows the location of a hostage you need to rescue in Rescue missions. White arrow facing down icon Elevator Down – Marks an elevator or platform that moves you to a lower floor of the map. White arrow facing up icon Elevator Up – Marks an elevator or platform that moves you to a higher floor of the map. White cube with dot icon Waypoint – A custom marker placed by you or teammates to highlight a point of interest or guide others. White diagonal buildin icon Life Support – Shows Life Support capsules in Survival missions. White power button icon Terminal/Panic Button – Indicates a console that can be hacked or interacted with, including alarm panels and mission terminals. Blue lotus flower icon Ally – Shows the position of another Tenno player on your team. Blue dot icon Allied NPC – Indicates a friendly NPC who may assist you or needs protection. Blue fox icon Kubrow/Kavat – Shows where your companion pet is on the map, helpful if they lag behind or get stuck. Red diamond with exclamation mark icon Downed Ally – Shows a teammate who has been knocked down and is waiting for a revive. Red diamond icon Enemy – Indicates a standard enemy unit on the map. Red outlined triangle icon Unalert Enemy – Shows an enemy that hasn’t detected you yet and is patrolling normally. Red outlined triangle icon with a red triangle inside Suspicious Enemy – Marks an enemy that’s investigating something but hasn’t confirmed your presence yet. Stay hidden or they’ll sound the alarm. Read triangle icon Alerted Enemy – Indicates an enemy that has spotted you and is actively hostile. White crate icon Loot – Shows the location of pickable items like resources, credits, or ammo packs on the ground. Black circle icon with white sun inside Mod – Indicates a Mod card has dropped on the ground from an enemy or container. Green shield icon with black chevron mark Extraction – Shows the mission exit point where you need to go to complete and leave the mission successfully. Four blue rhombus shaped icons with black circle inside Cephalon Fragment – Shows a Cephalon Fragment scannable object that reveals lore entries about the Warframe universe. Purple fan icon Somachord Tones – Shows a Somachord Tone collectible that unlocks new music tracks for the Orbiter. Black hexagon icon with white teardrop inside Sentient Core – Shows a Sentient Core drop from defeated Sentient enemies.

Inventory Icons

These icons and symbols in your inventory make it easy to filter through your collection and find exactly what you need

Icon Image Description Infinity icon All – Filter option that displays all items across every category in your inventory. Mountain top-like icon Warframe – Represents your Warframe suits. These provide unique abilities, stats, and passive bonuses. Shotgun icon Weapon – Covers primary, secondary, and melee weapons, which are your main combat tools. Robot icon with crosshair in the middle Robotic – Represents robotic companions like Sentinels and MOAs. Four cubes icon Appearance – Shows cosmetic items used to customize the look of your Warframe, weapons, or companions. Robot icon Arcane – Shows Arcane enhancements that grant passive effects when equipped on Warframes or weapons. Five circles icon Focus – Represents the Focus school system for your Operator. Black circle machine with a black dot inside Gear – Shows consumable tools like health restores, scanners, traps, and fishing gear used during missions. Black circle machine with a black dot and stripes inside Keys – Indicates special quest keys or access keys required to unlock certain missions, quests, or restricted areas. Double hexagon icon with three small circles on the outside Resource – Represents crafting materials collected from missions. These are used to build weapons, Warframes, gear, and more. Cirlce icon with two wings on the sides Prime Part – Shows components from Prime equipment. These come from Void Relics and are used to craft upgraded versions of items. Hoverboard icon Vehicle – Represents K-Drive hoverboards or other transportation equipment for open-world areas. Massive gun icon Archwing Weapon – Marks weapons specifically for Archwing space combat missions. Dark circular icon with rectangular base Amp – These are the Operator Amps, weapons used by your Operator character for fighting Eidolons and Sentients. Circular icon with corner brackets Relic – Shows Void Relics in your inventory, which contain Prime parts and are opened in Void Fissure missions. A circular icon divided Miscellaneous – Covers various special items that don’t fit other categories. Two blue diamonds icon stack on top of each other Mastery Rank X Requirement – Shows that an item requires reaching a specific Mastery Rank level before you can use or craft it. Ornate gold piece icon Forma-ed X Times – Indicates how many times an item has been polarized with Forma. Yellow curved oval icon Orokin Reactor Installed – Shows that an Orokin Reactor has been installed on a Warframe or companion. Blue curved oval icon Orokin Catalyst Installed – Shows that an Orokin Catalyst has been installed on a weapon. Gold crest icon Ducats – The special currency earned from selling Prime parts to Baro Ki’Teer. Three memory cards icon Credits – The standard currency in Warframe used for crafting, trading, and buying items from the Market. Silver coin icon with blue lights in the middle Platinum – Premium currency purchased with real money or earned through trading.

Warframe Damage Icons Meaning

Damage icons show what type of damage you’re dealing or receiving:

Icon Image Description Hammer icon Impact – Physical damage type that deals bonus damage to shields. Piercing needle icon Puncture – Physical damage type that deals bonus damage to armor. Cutting blade icon Slash – Physical damage type that deals bonus damage to flesh and causes bleeding. Flame icon Heat – Elemental damage type that deals bonus damage to flesh and clones, causing burning damage over time. Snowflake icon Cold – Elemental damage type that deals bonus damage to shields and alloy armor. Lightning bolt icon Electricity – Elemental damage type that deals bonus damage to robotics and can chain to nearby enemies. Poison droplet skull icon Toxin – Elemental damage type that goes through shields and deals damage directly to health over time. Explosion icon Blast – Combined damage type (Heat + Cold) that deals bonus damage to Fossilized enemies and knocks them back. Radioactive icon Radiation – Combined damage type (Heat + Electricity) that deals bonus damage to Alloy Armor and confuses enemies to attack each other. Gas mask icon Gas – Combined damage type (Heat + Toxin) that deals bonus damage to Infested and creates toxic clouds. Magnet icon Magnetic – Combined damage type (Cold + Electricity) that deals bonus damage to shields and drains enemy shields. Virus icon Viral – Combined damage type (Cold + Toxin) that deals bonus damage to flesh and reduces max health. Acid droplet icon Corrosive – Combined damage type (Electricity + Toxin) that deals bonus damage to Ferrite Armor and permanently strips armor. Void energy icon Void – Special damage type used by Tenno abilities and Void weapons, effective against Sentient resistances. Red circle icon with three stripes on both sides Tau – Rare damage type used by Sentient enemies, particularly effective against Warframes. Gold two swords crossing icon with a cover on top True – Unmodified damage that ignores all resistances and armor, dealing exactly what’s shown.

Warframe Gameplay Icons

Gameplay icons display mission types, timers, player status, and special modes. These symbols keep you informed about your current objective, health status, energy levels, and any active mission modifiers affecting your run:

Icon Image Description Three diamonds with an arrow facing up icon Sortie – Daily Sortie missions, which are high-level rotating missions with special modifiers and rewards. Three people icon Session Indicator – Shows your current multiplayer session status. Four screwdrivers with a dot in the middle icon Quest – Marks active story quests to start or continue. Blue octagon icon with waves on the outside Raid – Special 8-player cooperative endgame missions. Blue fox icon with waves on the outside Nightmare Mission – These are missions with Nightmare Mode active, with increased difficulty and special restrictions. These have better rewards. Diamond outlined icon with a mask in the middle Stealth Combo – Counter that tracks your consecutive stealth kills without being detected. Circle diagram icon Timer – Shows the mission time remaining, important for time-limited objectives. Infinity icon Infinite – Shows the unlimited time or resources. Blue four-leaf clover icon Energy – Displays your Warframe’s current energy amount, used to cast abilities. Red slime icon Health – Shows your Warframe’s current health points. Blue shield icon Shield – Displays your Warframe’s current shield points, which regenerate automatically after not taking damage for a few seconds.

Focus School Icons

Focus School icons represent the five Operator skill trees and their ultimate abilities.

Icon Image Description Infinity loop icon Madurai – Offensive-focused school that enhances damage output and aggressive playstyles. Starburst rays icon Madurai’s Ultimate – Ability that summons a powerful damage-boosting aura. Tree branches icon Naramon – Melee-focused school that can enhance combo duration and critical chance. Sharp object pinching through icon Naramon Ultimate – An ultimate ability that enhances melee prowess and combo efficiency Three pyramid icon Unairu – Tank-focused school that can enhance armor and defensive capabilities. Curved hammer icon Unairu Ultimate – Ultimate ability that provides armor stripping and defensive boosts. Crescetnt arcs icon Vazarin – Support-focused school that enhances healing and ally protection abilities. Triple spirals icon Vazarin Ultimate – Vazarin’s ultimate ability that provides healing and protective effects for allies. Two diamonds connected by three lines icon Zenurik – Energy-focused school that can enhance energy regeneration and capacity. Crowned eye icon Zenurik Ultimate – The ability that grants energy regeneration and efficiency boosts.

Now that you know the important icons and symbols in Warframe, you can move through the game more easily. We will update this article if there is a new update.