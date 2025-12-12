Home » Gaming » Warframe Icons and Symbols Meaning

Warframe Icons and Symbols Meaning

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Warframe is a massive game, and it has hundreds of icons to communicate information during gameplay. From mission objectives to damage types, these symbols help you understand what’s happening on screen. This guide breaks down Warframe icons that you’ll see in the Orbiter, on the map, in your inventory, and even during combat. Here’s what each symbol means in the game. Check them out!

Warframe Icons and Symbols Meaning

Orbiter Menu Icons Meaning

Warframe IconImageDescription
Microscope with checkmark iconFoundry Item Completed – An item you were crafting in the Foundry has finished building and is ready to claim.
Shopping trolley with grey tag iconMarket Sale – Indicates there’s currently a sale or discount happening in the in-game Market.
Shopping trolley with black tag iconPlatinum Discount – Alerts you when you have an active discount coupon for purchasing Platinum with real money.
Black envelope iconUnread Message – New messages waiting in your inbox.
Two people with plus iconWarframe IconsFriend Request – Someone has sent you a friend request.
Tractor with checkmark iconDrone Ready – Your Extractor drone has finished collecting resources and is ready to be picked up.
Tractor with X iconDrone Destroyed -Your deployed Extractor drone was destroyed while gathering resources on a planet.
Chain with three arrows iconDouble Affinity Booster – Shows you have an active booster that doubles all Affinity (experience points) for a limited time.
Three files with three arrows iconWarframe IconsDouble Credit Booster – Indicates an active booster that doubles all Credits earned from missions.
Cylindrical item with three arrows iconWarframe IconsDouble Resource Booster – You have a booster active that doubles all resources collected from missions and loot drops.

Map Icons Meaning

Map icons guide you through missions by marking objectives, enemies, allies, and collectibles.

IconImageDescription
Yellow diamond with black dot iconObjective– Shows the main mission task you must reach or interact with. Follow this marker to advance the mission.
Red square with black markings iconAttack/Destroy Objective – Marks a target that needs to be damaged or destroyed to complete part of the mission.
Blue square with black target iconHostage – Shows the location of a hostage you need to rescue in Rescue missions.
White arrow facing down iconWarframe IconsElevator Down – Marks an elevator or platform that moves you to a lower floor of the map.
White arrow facing up iconElevator Up – Marks an elevator or platform that moves you to a higher floor of the map.
White cube with dot iconWaypoint – A custom marker placed by you or teammates to highlight a point of interest or guide others.
White diagonal buildin iconLife Support – Shows Life Support capsules in Survival missions.
White power button iconTerminal/Panic Button – Indicates a console that can be hacked or interacted with, including alarm panels and mission terminals.
Blue lotus flower iconAlly – Shows the position of another Tenno player on your team.
Blue dot iconAllied NPC – Indicates a friendly NPC who may assist you or needs protection.
Blue fox iconKubrow/Kavat – Shows where your companion pet is on the map, helpful if they lag behind or get stuck.
Red diamond with exclamation mark iconWarframe IconsDowned Ally – Shows a teammate who has been knocked down and is waiting for a revive.
Red diamond iconWarframe IconsEnemy – Indicates a standard enemy unit on the map.
Red outlined triangle iconUnalert Enemy – Shows an enemy that hasn’t detected you yet and is patrolling normally.
Red outlined triangle icon with a red triangle insideSuspicious Enemy – Marks an enemy that’s investigating something but hasn’t confirmed your presence yet. Stay hidden or they’ll sound the alarm.
Read triangle iconAlerted Enemy – Indicates an enemy that has spotted you and is actively hostile.
White crate iconLoot – Shows the location of pickable items like resources, credits, or ammo packs on the ground.
Black circle icon with white sun insideWarframe IconsMod – Indicates a Mod card has dropped on the ground from an enemy or container.
Green shield icon with black chevron markExtraction – Shows the mission exit point where you need to go to complete and leave the mission successfully.
Four blue rhombus shaped icons with black circle insideWarframe IconsCephalon Fragment – Shows a Cephalon Fragment scannable object that reveals lore entries about the Warframe universe.
Purple fan iconWarframe IconsSomachord Tones – Shows a Somachord Tone collectible that unlocks new music tracks for the Orbiter.
Black hexagon icon with white teardrop insideWarframe IconsSentient Core – Shows a Sentient Core drop from defeated Sentient enemies.

Inventory Icons

These icons and symbols in your inventory make it easy to filter through your collection and find exactly what you need

IconImageDescription
Infinity iconAll – Filter option that displays all items across every category in your inventory.
Mountain top-like iconWarframe IconsWarframe – Represents your Warframe suits. These provide unique abilities, stats, and passive bonuses.
Shotgun iconWeapon – Covers primary, secondary, and melee weapons, which are your main combat tools.
Robot icon with crosshair in the middleRobotic – Represents robotic companions like Sentinels and MOAs.
Four cubes iconAppearance – Shows cosmetic items used to customize the look of your Warframe, weapons, or companions.
Robot iconWarframe IconsArcane – Shows Arcane enhancements that grant passive effects when equipped on Warframes or weapons.
Five circles iconWarframe IconsFocus – Represents the Focus school system for your Operator.
Black circle machine with a black dot insideGear – Shows consumable tools like health restores, scanners, traps, and fishing gear used during missions.
Black circle machine with a black dot and stripes insideKeys – Indicates special quest keys or access keys required to unlock certain missions, quests, or restricted areas.
Double hexagon icon with three small circles on the outsideResource – Represents crafting materials collected from missions. These are used to build weapons, Warframes, gear, and more.
Cirlce icon with two wings on the sidesWarframe IconsPrime Part – Shows components from Prime equipment. These come from Void Relics and are used to craft upgraded versions of items.
Hoverboard iconVehicle – Represents K-Drive hoverboards or other transportation equipment for open-world areas.
Massive gun iconArchwing Weapon – Marks weapons specifically for Archwing space combat missions.
Dark circular icon with rectangular baseAmp – These are the Operator Amps, weapons used by your Operator character for fighting Eidolons and Sentients.
Circular icon with corner bracketsRelic – Shows Void Relics in your inventory, which contain Prime parts and are opened in Void Fissure missions.
A circular icon divided Miscellaneous – Covers various special items that don’t fit other categories.
Two blue diamonds icon stack on top of each otherMastery Rank X Requirement – Shows that an item requires reaching a specific Mastery Rank level before you can use or craft it.
Ornate gold piece iconForma-ed X Times – Indicates how many times an item has been polarized with Forma.
Yellow curved oval icon Orokin Reactor Installed – Shows that an Orokin Reactor has been installed on a Warframe or companion.
Blue curved oval iconOrokin Catalyst Installed – Shows that an Orokin Catalyst has been installed on a weapon.
Gold crest iconDucats – The special currency earned from selling Prime parts to Baro Ki’Teer.
Three memory cards iconCredits – The standard currency in Warframe used for crafting, trading, and buying items from the Market.
Silver coin icon with blue lights in the middlePlatinum – Premium currency purchased with real money or earned through trading.

Warframe Damage Icons Meaning

Damage icons show what type of damage you’re dealing or receiving:

IconImageDescription
Hammer iconImpact – Physical damage type that deals bonus damage to shields.
Piercing needle iconPuncture – Physical damage type that deals bonus damage to armor.
Cutting blade iconSlash – Physical damage type that deals bonus damage to flesh and causes bleeding.
Flame iconHeat – Elemental damage type that deals bonus damage to flesh and clones, causing burning damage over time.
Snowflake iconCold – Elemental damage type that deals bonus damage to shields and alloy armor.
Lightning bolt iconElectricity – Elemental damage type that deals bonus damage to robotics and can chain to nearby enemies.
Poison droplet skull iconToxin – Elemental damage type that goes through shields and deals damage directly to health over time.
Explosion iconBlast – Combined damage type (Heat + Cold) that deals bonus damage to Fossilized enemies and knocks them back.
Radioactive iconRadiation – Combined damage type (Heat + Electricity) that deals bonus damage to Alloy Armor and confuses enemies to attack each other.
Gas mask iconGas – Combined damage type (Heat + Toxin) that deals bonus damage to Infested and creates toxic clouds.
Magnet iconMagnetic – Combined damage type (Cold + Electricity) that deals bonus damage to shields and drains enemy shields.
Virus iconViral – Combined damage type (Cold + Toxin) that deals bonus damage to flesh and reduces max health.
Acid droplet iconCorrosive – Combined damage type (Electricity + Toxin) that deals bonus damage to Ferrite Armor and permanently strips armor.
Void energy iconVoid – Special damage type used by Tenno abilities and Void weapons, effective against Sentient resistances.
Red circle icon with three stripes on both sides Tau – Rare damage type used by Sentient enemies, particularly effective against Warframes.
Gold two swords crossing icon with a cover on topTrue – Unmodified damage that ignores all resistances and armor, dealing exactly what’s shown.

Warframe Gameplay Icons

Gameplay icons display mission types, timers, player status, and special modes. These symbols keep you informed about your current objective, health status, energy levels, and any active mission modifiers affecting your run:

IconImageDescription
Three diamonds with an arrow facing up iconSortie – Daily Sortie missions, which are high-level rotating missions with special modifiers and rewards.
Three people iconSession Indicator – Shows your current multiplayer session status.
Four screwdrivers with a dot in the middle iconQuest – Marks active story quests to start or continue.
Blue octagon icon with waves on the outsideRaid – Special 8-player cooperative endgame missions.
Blue fox icon with waves on the outsideNightmare Mission – These are missions with Nightmare Mode active, with increased difficulty and special restrictions. These have better rewards.
Diamond outlined icon with a mask in the middleStealth Combo – Counter that tracks your consecutive stealth kills without being detected.
Circle diagram iconTimer – Shows the mission time remaining, important for time-limited objectives.
Infinity iconInfinite – Shows the unlimited time or resources.
Blue four-leaf clover iconEnergy – Displays your Warframe’s current energy amount, used to cast abilities.
Red slime iconHealth – Shows your Warframe’s current health points.
Blue shield iconShield – Displays your Warframe’s current shield points, which regenerate automatically after not taking damage for a few seconds.

Focus School Icons

Focus School icons represent the five Operator skill trees and their ultimate abilities.

IconImageDescription
Infinity loop iconMadurai – Offensive-focused school that enhances damage output and aggressive playstyles.
Starburst rays iconMadurai’s Ultimate – Ability that summons a powerful damage-boosting aura.
Tree branches iconNaramon – Melee-focused school that can enhance combo duration and critical chance.
Sharp object pinching through iconNaramon Ultimate – An ultimate ability that enhances melee prowess and combo efficiency
Three pyramid iconUnairu – Tank-focused school that can enhance armor and defensive capabilities.
Curved hammer iconUnairu Ultimate – Ultimate ability that provides armor stripping and defensive boosts.
Crescetnt arcs iconVazarin – Support-focused school that enhances healing and ally protection abilities.
Triple spirals iconVazarin Ultimate – Vazarin’s ultimate ability that provides healing and protective effects for allies.
Two diamonds connected by three lines iconZenurik – Energy-focused school that can enhance energy regeneration and capacity.
Crowned eye iconZenurik Ultimate – The ability that grants energy regeneration and efficiency boosts.

Now that you know the important icons and symbols in Warframe, you can move through the game more easily. We will update this article if there is a new update.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (December 13,...

Garden Tower Defense Festive Part 2 Update Release Date and...

Roblox Fisch Fischmas Event Countdown & Release Date

Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 2 Update Countdown &...

Phantom Blade Zero Gets Official Release Date at The Game...

Dress to Impress Winter Update: Release Date and Countdown

Roblox Rivals Admin Abuse Details

Ex-Titanfall Devs Announce Surprise Fantasy Shooter Launching Next Month

Adopt Me Xmas Week 2 Update Release Date and Countdown

Rivals Season 2 Update Release Date and Countdown