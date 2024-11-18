Warzone Season 1: Best Meta Weapons You Should Be Using

The latest update for Call of Duty Warzone just dropped. Following the recent Black Ops 6 release and success, the new Season 1 for both the game and Warzone was released. Along with the update came a new map and meta for weapons. While there’s a plethora of weapon choices in the game, this article will only list some of the very best weapons to use in Warzone Season 1 for both ranges so that you can customize the best builds for the next match.

Best Long-Range Meta Weapons

Long-range weapons contain mostly Assault Rifles (ARs), Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Snipers, and Battle Rifles (BR), all of which dish out heavy damage even when your target is very far away. Obviously, some of those are more proficient at offing your targets from a further range than the others. But when it comes to long-range shooting, ARs and Snipers are the only two types that really come to mind. And so, we shall speak about two such heavy-duty weaponry that define the current meta in Warzone Season 1.

Model L

The Model L always comes in handy (Image via Activision)

A Grau 5.56 fan from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series? Model L is as far as you get to having the legendary AR in Warzone Season 1. While the Grau 5.56 packed a solid punch, Model L lacks slightly when it comes to dealing damage with each bullet.

However for Model L, with the massive magazine size and very little damage fall-off in the medium to long-range, you can take down your enemies fairly fast. Crank it up with the easy-to-control shooting pattern and immaculate accuracy. The proper attachment list for you to deal the heaviest blow with the Model L is as follows:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optic: Json Armory 2x

Json Armory 2x Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Kar98k

The Kar98k is sure a killing machine in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

Want a clear-cut kill? The Kar98k is one registered killer for anybody with a steady hand. Ever since its return in Warzone, players have been running rampant with it all over the servers. And it eventually led to quite a few nerfs over the course of time.

Keeping all those nerfs in mind, even in Warzone Season 1, the Kar98k still remains by far the best Sniper Rifle to use. With a one-shot one-kill capability at 67 meters range paired with its mobility and handling, you can easily take down any foe you set your eyes on. This is as fine as German engineering gets! Here is the attachment list that really makes the Kar98k a deadly weapon in the right hands:

Muzzle: VT-7 SPIRITFIRE SUPPRESSOR

VT-7 SPIRITFIRE SUPPRESSOR Optic: RANGE CALLER V3.4 OPTIC

RANGE CALLER V3.4 OPTIC Magazine: 7.92 HIGH GRAIN ROUNDS

7.92 HIGH GRAIN ROUNDS Rear Grip: RECON SLING

RECON SLING Barrel: PRÄZISIONSGEWEHR 762 LONG BARREL

Best Close-Range Weapons in Warzone Season 1

In close-range combat, your best friends have high mobility and rate of fire. You will need something that is fast and high damage-dealing. And what better way to showcase such prowess than to wield some of the best Semi-automatic Machine Guns (SMGs) the game has to offer? Like the Long-range list, we shall list two of the best meta SMGs that can hand you the best firepower in Warzone Season 1.

Static-HV

This weapon sings in close-range combat (Image via Activision)

Added back in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Static-HV took over the whole Warzone scene like a whirlwind. But since the release of Black Ops 6, the weapon lost most of its charm due to massive nerfs. But then again, it still remains one of the best close-range weapons to date.

Close-range combat is all about aggression, being up close and personal with your enemies. While the weapon now lacks versatility, it compensates with mobility. The low TTK for this weapon really helps you get in and out of a fight in an instant. Even though it is a bit situational since not all times will you be able to play aggressively, it still counts as a good fallback option when things go FUBAR. The best attachment list for the Static-HV is as follows:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Paracord Grip Stock: SPRY 34 Light Stock

SPRY 34 Light Stock Barrel: Auger 840 Light Barrel

PP-919

The PP-919 is by far the best version of PP-Bizon Call of Duty introduced (Image via Activision)

PP-919 is one of the best SMGs one can keep hidden in their pocket. It provides both close and mid-range fights along with mobility. Not to mention the pinpoint accuracy of the weapon and decent damage paired with the 64-round default magazine size, this is a must-have for your Warzone matches.

The best-fitting loadout of the PP-919 is:

Muzzle: SUPPRESSOR

SUPPRESSOR Magazine: FAST MAG I

FAST MAG I Rear Grip: ERGONOMIC GRIP

ERGONOMIC GRIP Stock: INFILTRATOR STOCK

INFILTRATOR STOCK Barrel: LONG BARREL

While these cover all the best meta options for both long and close-range combat in Warzone Season 1, there are still a few more weapons that can be mentioned. For example, the GPR 91 and DTIR 30-06 can be great options too for long-range combat while Jackal PDW can be a great one for close-range.

While you are at it, check out how to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 remix week 2 quests here.