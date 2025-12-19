Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 19, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: With 7-Across, nickname for Louisiana – BAYOU

With 7-Across, nickname for Louisiana – 6 Across: Fields of expertise – AREAS

Fields of expertise – 7 Across: See 1-Across – STATE

See 1-Across – 8 Across: Brought out into the open – AIRED

Brought out into the open – 9 Across: What the “meno” of the musical term “meno mosso” means – LESS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Lead-in to cell or metabolism – BASAL

Lead-in to cell or metabolism – 2 Down: “The Simpsons” character Ziff, who admires Marge – ARTIE

“The Simpsons” character Ziff, who admires Marge – 3 Down: A dog’s age – YEARS

A dog’s age – 4 Down: He scored lots of hits with Hall – OATES

He scored lots of hits with Hall – 5 Down: “Previously enjoyed” – USED





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta felt clean and confident, built around geography and terminology that quietly reinforced each other without needing flashy tricks. I liked how the grid balanced regional identity with musical and scientific language, giving the puzzle a thoughtful, slightly academic tone while still staying light and quick to solve. The paired clues worked smoothly, and the supporting entries added just enough pop-culture familiarity to keep things from feeling dry. The meta element slipped into place naturally, making the finish feel tidy and complete rather than forced. Overall, it was concise, cohesive, and neatly executed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

